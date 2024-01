Our first Dynasty Fantasy Football mock draft of 2024 was a Superflex Dynasty start-up mock with analysts from around the industry. This was a full PPR mock with no 2024 rookies included. Starting lineups include one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, a superflex and a regular flex.

One of the first things to determine when preparing for a Superflex start-up is how you are going to handle the quarterback position. And that is greatly influenced by where you are in the draft order. I had the eighth pick in this draft and by the time I picked Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and C.J. Stroud were all gone. By the time I picked in Round 2 Justin Herbert, Anthony Richardson, Justin Fields, Kyler Murray, and Brock Purdy were gone as well. That's all of the top six quarterbacks in my Dynasty QB rankings gone before I had a chance at them and all of my top 11 gone before my second pick.

That left me to start my draft with Ja'Marr Chase and Jahmyr Gibbs. And Adam Aizer, who picked right next to me, started with Justin Jefferson and Bijan Robinson. That's four of the top six players in my one-QB top 150, which is awesome, but it's also pretty frightening to not land a top-12 QB in a Superflex start-up. My response was to take Jared Goff in Round 3, Geno Smith in Round 7, and Hendon Hooker in Round 8. The odds are I will be looking to make a trade or take a QB in the rookie draft. Aizer leaned into the strategy and didn't take a QB until Round 5 before selecting Baker Mayfield, Russell Wilson, and Derek Carr with his next three picks. Honestly, I think I might prefer Aizer's strategy here. If you miss elite QBs in the first two rounds it may be better to lean into it and be elite everywhere else.

If you want to hear me, Jamey Eisenberg and Dan Schneier break this draft down live, here's yesterday's episode of Fantasy Football Today Dynasty:

The analysts who participated in this mock draft are:

Bradley Stalder, Roto Underworld

Corey Spala, Footballguys

Dave Richard, CBS Fantasy

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Fantasy

Dan Schneier, CBS Fantasy

Sam Waldorf, Dynasty Pros

Adam Aizer, CBS Fantasy

Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy

Matthew Stiles, Razzball

Joshua Cho, @jbchoknows

Joshua Walker, Going For 2

R.J. White, CBS Fantasy

And here are the full results of the mock: