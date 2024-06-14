The 2024 Fantasy Football season is on the way and the Fantasy Football Today team has drafted their initial player outlooks for the entire player pool heading into training camp. Things will change on the injury front, in free agency, and possibly on the trade market, but the Fantasy Football team led by Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dan Schneier have created player outlooks based on 2024 projection, June ADP (average draft position) and where these players have come off the board in our mock (and real) drafts through May and June. We'll use the FFT consensus PPR rankings (Jamey, Dave, and Heath's rankings) to go player-by-player for the 13th round (12-team leagues) of your drafts.

*These consensus rankings are updated through June 10.*

Round 13

"The Packers selected Lloyd in the third round of the NFL Draft, and he will compete for the No. 2 running back role in Green Bay this season. Lloyd is worth drafting with a late-round pick in redraft leagues, and he's a second-round pick in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. Josh Jacobs is the starter for the Packers this season, but Lloyd could be the primary backup ahead of AJ Dillon. But no matter where Lloyd is on the depth chart he should have the chance for touches in his rookie campaign. Last year, Lloyd had 116 carries for 820 yards and nine touchdowns at USC, along with 13 catches for 232 yards. He could eventually prove to be Green Bay's running back of the future, and hopefully, he'll be the No. 2 running back for the Packers in 2024. It's not a bad idea to view Lloyd as a lottery ticket should something happen to Jacobs this year.." - Jamey Eisenberg

"Hubbard wasn't expected to make much of a Fantasy impact in 2023 but went on to earn the lead role in Carolina. From Week 6 on (when he took over the role), Hubbard finished just inside the RB2 range (RB24 in points per game) while averaging just under 20 touches per game. The Panthers selected RB Jonathon Brooks with early draft capital in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he is returning from a torn ACL he suffered midseason in his final year at Texas. Hubbard could open the season as a lead back and ultimately serve as an excellent option for zero or hero-RB roster builds. Hubbard typically comes off the board in the Rounds 13-15 range." - Dan Schneier

"Polk will be one of several wide receivers vying for targets in a revamped Patriots passing attack this season. The 22-year-old is excellent at the catch point and possesses acceptable, if not blazing, speed. His route running still needs some work as does his work after the catch. In redraft, concerns about the offense and Polk's role in it mean we're not drafting him until Round 11 at the earliest. The upside at that cost comes if Polk wins the WR1 job in camp and Drake Maye hits the ground running. But it's more likely that Polk ends up on the waiver wire early in the year before making an impact in the second half. We're more intrigued In Dynasty, where he's worthy of consideration in Round 2 or 3 of rookie drafts." - Heath Cummings

"Davis is our pick to be the backup to James Cook this year, which makes him worthy of a pick in the double-digit rounds of most redraft leagues. The rookie is a thick back with good speed and a variety of moves in the open field. He showed good receiving chops, catching 32 passes in his final year in college. If Davis' strength and elusiveness earns him a goal-line role, it's possible he could become flexworthy in 2023. More likely, he's waiting on an injury to Cook to become Fantasy relevant. In Dynasty, Davis gets dinged because he's an older prospect and seems unlikely to take a starting job away from Cook any time soon. You can consider him as early as Round 3 in rookie drafts." - Jamey Eisenberg

"Shaheed profiles best in standard scoring leagues as a big-play threat, but even then his scoring is unpredictable. He finished with just the 49th-most Fantasy points per game among wide receivers. Shaheed will get some run as a field stretcher to help open up space in the middle, but he is not on the Fantasy radar and shouldn't be rostered in standard leagues." - Dan Schneier

"Allgeier has been a productive back his entire Falcons career and that's part of the reason he fell into favor with former offensive play caller Arthur Smith. Although the new-look Falcons are expected to lean more heavily on Bijan Robinson as a true workhorse lead back, Allgeier is one of the best handcuffs you can draft given the expectations for this new-look offense featuring Kirk Cousins at quarterback. Look to draft Allgeier in the final rounds of your draft and give him a slight boost if you drafted Robinson earlier." - Dan Schneier

"Mitchell could eventually emerge as the No. 2 running back in Baltimore this season behind Derrick Henry, but it might take some time. Mitchell is coming off a torn ACL in December, and coach John Harbaugh said Mitchell isn't expected to be ready until "sometime during the season." Unless Mitchell surprises us in training camp, he shouldn't be drafted until one of your last picks in the majority of leagues. And once he's healthy, Mitchell might have to compete with Justice Hill for the backup role. If Henry stays healthy all season, the No. 2 role for the Ravens will be irrelevant. However, a Henry injury could allow for Mitchell to have plenty of Fantasy value. He emerged for the Ravens in Week 9 in 2023 with 20.4 PPR points, and he scored at least 10.8 PPR points in four of six games before getting hurt. He's explosive, but we might not see the best of Mitchell again until 2025. He's a good stash candidate if your league has IR spots." - Jamey Eisenberg

13.8: Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers

"Legette is a tricky prospect to figure out because it took him until his final season at South Carolina to break out, but he broke out in a big way with 1,255 receiving yards (17.7 per catch) and seven touchdowns. At 6-foot-1 and 221 pounds, Legette ran a 4.39 40 with equally elite testing numbers in the quickness drills (10, 20-yard splits) and explosive testing (40-inch vertical jump). He's one of the biggest physical freaks to enter an already loaded rookie WR class and how fast he can build a rapport with Bryce Young will tell the story of his rookie season from a Fantasy standpoint. Legette's upside makes him one of the priority picks in the 10th or 11th rounds of your drafts, and he should come off the board in Round 2 of rookie-only drafts." - Dan Schneier

13.9: Kendre Miller, RB, Saints

"It was a disappointing rookie season for Miller after he suffered an early-season injury. Miller played more than 30% of the team's snaps just three times in his rookie year. However, when Miller returned to action, he posted an above-average forced missed tackle rate. Miller will benefit from the addition of Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator because he is installing a zone-blocking scheme that perfectly fits the RB's skill set. It's possible he forms a 1-2 punch with Kamara and jumps Jamaal Williams on the depth chart. Miller is a high-upside flyer to draft in the final rounds in all formats." - Dan Schneier

"The Jets traded up to draft Corley in Round 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. If all goes well, he could be the WR2 for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets as soon as this season. Corley has a very specific skillset, he's incredible after the catch, but there are questions about the rest of his game. The fact that he led the FBS with 2,068 yards after catch over the past three seasons earned him comparisons to Deebo Samuel and the moniker "YAC King". That skill set could work very well next to Garrett Wilson, but Corley will have to master a more complete route tree to be a Fantasy starter. In redraft, view him as a dart throw in the double-digit rounds. In Dynasty, start considering him in the middle of Round 2 of rookie drafts. " - Heath Cummings

"The good news is that Cooks should hold on to the WR2 role in Dallas in 2024. The bad news is that role wasn't particularly valuable in 2023 -- at least not in any sort of sustainable way. He did score eight touchdowns last year which made him startable about half the time, but he only saw 81 targets in 16 games and only had one game with more than 60 receiving yards. Don't draft Cooks before Round 13 in any format, and don't hesitate to drop him if his 2024 role looks the same as his 2023 role. " - Heath Cummings

"Mims is a sleeper receiver thanks to his rare speed. He'll compete for playing time this preseason with the Broncos. Though Mims found the end zone just once as a rookie, he did manage to rack up at least 16 receiving yards on eight of his 22 receptions. That kind of efficiency will get him noticed in Denver, where there's fierce competition expected for all of their receiving roles this preseason. View Mims as a late-round pick in all kinds of leagues, but especially in Best Ball formats." - Dave Richard