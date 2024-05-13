Our crew has already taken part in a bunch of mock drafts this offseason. We like to share them with you because it gives a glimpse into how each of us thinks and the actions that ensue when it comes to building rosters. Maybe something will click for you and you can do the same in your leagues.
But it shouldn't always be about our crew. Why not include mock drafts with members of our audience -- people who don't live and breathe Fantasy every single day?
I put together a PPR mock with 12 Fantasy Football Today viewers, folks who watch our show and may or may not have been influenced by our ideas. They were given no instructions on how to draft other than to draft as if they were in their own home league.
It's just another way to give you ideas and concepts on how you might draft moving forward.
Some surprises from the viewer-only PPR mock:
- Amon-Ra St. Brown was the second receiver off the board at 1.03. The only wideout to go ahead of St. Brown was CeeDee Lamb. #AskFFT fan and mock draft manager Brandon Currier (Team 5) summarized the pick: "St. Brown is a warm blanket of PPR security, and with Ben Johnson staying in Detroit and Jared Goff playing 14 games indoors this upcoming season, St. Brown is arguably the safest WR1 in the entire league this upcoming season." I'd add that Brown has averaged at least 9.1 targets per game over each of the past two seasons. That helps.
- Derrick Henry was a top-20 pick. He's 30 years old and he doesn't catch the ball much, but the beastly Fantasy legend going to Baltimore did not slow down the excitement for Henry. How do you feel about Henry being picked ahead of running backs like Rachaad White, Isiah Pacheco and James Cook? And what about Henry being taken ahead of Marvin Harrison, who went 19th overall?
- Quarterbacks slipped. We've seen quarterbacks get taken early in home leagues for years, but not this time. The first quarterback went off the board at 26th overall, then the next one went 40th overall. Too soon? Too late?? Again, per mock drafter Brandon Currier, "the depth at quarterback and the smaller margin from good-to-great in Fantasy-point earners at the position will drive down the price of top tier quarterbacks this upcoming season."
- Jalen Hurts was the first quarterback. Not Patrick Mahomes, not Josh Allen. This might be the case in some leagues as there is not an overall consensus from the Fantasy universe on who the QB1 should be. We think it's Mahomes.
- Davante Adams slid to 34th overall. Our mockers didn't mind the age concern with Henry, but Adams was a different story. He went toward the end of the third round, a full round farther than where he went in our prior analyst mock drafts. Are we analysts too bullish on Adams, or did someone get a steal here?
- The 'Great or Late' TE strategy is shrinking. No tight ends were taken in Round 1 (no surprise) or Round 2 (mild surprise). But Currier noted an "elevated sense of urgency" for drafters to find their tight end. "By the end of Round 6, seven teams had drafted their TE1, and at the end of Round 9, a whopping 13 tight ends were off the board," Currier said. "The position has become more Fantasy relevant with the increasing role in an extremely pass-friendly modern NFL. This in turn has brought about a rise in smaller, faster tight ends getting the spotlight in collegiate football and then taking their skills to the NFL. ... The days of 'Great or Late' may be gone."
Every manager fielded a team that must start a QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, a TE and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE) along with seven reserve spots. Our scoring includes six points for all touchdowns along with one point per reception, one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving, one point for every 25 yards passing and minus-two points for every turnover.
The results are listed below -- please take the time to review each team, and even consider how they started their mock drafts. All but four managers chose to begin with one RB and one WR. Expect that to be the way more managers begin.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|TEAM 1
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|TEAM 2
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|TEAM 3
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|4
|TEAM 4
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|5
|TEAM 5
|T. Hill WR MIA
|6
|TEAM 6
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|7
|TEAM 7
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|8
|TEAM 8
|J. Chase WR CIN
|9
|TEAM 9
|A. Brown WR PHI
|10
|TEAM 10
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|11
|TEAM 11
|J. Taylor RB IND
|12
|TEAM 12
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|TEAM 12
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|14
|TEAM 11
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|15
|TEAM 10
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|16
|TEAM 9
|K. Williams RB LAR
|17
|TEAM 8
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|18
|TEAM 7
|D. Henry RB BAL
|19
|TEAM 6
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|20
|TEAM 5
|R. White RB TB
|21
|TEAM 4
|N. Collins WR HOU
|22
|TEAM 3
|C. Olave WR NO
|23
|TEAM 2
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|24
|TEAM 1
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|TEAM 1
|M. Evans WR TB
|26
|TEAM 2
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|27
|TEAM 3
|J. Cook RB BUF
|28
|TEAM 4
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|29
|TEAM 5
|D. London WR ATL
|30
|TEAM 6
|M. Pittman WR IND
|31
|TEAM 7
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|32
|TEAM 8
|D. Moore WR CHI
|33
|TEAM 9
|T. Kelce TE KC
|34
|TEAM 10
|D. Adams WR LV
|35
|TEAM 11
|D. Samuel WR SF
|36
|TEAM 12
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|TEAM 12
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|38
|TEAM 11
|D. Smith WR PHI
|39
|TEAM 10
|T. McBride TE ARI
|40
|TEAM 9
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|41
|TEAM 8
|J. Mixon RB HOU
|42
|TEAM 7
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|43
|TEAM 6
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|44
|TEAM 5
|A. Kamara RB NO
|45
|TEAM 4
|Z. White RB LV
|46
|TEAM 3
|D. Achane RB MIA
|47
|TEAM 2
|S. Diggs WR HOU
|48
|TEAM 1
|J. Allen QB BUF
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|TEAM 1
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|50
|TEAM 2
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|51
|TEAM 3
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|52
|TEAM 4
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|53
|TEAM 5
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|54
|TEAM 6
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|55
|TEAM 7
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|56
|TEAM 8
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|57
|TEAM 9
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|58
|TEAM 10
|C. Stroud QB HOU
|59
|TEAM 11
|D. Swift RB CHI
|60
|TEAM 12
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|TEAM 12
|J. Conner RB ARI
|62
|TEAM 11
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|63
|TEAM 10
|N. Harris RB PIT
|64
|TEAM 9
|T. Dell WR HOU
|65
|TEAM 8
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|66
|TEAM 7
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|67
|TEAM 6
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|68
|TEAM 5
|J. Williams RB DEN
|69
|TEAM 4
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|70
|TEAM 3
|C. Godwin WR TB
|71
|TEAM 2
|G. Kittle TE SF
|72
|TEAM 1
|A. Jones RB MIN
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|TEAM 1
|K. Allen WR CHI
|74
|TEAM 2
|R. Rice WR KC
|75
|TEAM 3
|J. Reed WR GB
|76
|TEAM 4
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|77
|TEAM 5
|A. Richardson QB IND
|78
|TEAM 6
|E. Engram TE JAC
|79
|TEAM 7
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|80
|TEAM 8
|M. Brown WR KC
|81
|TEAM 9
|Z. Moss RB CIN
|82
|TEAM 10
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|83
|TEAM 11
|D. Johnson WR CAR
|84
|TEAM 12
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|TEAM 12
|D. Singletary RB NYG
|86
|TEAM 11
|X. Worthy WR KC
|87
|TEAM 10
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|88
|TEAM 9
|B. Bowers TE LV
|89
|TEAM 8
|A. Ekeler RB WAS
|90
|TEAM 7
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|91
|TEAM 6
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|92
|TEAM 5
|C. Watson WR GB
|93
|TEAM 4
|T. Spears RB TEN
|94
|TEAM 3
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|95
|TEAM 2
|J. Warren RB PIT
|96
|TEAM 1
|T. Benson RB ARI
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|TEAM 1
|J. Addison WR MIN
|98
|TEAM 2
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|99
|TEAM 3
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|100
|TEAM 4
|J. Love QB GB
|101
|TEAM 5
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|102
|TEAM 6
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|103
|TEAM 7
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|104
|TEAM 8
|K. Coleman WR BUF
|105
|TEAM 9
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|106
|TEAM 10
|G. Edwards RB LAC
|107
|TEAM 11
|K. Murray QB ARI
|108
|TEAM 12
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|TEAM 12
|C. Brown RB CIN
|110
|TEAM 11
|B. Purdy QB SF
|111
|TEAM 10
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|112
|TEAM 9
|B. Corum RB LAR
|113
|TEAM 8
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|114
|TEAM 7
|J. Wright RB MIA
|115
|TEAM 6
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|116
|TEAM 5
|J. Dobbins RB LAC
|117
|TEAM 4
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|118
|TEAM 3
|R. Dowdle RB DAL
|119
|TEAM 2
|J. Ford RB CLE
|120
|TEAM 1
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|TEAM 1
|J. Williams WR DET
|122
|TEAM 2
|C. Williams QB CHI
|123
|TEAM 3
|C. Samuel WR BUF
|124
|TEAM 4
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|125
|TEAM 5
|M. Lloyd RB GB
|126
|TEAM 6
|R. Wilson WR PIT
|127
|TEAM 7
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|128
|TEAM 8
|K. Miller RB NO
|129
|TEAM 9
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|130
|TEAM 10
|A. Gibson RB NE
|131
|TEAM 11
|J. Meyers WR LV
|132
|TEAM 12
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|TEAM 12
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|134
|TEAM 11
|L. Musgrave TE GB
|135
|TEAM 10
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|136
|TEAM 9
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|137
|TEAM 8
|R. Doubs WR GB
|138
|TEAM 7
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|139
|TEAM 6
|K. Vidal RB LAC
|140
|TEAM 5
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|141
|TEAM 4
|T. Franklin WR DEN
|142
|TEAM 3
|J. McLaughlin RB DEN
|143
|TEAM 2
|M. Williams WR NYJ
|144
|TEAM 1
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|TEAM 1
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|146
|TEAM 2
|X. Legette WR CAR
|147
|TEAM 3
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|148
|TEAM 4
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|149
|TEAM 5
|D. Watson QB CLE
|150
|TEAM 6
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|151
|TEAM 7
|J. Goff QB DET
|152
|TEAM 8
|B. Irving RB TB
|153
|TEAM 9
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|154
|TEAM 10
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|155
|TEAM 11
|A. Mitchell WR IND
|156
|TEAM 12
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|TEAM 12
|M. Corley WR NYJ
|158
|TEAM 11
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|159
|TEAM 10
|I. Likely TE BAL
|160
|TEAM 9
|R. Davis RB BUF
|161
|TEAM 8
|A. Perry WR NO
|162
|TEAM 7
|D. Robinson WR LAR
|163
|TEAM 6
|K. Mitchell RB BAL
|164
|TEAM 5
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|165
|TEAM 4
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|166
|TEAM 3
|J. Downs WR IND
|167
|TEAM 2
|M. Penix Jr. QB ATL
|168
|TEAM 1
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
