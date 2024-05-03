Brock Bowers enters my Dynasty tight end rankings as TE4. Based on April Dynasty ADP, that is only one spot behind where the consensus has him. This is the highest a tight end has entered Dynasty rankings since Kyle Pitts, but don't hold that against him.

Bowers is entirely deserving of of a top five ranking at the position before he ever plays a football game. He has an elite production profile, leading the Georgia Bulldogs in receiving as an 18-year-old despite being surrounded by NFL pass catchers, he received elite draft capital, and despite the lack of testing he certainly looks like an elite athlete. What Bowers doesn't deserve quite yet is to be ranked higher than Trey McBride, that's one thing Dynasty drafters and I agree on.

It's worth recalling McBride's fantastic finish to 2023. In his final 10 games he averaged 8.5 targerts per game and was second amongst all tight ends with 137.1 PPR Fantasy points despite a minuscule 3.5% touchdown rate. Heading into 2024 he has a better quarterback and offensive system than Bowers, which is why I project McBride for 80 more Fantasy points in 2024. That's more than enough to make up for Bowers' youth and upside.

The truth is that both of these tight ends, and Sam LaPorta, should be mainstays in the top five of these rankings for the next five years. The bigger question is who will join them? Mark Andrews likely has only a few year left in this group then it will be a race between Dalton Kincaid, Kyle Pitts, and whoever comes next. As you will see below I do not expect it to be anyone from this 2024 class, Ja'Tavion Sanders is my second-highest ranked player from the class and he is TE20.

Here are my updated Dynasty tight end rankings: