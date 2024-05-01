In a one-quarterback, rookie-only draft for dynasty leagues, you want the first overall pick. Do whatever you can to get it, if possible. And if it's already yours, don't give it away.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has the ability to be that good. He just had 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games at Ohio State, and he should be a star for many years now that he's in Arizona. He should be considered a borderline No. 1 Fantasy receiver right away.

After Harrison, you should expect receivers to dominate Round 1, which happened here in our first one-quarterback, rookie-only mock draft following the NFL Draft. Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Keon Coleman, Xavier Worthy, Brian Thomas Jr. and Ladd McConkey were all first-round selections. Nabers and Odunze are quality consolation prizes if you can't get Harrison.

It's possible that three quarterbacks will be drafted in Round 1 (Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy went here), Brock Bowers will be a top-10 pick and you should see Jonathan Brooks get selected in the first round. While all of these players are good, the prize is clearly Harrison.

We'll break down each of three rounds below. And this should be a good guide for you to use for your own upcoming rookie-only draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

2. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

3. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor

4. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development

5. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

6. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

7. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

8. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator

9. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

10. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer

11. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

12. Joey Wright, Footballguys Analyst

Round 1

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals

2. Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

3. Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

4. Rome Odunze, WR, Bears

5. Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

6. Jonathan Brooks, RB, Panthers

7. Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

8. Keon Coleman, WR, Bills

9. Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs

10. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Vikings

11. Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars

12. Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers

In a one-quarterback league, I would take Odunze ahead of Williams, but that could come down to what the Fantasy manager with that selection needs (quarterback vs. receiver). I also like Worthy, Thomas and McConkey ahead of Coleman.

While Coleman has the potential of being the No. 1 receiver for Josh Allen, I prefer Worthy with the Chiefs, Thomas with the Jaguars and McConkey with the Chargers. I had all of them as better prospects than Coleman, and all of them landed in favorable destinations as well.

Brooks should be a first-round pick in this format, and hopefully he's healthy coming off a torn ACL in November. He should be the best running back in Carolina, and I'm hopeful he can be a No. 2 Fantasy option as early as Week 1.

Round 2

1. Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals

2. Jaylen Wright, RB, Dolphins

3. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Colts

4. Marshawn Lloyd, RB, Packers

5. Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

6. Malachi Corley, WR, Jets

7. Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers

8. Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

9. Troy Franklin, WR, Broncos

10. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Falcons

11. Blake Corum, RB, Rams

12. Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers

It's fun to see some running backs come off the board in this round, and you can make a case for Benson to be a first-round pick in this format. He could push James Conner for touches right away, and he could be the best running back for the Cardinals next season.

The path to playing time is a little more daunting for Wright, Lloyd and Corum. I like all three as prospects, but Wright will start his career in Miami behind Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, which isn't ideal. And he could be behind Achane for the majority of his tenure with the Dolphins.

Lloyd will start in Green Bay behind Josh Jacobs and A.J. Dillon, and Jacobs could still be with the Packers until 2027. And Corum is also behind Kyren Williams with the Rams, which might not change any time soon. That said, this is the right round for those three players.

Legette, Franklin and Pearsall were three of my favorite picks in this round, but I would have drafted Pearsall first. While he might be buried behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk to start his career, if one is traded this season or leaves prior to next year then Pearsall could be a Fantasy star.

I'm also excited to see Legette in Dave Canales' offense in Carolina, and he could emerge as the No. 1 weapon for Bryce Young. And Franklin could be the No. 1 receiver for the Broncos as early as next season, plus he also played with Bo Nix at Oregon, which is a bonus.

Round 3

1. Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Patriots

2. Roman Wilson, WR, Steelers

3. Jermaine Burton, WR, Bengals

4. Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers

5. Javon Baker, WR, Patriots

6. Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers

7. Ben Sinnott, TE, Commanders

8. Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Panthers

9. Kimani Vidal, RB, Chargers

10. Luke McCaffrey, WR, Commanders

11. Will Shipley, RB, Eagles

12. Ray Davis, RB, Bills

There are a lot of interesting prospects in this round, and you might have the best receiver for the Patriots (Polk or Baker), some potential No. 2 receivers for the Steelers (Wilson), Bengals (Burton) and Buccaneers (McMillan) and several handcuffs of note in Irving, Vidal, Shipley and Davis. I also like the upside of Sinnott and Sanders at tight end.

The players I plan to target in this round are Polk and Baker because either one will hopefully emerge as Maye's No. 1 option of the future -- or present. Wilson could step in as the No. 2 receiver for the Steelers this year opposite George Pickens. Burton could eventually replace Tee Higgins as the No. 2 receiver for the Bengals. And Vidal could become the No. 1 running back for the Chargers by next season.

I also like the upside of Sinnott, who should become a top target for the Commanders. The same goes for McCaffrey, who could be the No. 3 receiver in Washington behind Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.