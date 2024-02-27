Our first Dynasty rookie draft of the 2024 season was a PPR Superflex mock that included 12 teams and three rounds of picks. The first three picks were quarterbacks and J.J. McCarthy (No. 10) made it four quarterbacks selected in Round 1.

The Superflex format dictates that quarterbacks fly off the board, and I would guess four is a good over/under for how many we see selected in the first round of both the NFL Draft and Superflex rookie drafts that follow after. If a fifth sneaks into Round 1 of the NFL Draft, the same could happen in Superflex as well.

On the flip side, there was only one running back taken in the first round and only two in the first 16 picks. This is something that I expect will change drastically after the NFL Draft. As of right now, there doesn't look like a clear RB1 in this class and it's very unclear whether there is a Fantasy difference maker. But I would be a couple of teams with a lot of touches available draft a running back in Round 2 and his rookie-only ADP gets pushed into the top 10, if not higher.

The analysts who participated in this mock are:

Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy

Dave Richard, CBS Fantasy

Dan Schneier, CBS Fantasy

Alfredo Brown, Footballguys

Theo Gremminger, Player Profiler

Adam Aizer, CBS Fantasy

R.J. White, CBS Fantasy

John Bosch, Fantasy Cares

Thomas Shafer, CBS Fantasy

Aaron St. Denis, Dynasty League Football

Matt Donnelly, Dynasty Vipers

Donkey Teeth, Razzball

And here are the selections:

Round 1

1.01 Caleb Williams, QB, USC

1.02 Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

1.03 Drake Maye, QB, UNC

1.04 Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, OSU

1.05 Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

1.06 Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

1.07 Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

1.08 Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

1.09 Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

1.10 J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

1.11 Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

1.12 Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Round 2

2.01 Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

2.02 Keon Coleman, WR, FSU

2.03 Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

2.04 Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

2.05 Blake Corum, RB. Michigan

2.06 Michael Penix, QB, Washington

2.07 Trey Benson, RB, FSU

2.08 Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

2.09 Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

2.10 Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon

2.11 Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

2.12 Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

Round 3

3.01 Marshawn Lloyd, RB, USC

3.02 Audric Estime, RB, ND

3.03 Malachi Corley, WR, WKU

3.04 Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

3.05 Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

3.06 Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

3.07 Dontevez Walker, WR, UNC

3.08 Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

3.09 Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

3.10 Ben Sinnott, TE, KSU

3.11 Jalen McMillian, WR, Washington

3.12 Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky