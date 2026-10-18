Protests escalated in France over the weekend over living costs and education, raising concerns over the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints scheduled to take place in Paris next week. The unrest stems in part from citizens demanding better school conditions, teacher shortages and public services, but it has since grown as violent groups have rioted, clashed with police, and set fire to public buildings. At least 1,800 across the country, according to CBS News.

Hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets across the nation to demand change from the government, as both protesters and law enforcement have turned to violent methods. Concern over player, personnel, and fan safety has become the main topic surrounding next week's international game, the first-ever regular-season matchup to take place in France.

The league released a statement last week saying they still plan to conduct the game as scheduled on Oct. 25 and provided a similar update on Sunday after news of the social unrest spread.

"Preparations continue as scheduled for NFL events and the game at Stade de France next Sunday," the NFL said. "We continue to work closely with local authorities and partners on all operational and security matters. We are also providing the two clubs with regular updates. There's been no disruption or impact at league sites."

Saints executive Greg Bensel backed the league's statement and offered some insight into the league's safety precautions.

"We concur with the NFL's statement and are planning to play the game. In addition to working closely with the NFL, we have also maintained daily security updates with our security partners in France," Bensel said. "Members of our football operations staff and internal security team have been on the ground in France for the past few days and there has been no disruption or impact at any of our team sites."

Last week, the league's statement said, "We're excited for the first-ever regular season game in Paris, and preparations continue as scheduled for NFL events and the game at Stade de France on October 25. As we do for every NFL game, including our international games, we work closely with local authorities and partners on all operational and security matters. We look forward to welcoming fans to Paris later this month."

The game is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. local time. The Saints are scheduled to leave Sunday night and spend the week practicing in France.

The league has changed games in the past due to various factors, including weather and field conditions, so it is not entirely out of the realm of possibility that the game could be moved. The Saints are considered the home team, so if they did move it, which they clearly do not plan to do right now, New Orleans would be the obvious new location.

While protests have taken over Paris, it's not the only place in France affected. Here's more from CBS News:

"Authorities said masked groups on Saturday set fires and attacked public buildings, including city halls, in several cities. "In Limoges, a city in central France, flames engulfed the 19th-century City Hall, causing its roof to collapse. Haute-Vienne prefect Maurice Barate told LCI television that the fire was deliberately set and nearly destroyed the building. The fire was under control Sunday."

"Around Paris' Place de la République on Sunday morning, dislodged cobblestones, shattered storefronts and broken glass marked the aftermath of the events. Looting and damage were reported around the square and in some other tourist and shopping areas in the city center. "Paris police said Sunday that 855 people were arrested in the French capital region alone. The Paris prosecutors' office said that 557 of them were kept in police custody."