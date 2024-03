One thing everyone should know by now is that quarterbacks are going to dominate the first two rounds of a Dynasty Superflex Start-up mock. This mock was no different, nine QBs were taken in Round 1 and 13 were taken in the first two rounds. What may be a very big surprise is that Trevor Lawrence was not one of those 13, he went 26th overall in this mock.

Lawrence was a borderline top-five QB in most Dynasty ranks a year ago, so this is quite a fall from grace. That's because a lot of people put a lot of stock into a hot stretch towards the end of Year 2 and projected that one of the best quarterback prospects of the last decade would make a big leap in Year 3, especially after he added Calvin Ridley. Instead, Lawrence finished last year as QB13 overall and QB20 per game.

The other side of this coin is that it is hard to make a case that 2024 is going to be better. Lawrence's Jaguars lost Ridley and replaced him with Gabe Davis. While I'm a bigger fan of Davis than most, this is still an enormous downgrade. Lawrence also still hasn't received a second contract and if he struggles through Year 4 we may legitimately have concerns if he's a long-term answer for a Fantasy manager.

At QB14 in Round 3, all of those questions are factored in. I still think he's a good value, and I would have taken him two picks earlier if Brock Purdy hadn't been there. But the fact that I'm taking Purdy over Lawrence tells you something as well. Feel free to try to buy low on Lawrence's pedigree this offseason, just make sure you're not paying more than market value, which in this mock was high-end QB2.

The analysts who participated in this mock draft are:

Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy

Joshua Cho, @jbchoknows

R.J. White, CBS Fantasy

Jacob Gibbs, CBS Fantasy

Adam Aizer, CBS Fantasy

Nate Polvogt, Razzball

Richard Sickels, Razzball

Jay Felicio, The Athletic

Dan Schneier, CBS Fantasy

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Fantasy

Zach Berger, Fantasy in Frames

Adam Pfeifer, FTN Fantasy