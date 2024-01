One of the more exhilarating, or tragic, moments of any Fantasy Football draft is when you correctly, or incorrectly time a run from one of the ends of the draft board. In a Dynasty start-up, the stakes are even higher, these successes or failures could have implications for the next decade. The most notable run from this draft was the quarterback run from pick 44 to pick 60.

As is often the case with analyst drafts, the quarterbacks lasted longer than they probably will in your one-QB start up. Josh Allen was the only quarterback taken in the first 43 picks. In the next 17 picks, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, C.J. Stroud, Lamar Jackson, Anthony Richardson, Justin Herbert, and Joe Burrow were all drafted. I took Hurts as QB3 with the third pick in Round 5. By the time I picked in Round 6 Kyler Murray and Justin Fields were the top QBs available. Let's just say I did not regret taking Hurts.

Still, a strange thing happened in the double-digit rounds. There were still plenty of potential starting quarterbacks available. Trevor Lawrence lasted until Round 10, he was a top-five Dynasty QB at this time last year. Kirk Cousins and Brock Purdy went in Round 12. Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff were taken a round later.

Now these rounds may not be exactly right but the point remains the same, you don't have to panic at the end of the first quarterback run. Despite a down year for the position there are still more than enough starters to go around, and then some. The big difference in Dynasty is that streaming is generally not an option because of the size of rosters. That means, if you don't have a QB1 you love, you should spend significantly more resources on QB2 and strongly considered rostering three.

The analysts who participated in this mock are:

Matt Donnelly, Dynasty Vipers

Thomas Shafer, CBS Fantasy

Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy

R.J. White, CBS Fantasy

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Fantasy

Jay Felicio, The Athletic

Alfredo Brown, Footballguys

Dan Schneier, CBS Fantasy

Matthew Stiles, Razzball

Joshua Cho. @jbchoknows

Zach Berger, Fantasy in Frames

Joel Cox, CBS Fantasy

And here are the results: