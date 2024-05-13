Our crew has already taken part in a bunch of mock drafts this offseason. We like to share them with you because it gives a glimpse into how each of us thinks and the actions that ensue when it comes to building rosters. Maybe something will click for you and you can do the same in your leagues.

But it shouldn't always be about our crew. Why not include mock drafts with members of our audience -- people who don't live and breathe Fantasy every single day?

I put together a PPR mock with 12 Fantasy Football Today viewers, folks who watch our show and may or may not have been influenced by our ideas. They were given no instructions on how to draft other than to draft as if they were in their own home league.

It's just another way to give you ideas and concepts on how you might draft moving forward.

Some surprises from the viewer-only PPR mock:

Amon-Ra St. Brown was the second receiver off the board at 1.03. The only wideout to go ahead of St. Brown was CeeDee Lamb. #AskFFT fan and mock draft manager Brandon Currier (Team 5) summarized the pick: "St. Brown is a warm blanket of PPR security, and with Ben Johnson staying in Detroit and Jared Goff playing 14 games indoors this upcoming season, St. Brown is arguably the safest WR1 in the entire league this upcoming season." I'd add that Brown has averaged at least 9.1 targets per game over each of the past two seasons. That helps.

Derrick Henry was a top-20 pick.



Quarterbacks slipped.



Jalen Hurts was the first quarterback.



Davante Adams slid to 34th overall.



The 'Great or Late' TE strategy is shrinking. No tight ends were taken in Round 1 (no surprise) or Round 2 (mild surprise). But Currier noted an "elevated sense of urgency" for drafters to find their tight end. "By the end of Round 6, seven teams had drafted their TE1, and at the end of Round 9, a whopping 13 tight ends were off the board," Currier said. "The position has become more Fantasy relevant with the increasing role in an extremely pass-friendly modern NFL. This in turn has brought about a rise in smaller, faster tight ends getting the spotlight in collegiate football and then taking their skills to the NFL. ... The days of 'Great or Late' may be gone."

Every manager fielded a team that must start a QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, a TE and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE) along with seven reserve spots. Our scoring includes six points for all touchdowns along with one point per reception, one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving, one point for every 25 yards passing and minus-two points for every turnover.

The results are listed below -- please take the time to review each team, and even consider how they started their mock drafts. All but four managers chose to begin with one RB and one WR. Expect that to be the way more managers begin.