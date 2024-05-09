One of the most pressing questions in our first Dynasty start-up mock draft since the 2024 NFL Draft is: Where will the rookies be drafted. So we'll answer that question before we get to the full results below. This was a one-quarterback draft that rewards half a point per reception. Starting lineups also include two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, and two flexes. Here are the top 12 rookies, where they were drafted, and where I rank them overall.
1.05 Marvin Harrison Jr.
This should be no surprise. Harrison is the rookie 1.01 in one-QB leagues and a first-round pick in most analyst's rankings. I have Harrison ranked eighth overall, but I also think this is a perfectly reasonable place to draft him.
2.07 Malik Nabers
I was surprised at the distance between Harrison and Nabers, even with Nabers' rookie season being nerfed by Daniel Jones. I rank Nabers as my No. 14 overall player.
2.10 Rome Odunze
Odunze is the WR3, but in 0.5 PPR, I prefer Jonathon Brooks to him. I also wouldn't draft Odunze until Round 4, he is my No. 46 player overall.
4.08 Brock Bowers
Here's the tier break I was expecting, just one player later. Bowers goes 44th overall, which is only six spots higher than I have him. I think I am slightly more concerned about a slow start for Bowers than most seem to be. I wouldn't be surprised if you don't get a top-five season out of him until Year 3.
4.11 Jonathon Brooks
I thought Brooks was the best rookie value yet. I would have taken him Round 3 if I hadn't taken Bijan Robinson in Round 1. Also, Ken Walker fell in this draft as well -- I have him one spot ahead of Brooks. Walker was my Round 4 pick.
5.03 Brian Thomas Jr.
Thomas going before Worthy is notable, especially in light of the negative Rashee Rice news recently. I only have Thomas ranked five spots behind where he was taken, so I don't dislike the value, but I do prefer Worthy just slightly.
5.04 Caleb Williams
The first quarterback comes off the board as QB6 with the 52nd pick in the draft. I rank Williams as QB10, worthy of a pick at the six-seven turn in a one-QB league. For what it's worth, Dan Schneier also took Williams third overall in our one-QB rookie-only mock, so he's clearly higher than consensus on the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
5.11 Trey Benson
Another rookie in Round 5, but not Xavier Worthy. This makes Benson the No. 8 rookie picked in this draft, which is a couple of spots earlier than I have seen him go in rookie mocks. I like Benson more than Williams, but this is still about 20 spots higher than I would take him.
6.02 Xavier Worthy
I love the value of Worthy here, falling the pick 52, as the ninth rookie taken. I have him 49th overall and think that may be too low if Rashee Rice sees a lengthy suspension. It is possible you will have to be patient with Worthy early in the season, but his upside with Patrick Mahomes is out of this world.
6.06 Jayden Daniels
Daniels resumes the trend of the rookies going at least a round earlier than I have them, I have Daniels at 81 overall. Still, I like this value better on Daniels than Williams more than a round earlier. Daniels and Williams are separated by five spots in my overall rankings.
6.11 Ladd McConkey
I should clarify by saying this is an Adam Aizer pick and I love it. McConkey is my No. 60 overall player, almost a full higher than where he went in this draft. I had Matt Waldman on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty this week and he expects McConkey to be Justin Herbert's No. 1 wide receiver this season. Check it out:
7.11 Keon Coleman
Coleman rounds out the top 12 rookies in this class and I find him to be another good value by about a round. Waldman was also excited about Coleman with Josh Allen so I am going to overlook some of my pre-draft concerns for now.
