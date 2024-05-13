amon-ra-st-brown-usatsi-cbs-2.jpg
USATSI

Our crew has already taken part in a bunch of mock drafts this offseason. We like to share them with you because it gives a glimpse into how each of us thinks and the actions that ensue when it comes to building rosters. Maybe something will click for you and you can do the same in your leagues. 

But it shouldn't always be about our crew. Why not include mock drafts with members of our audience -- people who don't live and breathe Fantasy every single day?

I put together a PPR mock with 12 Fantasy Football Today viewers, folks who watch our show and may or may not have been influenced by our ideas. They were given no instructions on how to draft other than to draft as if they were in their own home league.

It's just another way to give you ideas and concepts on how you might draft moving forward.

Some surprises from the viewer-only PPR mock:

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown was the second receiver off the board at 1.03. The only wideout to go ahead of St. Brown was CeeDee Lamb. #AskFFT fan and mock draft manager Brandon Currier (Team 5) summarized the pick: "St. Brown is a warm blanket of PPR security, and with Ben Johnson staying in Detroit and Jared Goff playing 14 games indoors this upcoming season, St. Brown is arguably the safest WR1 in the entire league this upcoming season." I'd add that Brown has averaged at least 9.1 targets per game over each of the past two seasons. That helps.
  • Derrick Henry was a top-20 pick. He's 30 years old and he doesn't catch the ball much, but the beastly Fantasy legend going to Baltimore did not slow down the excitement for Henry. How do you feel about Henry being picked ahead of running backs like Rachaad White, Isiah Pacheco and James Cook? And what about Henry being taken ahead of Marvin Harrison, who went 19th overall?
  • Quarterbacks slipped. We've seen quarterbacks get taken early in home leagues for years, but not this time. The first quarterback went off the board at 26th overall, then the next one went 40th overall. Too soon? Too late?? Again, per mock drafter Brandon Currier, "the depth at quarterback and the smaller margin from good-to-great in Fantasy-point earners at the position will drive down the price of top tier quarterbacks this upcoming season."
  • Jalen Hurts was the first quarterback. Not Patrick Mahomes, not Josh Allen. This might be the case in some leagues as there is not an overall consensus from the Fantasy universe on who the QB1 should be. We think it's Mahomes.
  • Davante Adams slid to 34th overall. Our mockers didn't mind the age concern with Henry, but Adams was a different story. He went toward the end of the third round, a full round farther than where he went in our prior analyst mock drafts. Are we analysts too bullish on Adams, or did someone get a steal here?
  • The 'Great or Late' TE strategy is shrinking. No tight ends were taken in Round 1 (no surprise) or Round 2 (mild surprise). But Currier noted an "elevated sense of urgency" for drafters to find their tight end. "By the end of Round 6, seven teams had drafted their TE1, and at the end of Round 9, a whopping 13 tight ends were off the board," Currier said. "The position has become more Fantasy relevant with the increasing role in an extremely pass-friendly modern NFL. This in turn has brought about a rise in smaller, faster tight ends getting the spotlight in collegiate football and then taking their skills to the NFL. ... The days of 'Great or Late' may be gone."

Every manager fielded a team that must start a QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, a TE and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE) along with seven reserve spots. Our scoring includes six points for all touchdowns along with one point per reception, one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving, one point for every 25 yards passing and minus-two points for every turnover.

The results are listed below -- please take the time to review each team, and even consider how they started their mock drafts. All but four managers chose to begin with one RB and one WR. Expect that to be the way more managers begin.

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 TEAM 1 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 TEAM 2 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 TEAM 3 A. St. Brown WR DET
4 TEAM 4 B. Hall RB NYJ
5 TEAM 5 T. Hill WR MIA
6 TEAM 6 J. Jefferson WR MIN
7 TEAM 7 B. Robinson RB ATL
8 TEAM 8 J. Chase WR CIN
9 TEAM 9 A. Brown WR PHI
10 TEAM 10 G. Wilson WR NYJ
11 TEAM 11 J. Taylor RB IND
12 TEAM 12 J. Gibbs RB DET
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 TEAM 12 P. Nacua WR LAR
14 TEAM 11 S. Barkley RB PHI
15 TEAM 10 J. Jacobs RB GB
16 TEAM 9 K. Williams RB LAR
17 TEAM 8 T. Etienne RB JAC
18 TEAM 7 D. Henry RB BAL
19 TEAM 6 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
20 TEAM 5 R. White RB TB
21 TEAM 4 N. Collins WR HOU
22 TEAM 3 C. Olave WR NO
23 TEAM 2 I. Pacheco RB KC
24 TEAM 1 B. Aiyuk WR SF
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 TEAM 1 M. Evans WR TB
26 TEAM 2 J. Hurts QB PHI
27 TEAM 3 J. Cook RB BUF
28 TEAM 4 S. LaPorta TE DET
29 TEAM 5 D. London WR ATL
30 TEAM 6 M. Pittman WR IND
31 TEAM 7 C. Kupp WR LAR
32 TEAM 8 D. Moore WR CHI
33 TEAM 9 T. Kelce TE KC
34 TEAM 10 D. Adams WR LV
35 TEAM 11 D. Samuel WR SF
36 TEAM 12 J. Waddle WR MIA
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 TEAM 12 M. Andrews TE BAL
38 TEAM 11 D. Smith WR PHI
39 TEAM 10 T. McBride TE ARI
40 TEAM 9 P. Mahomes QB KC
41 TEAM 8 J. Mixon RB HOU
42 TEAM 7 A. Cooper WR CLE
43 TEAM 6 K. Walker III RB SEA
44 TEAM 5 A. Kamara RB NO
45 TEAM 4 Z. White RB LV
46 TEAM 3 D. Achane RB MIA
47 TEAM 2 S. Diggs WR HOU
48 TEAM 1 J. Allen QB BUF
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 TEAM 1 M. Nabers WR NYG
50 TEAM 2 T. Pollard RB TEN
51 TEAM 3 L. Jackson QB BAL
52 TEAM 4 T. Higgins WR CIN
53 TEAM 5 C. Kirk WR JAC
54 TEAM 6 D. Montgomery RB DET
55 TEAM 7 D. Metcalf WR SEA
56 TEAM 8 J. Burrow QB CIN
57 TEAM 9 C. Ridley WR TEN
58 TEAM 10 C. Stroud QB HOU
59 TEAM 11 D. Swift RB CHI
60 TEAM 12 G. Pickens WR PIT
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 TEAM 12 J. Conner RB ARI
62 TEAM 11 D. Kincaid TE BUF
63 TEAM 10 N. Harris RB PIT
64 TEAM 9 T. Dell WR HOU
65 TEAM 8 Z. Flowers WR BAL
66 TEAM 7 K. Pitts TE ATL
67 TEAM 6 J. Brooks RB CAR
68 TEAM 5 J. Williams RB DEN
69 TEAM 4 T. McLaurin WR WAS
70 TEAM 3 C. Godwin WR TB
71 TEAM 2 G. Kittle TE SF
72 TEAM 1 A. Jones RB MIN
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 TEAM 1 K. Allen WR CHI
74 TEAM 2 R. Rice WR KC
75 TEAM 3 J. Reed WR GB
76 TEAM 4 L. McConkey WR LAC
77 TEAM 5 A. Richardson QB IND
78 TEAM 6 E. Engram TE JAC
79 TEAM 7 R. Mostert RB MIA
80 TEAM 8 M. Brown WR KC
81 TEAM 9 Z. Moss RB CIN
82 TEAM 10 N. Chubb RB CLE
83 TEAM 11 D. Johnson WR CAR
84 TEAM 12 R. Stevenson RB NE
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 TEAM 12 D. Singletary RB NYG
86 TEAM 11 X. Worthy WR KC
87 TEAM 10 D. Hopkins WR TEN
88 TEAM 9 B. Bowers TE LV
89 TEAM 8 A. Ekeler RB WAS
90 TEAM 7 T. Hockenson TE MIN
91 TEAM 6 D. Prescott QB DAL
92 TEAM 5 C. Watson WR GB
93 TEAM 4 T. Spears RB TEN
94 TEAM 3 J. Ferguson TE DAL
95 TEAM 2 J. Warren RB PIT
96 TEAM 1 T. Benson RB ARI
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 TEAM 1 J. Addison WR MIN
98 TEAM 2 D. Goedert TE PHI
99 TEAM 3 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
100 TEAM 4 J. Love QB GB
101 TEAM 5 D. Njoku TE CLE
102 TEAM 6 C. Sutton WR DEN
103 TEAM 7 J. Jeudy WR CLE
104 TEAM 8 K. Coleman WR BUF
105 TEAM 9 R. Odunze WR CHI
106 TEAM 10 G. Edwards RB LAC
107 TEAM 11 K. Murray QB ARI
108 TEAM 12 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 TEAM 12 C. Brown RB CIN
110 TEAM 11 B. Purdy QB SF
111 TEAM 10 T. Lockett WR SEA
112 TEAM 9 B. Corum RB LAR
113 TEAM 8 D. Schultz TE HOU
114 TEAM 7 J. Wright RB MIA
115 TEAM 6 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
116 TEAM 5 J. Dobbins RB LAC
117 TEAM 4 E. Elliott RB DAL
118 TEAM 3 R. Dowdle RB DAL
119 TEAM 2 J. Ford RB CLE
120 TEAM 1 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 TEAM 1 J. Williams WR DET
122 TEAM 2 C. Williams QB CHI
123 TEAM 3 C. Samuel WR BUF
124 TEAM 4 K. Shakir WR BUF
125 TEAM 5 M. Lloyd RB GB
126 TEAM 6 R. Wilson WR PIT
127 TEAM 7 T. Allgeier RB ATL
128 TEAM 8 K. Miller RB NO
129 TEAM 9 J. Dotson WR WAS
130 TEAM 10 A. Gibson RB NE
131 TEAM 11 J. Meyers WR LV
132 TEAM 12 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 TEAM 12 T. Chandler RB MIN
134 TEAM 11 L. Musgrave TE GB
135 TEAM 10 C. Hubbard RB CAR
136 TEAM 9 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
137 TEAM 8 R. Doubs WR GB
138 TEAM 7 J. Herbert QB LAC
139 TEAM 6 K. Vidal RB LAC
140 TEAM 5 J. Palmer WR LAC
141 TEAM 4 T. Franklin WR DEN
142 TEAM 3 J. McLaughlin RB DEN
143 TEAM 2 M. Williams WR NYJ
144 TEAM 1 R. Johnson RB CHI
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 TEAM 1 K. Herbert RB CHI
146 TEAM 2 X. Legette WR CAR
147 TEAM 3 Q. Johnston WR LAC
148 TEAM 4 J. Daniels QB WAS
149 TEAM 5 D. Watson QB CLE
150 TEAM 6 R. Shaheed WR NO
151 TEAM 7 J. Goff QB DET
152 TEAM 8 B. Irving RB TB
153 TEAM 9 E. Mitchell RB SF
154 TEAM 10 R. Pearsall WR SF
155 TEAM 11 A. Mitchell WR IND
156 TEAM 12 M. Wilson WR ARI
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 TEAM 12 M. Corley WR NYJ
158 TEAM 11 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
159 TEAM 10 I. Likely TE BAL
160 TEAM 9 R. Davis RB BUF
161 TEAM 8 A. Perry WR NO
162 TEAM 7 D. Robinson WR LAR
163 TEAM 6 K. Mitchell RB BAL
164 TEAM 5 C. Kmet TE CHI
165 TEAM 4 B. Cooks WR DAL
166 TEAM 3 J. Downs WR IND
167 TEAM 2 M. Penix Jr. QB ATL
168 TEAM 1 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
Team by Team
TEAM 1
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 24 B. Aiyuk WR SF
3 25 M. Evans WR TB
4 48 J. Allen QB BUF
5 49 M. Nabers WR NYG
6 72 A. Jones RB MIN
7 73 K. Allen WR CHI
8 96 T. Benson RB ARI
9 97 J. Addison WR MIN
10 120 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
11 121 J. Williams WR DET
12 144 R. Johnson RB CHI
13 145 K. Herbert RB CHI
14 168 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
TEAM 2
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 23 I. Pacheco RB KC
3 26 J. Hurts QB PHI
4 47 S. Diggs WR HOU
5 50 T. Pollard RB TEN
6 71 G. Kittle TE SF
7 74 R. Rice WR KC
8 95 J. Warren RB PIT
9 98 D. Goedert TE PHI
10 119 J. Ford RB CLE
11 122 C. Williams QB CHI
12 143 M. Williams WR NYJ
13 146 X. Legette WR CAR
14 167 M. Penix Jr. QB ATL
TEAM 3
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. St. Brown WR DET
2 22 C. Olave WR NO
3 27 J. Cook RB BUF
4 46 D. Achane RB MIA
5 51 L. Jackson QB BAL
6 70 C. Godwin WR TB
7 75 J. Reed WR GB
8 94 J. Ferguson TE DAL
9 99 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
10 118 R. Dowdle RB DAL
11 123 C. Samuel WR BUF
12 142 J. McLaughlin RB DEN
13 147 Q. Johnston WR LAC
14 166 J. Downs WR IND
TEAM 4
Rd Pk Player
1 4 B. Hall RB NYJ
2 21 N. Collins WR HOU
3 28 S. LaPorta TE DET
4 45 Z. White RB LV
5 52 T. Higgins WR CIN
6 69 T. McLaurin WR WAS
7 76 L. McConkey WR LAC
8 93 T. Spears RB TEN
9 100 J. Love QB GB
10 117 E. Elliott RB DAL
11 124 K. Shakir WR BUF
12 141 T. Franklin WR DEN
13 148 J. Daniels QB WAS
14 165 B. Cooks WR DAL
TEAM 5
Rd Pk Player
1 5 T. Hill WR MIA
2 20 R. White RB TB
3 29 D. London WR ATL
4 44 A. Kamara RB NO
5 53 C. Kirk WR JAC
6 68 J. Williams RB DEN
7 77 A. Richardson QB IND
8 92 C. Watson WR GB
9 101 D. Njoku TE CLE
10 116 J. Dobbins RB LAC
11 125 M. Lloyd RB GB
12 140 J. Palmer WR LAC
13 149 D. Watson QB CLE
14 164 C. Kmet TE CHI
TEAM 6
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 19 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
3 30 M. Pittman WR IND
4 43 K. Walker III RB SEA
5 54 D. Montgomery RB DET
6 67 J. Brooks RB CAR
7 78 E. Engram TE JAC
8 91 D. Prescott QB DAL
9 102 C. Sutton WR DEN
10 115 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
11 126 R. Wilson WR PIT
12 139 K. Vidal RB LAC
13 150 R. Shaheed WR NO
14 163 K. Mitchell RB BAL
TEAM 7
Rd Pk Player
1 7 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 18 D. Henry RB BAL
3 31 C. Kupp WR LAR
4 42 A. Cooper WR CLE
5 55 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 66 K. Pitts TE ATL
7 79 R. Mostert RB MIA
8 90 T. Hockenson TE MIN
9 103 J. Jeudy WR CLE
10 114 J. Wright RB MIA
11 127 T. Allgeier RB ATL
12 138 J. Herbert QB LAC
13 151 J. Goff QB DET
14 162 D. Robinson WR LAR
TEAM 8
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Chase WR CIN
2 17 T. Etienne RB JAC
3 32 D. Moore WR CHI
4 41 J. Mixon RB HOU
5 56 J. Burrow QB CIN
6 65 Z. Flowers WR BAL
7 80 M. Brown WR KC
8 89 A. Ekeler RB WAS
9 104 K. Coleman WR BUF
10 113 D. Schultz TE HOU
11 128 K. Miller RB NO
12 137 R. Doubs WR GB
13 152 B. Irving RB TB
14 161 A. Perry WR NO
TEAM 9
Rd Pk Player
1 9 A. Brown WR PHI
2 16 K. Williams RB LAR
3 33 T. Kelce TE KC
4 40 P. Mahomes QB KC
5 57 C. Ridley WR TEN
6 64 T. Dell WR HOU
7 81 Z. Moss RB CIN
8 88 B. Bowers TE LV
9 105 R. Odunze WR CHI
10 112 B. Corum RB LAR
11 129 J. Dotson WR WAS
12 136 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
13 153 E. Mitchell RB SF
14 160 R. Davis RB BUF
TEAM 10
Rd Pk Player
1 10 G. Wilson WR NYJ
2 15 J. Jacobs RB GB
3 34 D. Adams WR LV
4 39 T. McBride TE ARI
5 58 C. Stroud QB HOU
6 63 N. Harris RB PIT
7 82 N. Chubb RB CLE
8 87 D. Hopkins WR TEN
9 106 G. Edwards RB LAC
10 111 T. Lockett WR SEA
11 130 A. Gibson RB NE
12 135 C. Hubbard RB CAR
13 154 R. Pearsall WR SF
14 159 I. Likely TE BAL
TEAM 11
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Taylor RB IND
2 14 S. Barkley RB PHI
3 35 D. Samuel WR SF
4 38 D. Smith WR PHI
5 59 D. Swift RB CHI
6 62 D. Kincaid TE BUF
7 83 D. Johnson WR CAR
8 86 X. Worthy WR KC
9 107 K. Murray QB ARI
10 110 B. Purdy QB SF
11 131 J. Meyers WR LV
12 134 L. Musgrave TE GB
13 155 A. Mitchell WR IND
14 158 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
TEAM 12
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Gibbs RB DET
2 13 P. Nacua WR LAR
3 36 J. Waddle WR MIA
4 37 M. Andrews TE BAL
5 60 G. Pickens WR PIT
6 61 J. Conner RB ARI
7 84 R. Stevenson RB NE
8 85 D. Singletary RB NYG
9 108 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
10 109 C. Brown RB CIN
11 132 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
12 133 T. Chandler RB MIN
13 156 M. Wilson WR ARI
14 157 M. Corley WR NYJ