With the bulk of NFL free agents already signed and the 2024 NFL Draft now over, NFL rosters are starting to take shape. Savvy owners are already beginning their 2024 Fantasy football draft prep. The Chicago Bears have overhauled their offense this offseason, hiring Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to lead a group of playmakers that includes Caleb Williams, D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet and D'Andre Swift. Even with a rookie quarterback, the Bears have a chance to be dynamic this fall and move up the 2024 Fantasy football rankings.

Where should you target each of those Bears skill position players with your upcoming 2024 Fantasy football picks? With a reliable set of live-updated 2024 Fantasy football rankings, you can identify potential 2024 Fantasy football sleepers, 2024 Fantasy football breakouts and 2024 Fantasy football busts to ensure that you're getting maximum value out of all of your 2024 Fantasy football picks. Before setting your 2024 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers wide receiver Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse running back and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown. Kansas City is coming off its third championship in five years but the front office knew that they'd have to do more to surround Patrick Mahomes with capable playmakers and they made it a top priority this offseason. They signed Brown to a one-year contract worth up to $11 million with incentive and drafted speedster Xavier Worthy in the first round.

With breakout wide receiver Rashee Rice likely facing a suspension after being involved in an alleged high-speed hit-and-run. That likely leaves Brown as the No. 1 overall receiver for the Chiefs and he could be in for a career year. The former 1,000-yard receiver in Baltimore has elite speed and his game seems well-suited for an aggressive Kansas City downfield passing attack. Those are big reasons why the model ranks Brown as a top-12 option at WR. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bears quarterback Caleb Williams as one of its 2024 Fantasy football breakouts. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is the 17th quarterback coming off the board according to early Fantasy football ADP data but the rookie is widely regarded as one of the best quarterback prospects of the last decade and he's walking into a great position as a rookie in Chicago.

The Bears are coming off a 7-10 season where they won five of their last eight games and they made big moves all offseason to ensure that Williams would be surrounded by dynamic skill-position talent. D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet are both back after career years and they added Keenan Allen via trade, Rome Odunze during the NFL draft and D'Andre Swift in free agency. That's a big reason why the model ranks Williams as its No. 13 Fantasy football quarterback, ranking him ahead of Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. The veteran running back is coming off a season where he scored a staggering 21 total touchdowns despite missing two games. However, he'll be facing serious competition for touches from De'Von Achane in 2024.

Achane missed six games in 2023 but he still produced 997 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns while working in tandem with Mostert. More importantly, he averaged 7.7 yards per touch and head coach Mike McDaniel will surely want to scheme up even more touches for this lightning-in-a-bottle back. That's a big reason why the model ranks Mostert outside its top 20 running backs despite the fact that he finished No. 5 overall in 2023. See more Fantasy football busts 2024 here