The analysts who participated in this mock are:
Aaron St. Denis, Dynasty League Football
Adam Aizer, CBS Fantasy
Alfredo Brown, Footballguys
Dan Schneier, CBS Fantasy
Dave Richard, CBS Fantasy
Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Fantasy
Jay Felico, The Athletic
R.J. White, CBS Fantasy
Adam Pfeifer, FTN Fantasy
Joel Cox, CBS Sports
Bob Gilchrist, Fantasy Cares
Here are the full results:
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Aaron St Denis
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|Adam Aizer
|J. Chase WR CIN
|3
|Alfredo Brown
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|4
|Dan Schneier
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|5
|Dave Richard
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|6
|Heath Cummings
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|7
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|8
|Jay Felicio
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|9
|R.J. White
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|10
|AdamPfeifer
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|11
|Joel Cox
|J. Taylor RB IND
|12
|Bob Gilchrist
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Bob Gilchrist
|D. Achane RB MIA
|14
|Joel Cox
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|15
|AdamPfeifer
|A. Brown WR PHI
|16
|R.J. White
|N. Collins WR HOU
|17
|Jay Felicio
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|18
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Olave WR NO
|19
|Heath Cummings
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|20
|Dave Richard
|D. London WR ATL
|21
|Dan Schneier
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|22
|Alfredo Brown
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|23
|Adam Aizer
|T. Hill WR MIA
|24
|Aaron St Denis
|M. Pittman WR IND
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Aaron St Denis
|T. McBride TE ARI
|26
|Adam Aizer
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|27
|Alfredo Brown
|J. Allen QB BUF
|28
|Dan Schneier
|D. Moore WR CHI
|29
|Dave Richard
|D. Smith WR PHI
|30
|Heath Cummings
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|31
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|32
|Jay Felicio
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|33
|R.J. White
|K. Williams RB LAR
|34
|AdamPfeifer
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|35
|Joel Cox
|R. White RB TB
|36
|Bob Gilchrist
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Bob Gilchrist
|T. Dell WR HOU
|38
|Joel Cox
|C. Stroud QB HOU
|39
|AdamPfeifer
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|40
|R.J. White
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|41
|Jay Felicio
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|42
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Cook RB BUF
|43
|Heath Cummings
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|44
|Dave Richard
|B. Bowers TE LV
|45
|Dan Schneier
|J. Addison WR MIN
|46
|Alfredo Brown
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|47
|Adam Aizer
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|48
|Aaron St Denis
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Aaron St Denis
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|50
|Adam Aizer
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|51
|Alfredo Brown
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|52
|Dan Schneier
|C. Williams QB CHI
|53
|Dave Richard
|D. Adams WR LV
|54
|Heath Cummings
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|55
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|56
|Jay Felicio
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|57
|R.J. White
|D. Samuel WR SF
|58
|AdamPfeifer
|J. Reed WR GB
|59
|Joel Cox
|T. Benson RB ARI
|60
|Bob Gilchrist
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Bob Gilchrist
|S. Diggs WR HOU
|62
|Joel Cox
|X. Worthy WR KC
|63
|AdamPfeifer
|A. Richardson QB IND
|64
|R.J. White
|Z. White RB LV
|65
|Jay Felicio
|K. Murray QB ARI
|66
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|67
|Heath Cummings
|J. Williams RB DEN
|68
|Dave Richard
|D. Henry RB BAL
|69
|Dan Schneier
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|70
|Alfredo Brown
|R. Rice WR KC
|71
|Adam Aizer
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|72
|Aaron St Denis
|J. Conner RB ARI
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Aaron St Denis
|M. Brown WR KC
|74
|Adam Aizer
|T. Kelce TE KC
|75
|Alfredo Brown
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|76
|Dan Schneier
|D. Swift RB CHI
|77
|Dave Richard
|J. Mixon RB HOU
|78
|Heath Cummings
|C. Godwin WR TB
|79
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|80
|Jay Felicio
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|81
|R.J. White
|M. Evans WR TB
|82
|AdamPfeifer
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|83
|Joel Cox
|K. Coleman WR BUF
|84
|Bob Gilchrist
|C. Watson WR GB
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Bob Gilchrist
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|86
|Joel Cox
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|87
|AdamPfeifer
|J. Warren RB PIT
|88
|R.J. White
|N. Harris RB PIT
|89
|Jay Felicio
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|90
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|91
|Heath Cummings
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|92
|Dave Richard
|J. Wright RB MIA
|93
|Dan Schneier
|T. Spears RB TEN
|94
|Alfredo Brown
|A. Kamara RB NO
|95
|Adam Aizer
|Z. Moss RB CIN
|96
|Aaron St Denis
|A. Ekeler RB WAS
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Aaron St Denis
|A. Jones RB MIN
|98
|Adam Aizer
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|99
|Alfredo Brown
|D. Johnson WR CAR
|100
|Dan Schneier
|J. Polk WR NE
|101
|Dave Richard
|B. Corum RB LAR
|102
|Heath Cummings
|G. Kittle TE SF
|103
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Williams WR DET
|104
|Jay Felicio
|X. Legette WR CAR
|105
|R.J. White
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|106
|AdamPfeifer
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|107
|Joel Cox
|E. Engram TE JAC
|108
|Bob Gilchrist
|K. Allen WR CHI
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Bob Gilchrist
|C. Brown RB CIN
|110
|Joel Cox
|M. Lloyd RB GB
|111
|AdamPfeifer
|A. Mitchell WR IND
|112
|R.J. White
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|113
|Jay Felicio
|K. Miller RB NO
|114
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Franklin WR DEN
|115
|Heath Cummings
|M. Corley WR NYJ
|116
|Dave Richard
|R. Wilson WR PIT
|117
|Dan Schneier
|D. Maye QB NE
|118
|Alfredo Brown
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|119
|Adam Aizer
|J. McLaughlin RB DEN
|120
|Aaron St Denis
|G. Davis WR JAC
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Aaron St Denis
|J. Meyers WR LV
|122
|Adam Aizer
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|123
|Alfredo Brown
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|124
|Dan Schneier
|B. Sinnott TE WAS
|125
|Dave Richard
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|126
|Heath Cummings
|J. Ford RB CLE
|127
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|128
|Jay Felicio
|D. Singletary RB NYG
|129
|R.J. White
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|130
|AdamPfeifer
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|131
|Joel Cox
|J. Downs WR IND
|132
|Bob Gilchrist
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Bob Gilchrist
|K. Cousins QB ATL
|134
|Joel Cox
|J. Love QB GB
|135
|AdamPfeifer
|C. Samuel WR BUF
|136
|R.J. White
|B. Purdy QB SF
|137
|Jay Felicio
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|138
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|139
|Heath Cummings
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|140
|Dave Richard
|J. McCarthy QB MIN
|141
|Dan Schneier
|M. Mims WR DEN
|142
|Alfredo Brown
|D. Wicks WR GB
|143
|Adam Aizer
|D. Watson QB CLE
|144
|Aaron St Denis
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Aaron St Denis
|J. Dobbins RB LAC
|146
|Adam Aizer
|T. Johnson TE NYG
|147
|Alfredo Brown
|R. Davis RB BUF
|148
|Dan Schneier
|I. Guerendo RB SF
|149
|Dave Richard
|J. Burton WR CIN
|150
|Heath Cummings
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|151
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Edwards RB LAC
|152
|Jay Felicio
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|153
|R.J. White
|K. Mitchell RB BAL
|154
|AdamPfeifer
|A. Gibson RB NE
|155
|Joel Cox
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|156
|Bob Gilchrist
|R. Doubs WR GB
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Bob Gilchrist
|C. Otton TE TB
|158
|Joel Cox
|I. Likely TE BAL
|159
|AdamPfeifer
|J. Goff QB DET
|160
|R.J. White
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|161
|Jay Felicio
|K. Vidal RB LAC
|162
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Baker WR NE
|163
|Heath Cummings
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|164
|Dave Richard
|A. Estime RB DEN
|165
|Dan Schneier
|L. McCaffrey WR WAS
|166
|Alfredo Brown
|D. Douglas WR NE
|167
|Adam Aizer
|B. Irving RB TB
|168
|Aaron St Denis
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Aaron St Denis
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|170
|Adam Aizer
|J. Wiley TE KC
|171
|Alfredo Brown
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|172
|Dan Schneier
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|173
|Dave Richard
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|174
|Heath Cummings
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|175
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Sanders TE CAR
|176
|Jay Felicio
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|177
|R.J. White
|R. Dowdle RB DAL
|178
|AdamPfeifer
|J. McMillan WR TB
|179
|Joel Cox
|M. Williams WR NYJ
|180
|Bob Gilchrist
|J. Mingo WR CAR
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Bob Gilchrist
|T. Irwin WR CIN
|182
|Joel Cox
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|183
|AdamPfeifer
|L. Musgrave TE GB
|184
|R.J. White
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|185
|Jay Felicio
|W. Shipley RB PHI
|186
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|187
|Heath Cummings
|B. Young QB CAR
|188
|Dave Richard
|W. Levis QB TEN
|189
|Dan Schneier
|D. Walker WR BAL
|190
|Alfredo Brown
|M. Washington WR MIA
|191
|Adam Aizer
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|192
|Aaron St Denis
|R. Ali RB BAL
