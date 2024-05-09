One of the most pressing questions in our first Dynasty start-up mock draft since the 2024 NFL Draft is: Where will the rookies be drafted. So we'll answer that question before we get to the full results below. This was a one-quarterback draft that rewards half a point per reception. Starting lineups also include two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, and two flexes. Here are the top 12 rookies, where they were drafted, and where I rank them overall.

1.05 Marvin Harrison Jr.

This should be no surprise. Harrison is the rookie 1.01 in one-QB leagues and a first-round pick in most analyst's rankings. I have Harrison ranked eighth overall, but I also think this is a perfectly reasonable place to draft him.

2.07 Malik Nabers

I was surprised at the distance between Harrison and Nabers, even with Nabers' rookie season being nerfed by Daniel Jones. I rank Nabers as my No. 14 overall player.

2.10 Rome Odunze

Odunze is the WR3, but in 0.5 PPR, I prefer Jonathon Brooks to him. I also wouldn't draft Odunze until Round 4, he is my No. 46 player overall.

4.08 Brock Bowers

Here's the tier break I was expecting, just one player later. Bowers goes 44th overall, which is only six spots higher than I have him. I think I am slightly more concerned about a slow start for Bowers than most seem to be. I wouldn't be surprised if you don't get a top-five season out of him until Year 3.

4.11 Jonathon Brooks

I thought Brooks was the best rookie value yet. I would have taken him Round 3 if I hadn't taken Bijan Robinson in Round 1. Also, Ken Walker fell in this draft as well -- I have him one spot ahead of Brooks. Walker was my Round 4 pick.

5.03 Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas going before Worthy is notable, especially in light of the negative Rashee Rice news recently. I only have Thomas ranked five spots behind where he was taken, so I don't dislike the value, but I do prefer Worthy just slightly.

5.04 Caleb Williams

The first quarterback comes off the board as QB6 with the 52nd pick in the draft. I rank Williams as QB10, worthy of a pick at the six-seven turn in a one-QB league. For what it's worth, Dan Schneier also took Williams third overall in our one-QB rookie-only mock, so he's clearly higher than consensus on the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

5.11 Trey Benson

Another rookie in Round 5, but not Xavier Worthy. This makes Benson the No. 8 rookie picked in this draft, which is a couple of spots earlier than I have seen him go in rookie mocks. I like Benson more than Williams, but this is still about 20 spots higher than I would take him.

6.02 Xavier Worthy

I love the value of Worthy here, falling the pick 52, as the ninth rookie taken. I have him 49th overall and think that may be too low if Rashee Rice sees a lengthy suspension. It is possible you will have to be patient with Worthy early in the season, but his upside with Patrick Mahomes is out of this world.

6.06 Jayden Daniels

Daniels resumes the trend of the rookies going at least a round earlier than I have them, I have Daniels at 81 overall. Still, I like this value better on Daniels than Williams more than a round earlier. Daniels and Williams are separated by five spots in my overall rankings.

6.11 Ladd McConkey

I should clarify by saying this is an Adam Aizer pick and I love it. McConkey is my No. 60 overall player, almost a full higher than where he went in this draft. I had Matt Waldman on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty this week and he expects McConkey to be Justin Herbert's No. 1 wide receiver this season. Check it out:

7.11 Keon Coleman

Coleman rounds out the top 12 rookies in this class and I find him to be another good value by about a round. Waldman was also excited about Coleman with Josh Allen so I am going to overlook some of my pre-draft concerns for now.

The analysts who participated in this mock are:

Aaron St. Denis, Dynasty League Football

Adam Aizer, CBS Fantasy

Alfredo Brown, Footballguys

Dan Schneier, CBS Fantasy

Dave Richard, CBS Fantasy

Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Fantasy

Jay Felico, The Athletic

R.J. White, CBS Fantasy

Adam Pfeifer, FTN Fantasy

Joel Cox, CBS Sports

Bob Gilchrist, Fantasy Cares

Here are the full results: