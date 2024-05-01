The NFL Draft is over, and rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues are starting to get under way. With that in mind, here's our first 12-team, rookie-only, Superflex mock draft.

It was no surprise that Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft by the Bears, went first here. He should be the consensus first player drafted in this format given what he did at USC, how he projects to do in the NFL and landing with a Chicago team loaded with weapons.

But No. 2 is where the first tough decision comes into play with Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Like most dynasty leagues, it could come down to what that manager needs more -- a quarterback or a receiver.

Here, we're just drafting the prospect we like the best, and the second selection was Harrison, with Daniels going third. Personally, I'd lean toward Daniels in this format because he could be a game-changing quarterback, and you want as many of those players as possible in a Superflex league.

The next three picks in this mock draft might surprise you since Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy went fourth, Bears receiver Rome Odunze went fifth and Giants receiver Malik Nabers went sixth. Most Fantasy managers will likely draft Nabers first of this trio, and I would select him ahead of Odunze.

Again, you could see McCarthy going ahead of the receivers if the Fantasy manager prioritizes a quarterback more for their roster, and I agree with McCarthy being drafted ahead of New England's Drake Maye, who went eighth here. McCarthy's situation with the Vikings, at least for now, is much better than Maye's with the Patriots.

We'll break down each of three rounds below. And this should be a good guide for you to use for your own upcoming rookie-only draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Round 1

1. Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

2. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals

3. Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

4. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Vikings

5. Rome Odunze, WR, Bears

6. Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

7. Jonathan Brooks, RB, Panthers

8. Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

9. Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

10. Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs

11. Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers

12. Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars

Brooks will be the first running back selected in most rookie drafts, but it was a surprise to see him go ahead of Maye, Bowers and Worthy. If Brooks wasn't coming back from a torn ACL in November, I might feel differently, but Bowers and Worthy have a higher ceiling at positions with much more longevity.

As for Maye, he might end up as the best value pick of the top-four quarterbacks since he's going to be selected in most rookie-only drafts after Williams, Daniels and McCarthy. That's how I have it ranked as well, but hopefully the Patriots, in time, surround Maye with enough weapons to maximize his talent.

McConkey, Thomas and Keon Coleman will likely be drafted in the same range, and I like Thomas the best. He was a star in his final season at LSU, and hopefully he develops a quality rapport with Trevor Lawrence right away.

McConkey and Coleman could be the No. 1 receiver for their respective teams with the Chargers and Bills, and all three of these receivers are worth drafting in Round 1. You can also make a case that Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is a first-round pick, and I would have drafted him at No. 12 overall if Thomas was gone.

Round 2

1. Keon Coleman, WR, Bills

2. Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

3. Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers

4. Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals

5. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Falcons

6. Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers

7. Jaylen Wright, RB, Dolphins

8. Troy Franklin, WR, Broncos

9. Roman Wilson, WR, Steelers

10. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Colts

11. Jermaine Burton, WR, Bengals

12. Blake Corum, RB, Rams

It's no surprise that Coleman and Nix were the first two picks in Round 2, and you can really see the depth of this receiver class in this round. Legette, Franklin, Wilson and Mitchell could all be playmakers in their rookie campaign, and Franklin might end up as my favorite since he's being reunited in Denver with his college quarterback at Oregon in Nix.

Pearsall has the most upside if the 49ers move on from Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel, but he might have a redshirt rookie season if both remain in San Francisco in 2024. And Burton could emerge as a starter for the Bengals by next season if Tee Higgins doesn't return to Cincinnati.

The three running backs in this round all have upside as rookies, but none of them are likely immediate starters. Benson will play behind James Conner in Arizona, Wright is behind Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane in Miami and Blake Corum should be the backup to Kyren Williams for the Rams. This is the right order for these running backs based on potential, and all three are worth drafting in Round 2.

As for Penix, his situation is so murky going to the Falcons. He might not play for four seasons if Kirk Cousins stays healthy and remains in Atlanta, so this could be a wasted pick -- in Fantasy and reality -- unless Penix is traded to a team that actually needs him.

Round 3

1. Malachi Corley, WR, Jets

2. Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers

3. Javon Baker, WR, Patriots

4. Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Patriots

5. Audric Estime, RB, Broncos

6. Marshawn Lloyd, RB, Packers

7. Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Panthers

8. Luke McCaffrey, WR, Commanders

9. Ray Davis, RB, Bills

10. Theo Johnson, TE, Giants

11. Kimani Vidal, RB, Chargers

12. Ben Sinnott, TE, Commanders

Round 3 in most rookie-only drafts is where you really start to see the drop-off in talent. Sure, you might end up with a Puca Nacua or Tank Dell, but you're mostly reaching for guys you feel have potential.

For example, in this round, you see two Patriots rookies in Polk and Baker, and hopefully one can emerge as a go-to option for Maye. Corley could eventually become the No. 2 receiver for the Jets behind Garrett Wilson.

There are three tight ends with upside in Sanders, Johnson and Sinnott, and all three have the chance to be viable targets in their respective offenses. Johnson could be the best if Darren Waller retires for the Giants, but I like Sinnott the most following the NFL Draft with his landing spot in Washington.

At running back, we have several guys who will hopefully emerge as No. 2 options in their backfields this season in Irving, Estime, Lloyd, Davis and Vidal. Of this group, I like Lloyd and Vidal the best.

We might not see the best of Lloyd until 2025, and hopefully by then he can push Josh Jacobs for touches. And Vidal could earn a big role with the Chargers as a rookie and eventually take over the backfield in 2025 depending on what happens with Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. Vidal is one of my favorite rookie sleepers this year.