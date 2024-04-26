The Buffalo Bills selected wide receiver Keon Coleman with a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bills traded Stefon Diggs and let Gabe Davis walk in free agency -- he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars -- so there are targets to be had in this wide receiver corps. Here's what you need to know about his Fantasy stock in both season-long and Dynasty formats.

Age as of Week 1: 21 | Height: 6-foot-3 1/4 | Weight: 213 | Hand: 9 3/8 | Arm: 32 1/8 | Wing: 78 1/8 | 40: 4.61 seconds

Coleman's Fantasy fit with the Bills

It's a huge opportunity for the huge receiver from Florida State. Coleman should immediately replace Gabe Davis as a physical outside receiver who can get in position for lob balls from Josh Allen. Davis never had more than 6.2 targets per game in either of his past two seasons with Buffalo, but he also rarely, if ever, played without Stefon Diggs. We know Diggs is gone, and he took his nine-plus targets per game with him. Coleman could slide into a six- or seven-target average pretty easily, and he could also change the discourse as to how Buffalo operates in the red zone because of his large frame and huge catch radius. He's like a power forward down there. Coleman's also got large hands and has a number of one-handed nabs on his film. Frankly, the landing spot gives him the potential to get more targets than any rookie wideout save for Marvin Harrison and (maybe) Malik Nabers -- as long as the Bills don't add more receivers in the draft. I suspect we'll see Coleman get drafted with a pick in Round 8.

Dynasty Outlook

The sky is the limit for Coleman if he can develop his game beyond being a big physical receiver. It's unlikely his speed will improve to the point where he's out-running smaller cornerbacks, but if his route-running can be worked on to the point where he can separate from defenders more often then he could be really, really good with a really, really good quarterback for a really, really long time. It's those traits -- his speed and his precision in his routes -- that will make the difference between a big receiver who can win a few jump balls and a big receiver who commands a ton of targets and becomes a Fantasy staple. In Dynasty leagues he'll get taken among the first seven receivers, which is probably enough to say he's a top-10 pick in one-QB formats and perhaps an early second-round pick in SuperFlex/two-QB versions.