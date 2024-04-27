The Arizona Cardinals selected running back Trey Benson with a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft at No. 66 overall. Here's what you need to know about his Fantasy stock in both season-long and Dynasty formats.

Benson's Fantasy fit with the Cardinals

The Cardinals offense uses a diverse run scheme and Benson will immediately find success on the zone runs where his skill set meshes best at the next level. He joins a backfield that has lead back James Conner so Benson might be a better fit for keeper and Dynasty formats if you're looking to draft him now, but he has home run speed and that element will get him on the field fast. Benson could carve out a third-down role as an already solid pass protector with underrated ability as a receiver (his tape on back-shoulder fade adjustments and wheel routes speaks for itself). These are areas Conner also excels in so it will be interesting to see how the backfield work is divided up. Benson is likely to be a mid-to-late round pick in redraft leagues and an every-draft target for zero or hero-RB strategy drafters.

Dynasty outlook

In our pre-Combine Superflex rookie-only draft, Benson came off the board at pick 2.07 overall. That was before he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash. Given the fact that his draft capital (second running back off the board, top of Round 3) is promising, Benson is likely to move up into the early second-round of Dynasty drafts even in Superflex leagues. In one-QB Dynasty leagues, he has an outside chance of landing in the back end of Round 1.

Trey Benson: What to know

Benson rose to early Fantasy hype status after running a 4.39 40-yard dash at 216 pounds at the 2024 NFL Combine and his breakaway speed is a big component of his profile. He was a big-play threat at Florida State and will be a home run threat almost immediately at the NFL level. The question that NFL teams and Fantasy managers will be asking when it comes to Benson is can he be more than that. His size and film suggest he can evolve into an above-average pass protector at the NFL level. As a receiver, he has flashes of natural ability (wheel routes, back shoulders) but also doesn't always look natural when catching the ball and has mostly been used on designed screens in the pass game.

Benson's path to Fantasy success will rely on him passing up on some of the home runs to take singles and doubles plus evolving into the receiving back (blocking and catching) that his frame and skill set suggests he could be if he reaches his ceiling.

Age as of Week 1: 21 | Height: 6-foot 2/8 | Weight: 216

Comparable body-type to: Lamar Miller

We're breaking down everything you need to know about Benson from a Fantasy manager perspective, including best fits, Dynasty outlook, measurables, scouting report, key stats and an NFL comparison.

Scouting report

Strengths

Breakaway ability. Benson's speed is not just evident by his 40-yard-dash. You can see him breaking away from defenders in space and it will translate against NFL speed.

Benson has a natural feel for space and angles once he breaks through the first level. You'll routinely see on his tape the following: safeties struggling to find the angles to cut Benson down in space.

Benson is not your classic LeSean McCoy make-you-miss in a phone booth type, but his ability to cut, stop-and-start and manipulate space allows him to create forced missed tackles at an incredibly high rate (more on that in the advanced stats section). Forced missed tackles is one of the stickiest advanced metrics when it comes to projecting success at the NFL level.

More efficient runner than given credit for with better vision/processing -- evidenced by his 6.11 career yards per carry.

Excellent at protecting the football -- zero fumbles in 2023.

Cannot be brought down with high arm tackles -- defenders have to go low to bring down Benson as he shakes off arm tackles.

Elite stop-and-start ability. Goes 0 to 60, back down to 0 and back up to 60.

One of the best athletes at the running back position in the history of The Combine -- his relative athletic score places him as the 55th-best athlete among 1,804 running backs who have tested at The Combine since 1987.

Benson is efficient in the red zone with 14 touchdowns during the 2023 season alone.

Excellent running back build with strength in his core and lower half.

Benson also displays incredible upper body strength on tape and backed it up at his Pro Day with 23 bench press reps.

Benson displays excellent contact balance -- one of the most important traits for running backs -- this allows him to create yards after contact.

Concerns

Benson has a tendency to bounce runs outside and look too often for the home run play. He's not the most patient running back you'll watch.

Benson can make defenders miss, but it's not through his agility. Can be a bit tight-hipped.

Benson suffered a major leg injury on December 1, 2020 when he tore ACL, MCL, lateral & medial meniscus, and hamstring.

Just 32 receptions in his last two full seasons.

Stats breakdown



G Ru Att Ru Yards Avg TD 2023 13 156 906 5.8 14 2022 13 154 990 6.4 9 Career 36 316 1918 6.1 24

Advanced stats to know

Benson shattered Pro Football Focus' forced missed tackle rate in 2022 with a 0.51 forced missed tackle rate.

54% of Benson's career rushing yards came on runs of 15+ yards, per Tru Media.

4.0 yards after contact per attempt in his career puts him in the 95th percentile.

Benson's overall rushing grade was in the 96th percentile in 2022-2023, per PFF.

Benson's zone rushing grade was in the 94th percentile in 2022-2023, per PFF.

NFL Comparison

Benson reminds me of an NFL running back with a nearly-identical athletic profile from a testing standpoint and similarities in their play style on tape. That running back is Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker. Benson's ability to shake off arm tackles in addition to his tendency to look for the home run play are reminiscent of the Seattle lead back.