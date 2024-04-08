Adonai Mitchell won back to back Championships as a member of the Georgia Bulldogs before transferring to play at Texas during the 2023 season so he could live closer to his daughter. He found a home fast in the Texas offense, but it's impossible to watch his All-22 tape and not see countless examples of poor ball placement and poor processing (where quarterback Quinn Ewers doesn't see him open). So when I'm approached with the idea that Mitchell will have to be an outlier to have early Fantasy Football success due to his lack of production at the collegiate level, it's difficult for me to not consider the context.

Mitchell is already a productive receiver and every-snap threat in the red zone. He's racked up 14 touchdowns in his last 18 collegiate games dating back through his time at Georgia, but if you throw on any of his game tape from 2023 (vs. TCU, vs. OSU, etc) you'll see a slew of red zone routes where he creates separation immediately on his release and the ball just doesn't come his way. In other words, he should have had even more touchdown production. We'll dive deeper into what makes him such a special red zone threat below.

Mitchell tested as one of the best athletes at the wide receiver position in the history of the Combine -- with the 11th-best relative athletic score of 3,063 receivers who tested at The Combine since 1987. He ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at 205 pounds with elite testing scores when it came to the vertical and broad jumps (testing for leaping ability, explosion), while also posting elite scores in the 10 and 20-yard splits (testing for quickness, burst).

Mitchell requires projection for NFL scouts and Fantasy managers alike given his lack of production, but all you have to do is watch his game tape against Kansas from 2023 (10 catches, 141 yards, 1 TD) to see a glimpse of what his upside is if he is fed the football. It will be interesting to see how his profile and landing spot impact his redraft and Dynasty value. Mitchell is one of a handful of prospects in this class who projects to have upside as a true X receiver on the outside who doubles as a matchup problem for 90% of NFL defenses on a weekly basis.

Age as of Week 1: 21 | Height: 6-foot-2 2/8 | Weight: 212

Comparable body-type to: D.J. Chark

We're breaking down everything you need to know about Mitchell from a Fantasy manager perspective, including best fits, Dynasty outlook, measurables, scouting report, key stats and an NFL comparison.

Dynasty outlook

Mitchell makes for a more unique Dynasty projection given his lack of production and the fact that he's never dominated targets on a consistent basis unlike some of the other receivers in this class. However, his ability to snap off routes at the top of his breaks, when at the line of scrimmage, win on the in breakers and out breakers in the intermediate range and on the vertical plane will all be endearing to his NFL coaches. Mitchell presents a matchup nightmare for most NFL cornerbacks almost immediately so he should see the field early in his NFL career. Mitchell is likely to also be a first-round NFL draft pick and could be anywhere from the fourth to eighth wide receiver selected. In our Dynasty SuperFlex draft from the end of February, Mitchell came off the board with the third pick in the second round. He was the 23rd-ranked prospect in Heath Cummings pre-draft rookie-only rankings.

Best realistic Fantasy fits

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence has cycled through several different starting wide receivers since entering the NFL including some that are no longer on Jacksonville like Calvin Ridley and Marvin Jones, but the Jaguars have yet to find a perfect fit for their franchise quarterback's skill set. Given Lawrence's willingness to throw tight window throws in addition to the velocity he puts on those "hole shots" in the intermediate and deep zones, Mitchell could be that match made in heaven. Mitchell would almost immediately be the Jaguars' top red zone threat as well in Jacksonville with a head coach who runs a pass-first offense.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have franchise tagged Tee Higgins for now, but his future with the team is uncertain given their salary cap limitations. Enter Mitchell who would then have the perfect run way to develop and learn behind Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase in 2024 before taking over as the starter in 2025. This may not be his best path for redraft value (though I would argue he'd immediately become a priority waiver wire add early in the season), but it may be his best long term. Joe Burrow processes the football field post snap better than just about any quarterback in the NFL and that's perfect for all those routes I watched Mitchell run on tape where he won immediately in the red zone with his release off the line of scrimmage. In the intermediate area of the field, Mitchell's game reminds me a lot of ... Higgins. Burrow and Higgins have found a lot of success working the intermediate middle.

Scouting report

Strengths

Long athlete who has long strides as a runner that allow him to create separation and distance from opposing defensive backs.

Can win at all three levels of the field -- immediately on the short routes with his ability to create free releases, in the intermediate range of the field with his ability to snap off routes (both out and in-breakers) and on the vertical plane with his deep speed (4.35).

Mitchell's footwork allows him to beat cornerbacks immediately on his release and this is not common for receivers of his frame. Here's a great example:

Mitchell is a "hands catcher" who doesn't let the ball come into his body and instead plucks it away from his frame -- this is likely why he had just a 2.2% drop rate.

Immediate red zone mismatch due to his size, quickness off the line of scrimmage, varied releases and footwork plus his ability to adjust his body to throws off target.



Mitchell's stop-and-start ability is uncanny for a prospect of his size -- see for yourself on the speed out-and-up against Oklahoma State:

Fluid mover for his size/build in all areas of the field -- not a lot of stiffness in his game.

Excellent leaping ability and does a great job high-pointing the football. This is not just backed up by his elite vertical jump testing, but also by the game film -- check out his touchdown from the College Football Playoff against Washington for the best example of this.

Can sink his hips to get in and out of breaks like a wide receiver three-to-four inches shorter.

Runs routes sharply including double moves with transitions that are uncommon for a 6-2 receiver.

More nuanced than most realize when it comes to things like showing late hands as a receiver on the vertical plane, not tipping off his routes and having a diversified release package.

Body control is excellent in his ability to adjust away from his frame to make catches.

A total mismatch when he's on an island against cornerbacks and this should carry over to the corners he'll face at the NFL level.

Has the ability to be an excellent blocker when he wants to be -- unfortunately that is not all time.

Concerns

Mitchell has more moments on tape than any receiver in this class that make you question what is going on. To be more specific, if the play is not run to his side of the field, it looks as if he's taking the play off from an effort standpoint.

Mitchell's ball tracking on the vertical plane is solid, but not anywhere near the level of elite ball trackers in this class or any class. It can stand to improve.

Mitchell has moments at the catch point, but given his frame, he needs to be stronger at the catch point on the in-breaking routes that will be common for him in the NFL.

Mitchell is mostly a linear athlete and doesn't offer all that much after the catch from a make-you-miss standpoint. This is not going to be a big-time YAC receiver. He gets vertical fast though.

Missed a large chunk of his 2022 season with an ankle injury.

Stats breakdown



G Rec ReYds Avg TD 2023 14 55 845 15.4 11 2022 6 9 134 14.9 3 Career 35 93 1405 15.1 28

Advanced stats to know

Mitchell dealt with the seventh-highest off-target throw percentage in 2023 -- 16.1% of his targets were charted as off target, per Tru Media.

81.8% of Mitchell's catches went for a first down or a touchdown in 2023 -- best of any receiver in this class, per The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

Mitchell had one of the lowest drop percentages of any receiver in the 2024 class -- just 2.2% drop rate, per PFF.

Mitchell had the seventh-highest aDOT (average depth of target) of any WR in 2023.

Mitchell forced just nine missed tackles in his entire career -- not a make-you-miss in a phone booth type prospect.

NFL Comparison

Mitchell is one of the best athletes to ever enter the NFL at the wide receiver position, but he's more than just that. His release package off the line of scrimmage in addition to his ability to win in the red zone and intermediate areas of the field project him as a future No. 1 X receiver. George Pickens is probably his closest NFL comparison in their play style and frame, but while Pickens does a better job tracking the ball as a vertical receiver and contorting his body to make deep catches, Mitchell has a better release package and should be a more efficient receiver in the intermediate area of the field and in the red zone.