The Dynasty Fantasy Football world appears to be moving in a Superflex direction rapidly, but that doesn't mean one-quarterback leagues are completely disappearing. With that in mind, it had been a while since we did a one-quarterback start-up mock draft, which we rectified with this mock. This was a full PPR mock where teams could start one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end and a flex.

Unlike our Superflex mocks where quarterbacks fly off the board in the early rounds, Adam Aizer was the only drafter to take a quarterback in the first two rounds, at pick 23. As you'll see below, most of the rest of the league chose to wait on the position, but I think when you look at Aizer's team you won't feel like it suffered from taking Mahomes too early. And by my own Dynasty rankings, he didn't take him too early, Mahomes is my number 16 player in one-QB leagues and number one in Superflex.

The thing that makes Mahomes unique versus guys like Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Lamar Jackson is that we don't have to worry about how his game will age into his 30s. While Mahomes does generally run for 300-plus yards per year, his Fantasy dominance is not dependent on rushing. Where he is unique versus guys like Joe Burrow, C.J. Stroud, and Justin Herbert is that he has demonstrated the upside of 30 Fantasy points per game multiple times already. That combination makes him my number one QB in Dynasty, and he's our unanimous pick to be the number one quarterback in Fantasy in 2024.

The other one-off position, tight end, had some interesting results. Sam LaPorta was the only tight end taken in the first two rounds, and like Mahomes, I agree with that. But I only have Trey McBride three picks behind LaPorta at pick 27 and he fell all the way to Round 4 in this mock. This is worth considering if you believe they are as close in value as I do. If McBride is definitely going to be there when I pick in Round 3, I have a much more difficult time taking LaPorta in Round 2.

These are the participants in this mock draft:

Joel Cox, CBS Fantasy

Adam Aizer, CBS Fantasy

Dan Schneier, CBS Fantasy

Aaron St. Denis, FF Universe

John Warnke

Richard Sickels, Razzball

Matt Chester, Optimus Fantasy and JWB Fantasy Football

Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy

R.J. White, CBS Fantasy

Jonny Lazar

Ben Wasley,

Sam Wagman, Footballguys

Chester and Wagman broke this draft down with me live on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty. Check it out:

Here are the full results: