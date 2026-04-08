Whether you're an avid horse racing bettor or a casual fan who is interested in the Kentucky Derby, the latest FanDuel Racing promo code is one you won't want to miss. New users get a $50 racing bonus after their first $10 wager, win or lose. Use it on Derby 152 and the upcoming Run for the Roses on May 2, or any other horse race around the world on the FanDuel Racing app.

We'll explain the latest FanDuel Racing offer code, along with giving out other pointers for what you need to know about betting at FanDuel Racing. We'll also introduce top contenders for the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

FanDuel Racing promo code details

The updated FanDuel horse racing promo gives new users a $50 racing bonus after their first $10 wager. After you sign up and make a deposit, you'll simply make a wager of $10 or larger and be awarded your $50 racing bonus. Allow up to 72 hours for the bonus to be credited to your account. You can place the $10+ first wager on any race at any track.

How to sign up for FanDuel Racing and claim the promo

The process for signing up for FanDuel Racing and claiming this promo code is very simple.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to be taken to FanDuel Racing. Enter your personal information and agree to the terms and conditions Make your first deposit by linking your banking account, credit card, debit card, Venmo or PayPal. Click on "Promos" and then "Learn More" on the signup bonus Place your first wager

To place your wager, you'll go to the home page and select your race before building your bet slip, which can include a number of wagers. After you've crafted that bet slip, you'll confirm your wager and be awarded a $50 racing bonus within 72 hours, as long as your first wager is for $10 or more.

Those racing bonus credits are good for seven days. You can use the $50 racing bonus at your own discretion, meaning you can place one $50 wager, two $25 wagers, dozens of smaller wagers and anything in between.

FanDuel Racing promos for existing users

FanDuel Racing also regularly runs promotions for existing users that you can find listed across the top of the home page or under the Promotions tab.

That includes a Road to the Derby Money Back Special that gives bettors up to $20 back if the horse you're backing in any Kentucky Derby prep races finishes second or third.

FanDuel Racing is also offering a $10 Money Back Special in other select races if a horse you've bet to win finishes second or third.

FanDuel Racing and the Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is the biggest race in American horse racing, and FanDuel Racing goes all out for the Run for the Roses on the first Saturday in May. Last year alone, there was $349 million wagered on Derby Day, and the total wagered for the week was $473.9 million. During Kentucky Derby Week, FanDuel Racing will run several promotions for races held at Churchill Downs, including the Kentucky Oaks the day before the Derby, featuring the country's top three-year-old fillies.

In the lead-up to the Kentucky Derby, you'll see Road to the Kentucky Derby prep races featured prominently throughout the sites.

FanDuel Racing will also provide additional expert picks on its site in the weeks and day leading to the Kentucky Derby, and you can add their horse racing picks directly to your betting slip.

Notable 2026 Kentucky Derby horses

The biggest Kentucky Derby prep races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby award 100 points to each winner. That is enough to enter the 2026 Derby. Here are each of the horses that won a major prep race this season and will likely get their one chance to win the most exciting two minutes in racing.

Albus - Wood Memorial winner

Commandment - Florida Derby winner

Emerging Market - Louisiana Derby winner

Fullefort - Jeff Ruby Steaks winner

Further Ado - Blue Grass Stakes winner

Renegade - Arkansas Derby winner

So Happy - Santa Anita Derby winner

Wonder Dean - UAE Derby winner

How to bet on FanDuel Racing: Finding tracks and races

The FanDuel Racing homepage is laid out in a way that will be familiar to most horse racing bettors. However, it might take a little getting used to for new users. Down the sidebar, you'll see a list of upcoming races chronologically throughout the day. You can also toggle certain tracks and set reminders for races in that section.

As you scroll the homepage itself, FanDuel Racing will highlight the most popular races for the day right at the top of the page. Beneath that, you'll also see a list of the top tracks for the day that can be expanded to show all available tracks. It also shows a list of the largest wagering pools by race and highlights FanDuel TV expert picks even further down on the page.

Across the top of the page, you'll see dropdown menus for racing, handicapping and promotions. The racing section can help guide you to information regarding the race schedule, race results and track information. The handicapping dropdown offers a number of tools to help research your picks. Then the promotions section explains what live FanDuel Racing promotions are being offered.

How to bet on FanDuel Racing: Most popular types of horse racing wagers

There are a variety of horse racing wagers that you can make in each race and build betslips that have a number of ways to pay out. You can place simple wagers like an individual horse to win, place or show and you can build bets involving multiple horses with exotics, which is equivalent of a parlay in sports betting. Here are each of the different ways you can bet on horse racing:

Win: betting on a horse to win

betting on a horse to win Place: betting on a horse to finish in first or second

betting on a horse to finish in first or second Show: betting on a horse to finish first, second or third

betting on a horse to finish first, second or third Win/Place, Place/Show, Win/Place/Show : the same as above, but betting multiple options at the same time

: the same as above, but betting multiple options at the same time Exacta: pick the horses that finish in the exact first and second positions in a race

pick the horses that finish in the exact first and second positions in a race Trifecta: choose the horses to finish in the exact first, second and third positions in a race

choose the horses to finish in the exact first, second and third positions in a race Superfecta: pick the horses to finish in the exact first, second, third and fourth positions in a race

pick the horses to finish in the exact first, second, third and fourth positions in a race Super Hi-5: choose the horses to finish in the exact first, second, third, fourth and fifth positions in a race

choose the horses to finish in the exact first, second, third, fourth and fifth positions in a race Box : Picking the top finishers in a race in any order; can be applied to Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta or Super Hi-5.

: Picking the top finishers in a race in any order; can be applied to Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta or Super Hi-5. Daily Double: pick the winner of two consecutive races

pick the winner of two consecutive races Pick 3 through Pick 6: choose the winning horse in three, four, five and six consecutive races

Understanding FanDuel Racing payouts

Some bets are more difficult to win than others, such as betting a horse to win compared to betting a horse to show (finish in the top three). To better illustrate, here is a list of what the different payouts were based on the 2025 Kentucky Derby results. The base amount for the win, place, show and exacta payouts is a $2 wager, while the combination bets are $1 each.

Sovereignty (Based on a $2 bet)

Win: $17.96

Place: $7.50

Show: $5.58

Journalism (Based on a $2 bet)

Place: $4.94

Show: $3.70

Baeza (Based on a $2 bet)

Show: $8.38

Exacta (Based on a $2 bet)

Sovereignty + Journalism: $48.32

Here are the payouts for the 2025 Kentucky Derby combination bets, with all of them based on a $1 wager.

Trifecta: $231.12

$231.12 Super High Five: $38,405.96

$38,405.96 Double: $26.96

$26.96 Pick 3: $128.32

$128.32 Pick 4: $572.78

$572.78 Pick 5: $3,008.88

$3,008.88 Pick 6: $10,312.35

Click here to get the latest FanDuel Racing new user offer:

Differences in FanDuel Racing odds vs. sportsbook odds

Parimutuel odds are used in horse racing, which means that every bet goes into a pool of money, and the odds change based on what percentage of the money is placed on each horse. That means that the odds can change after you make a wager. For example, a horse might be 20-1 at the window when you place your wager, but if money rolls in late on that horse, it might be 10-1 by the time the race begins.

Because all the wagers are pooled, payout odds will be exactly the same regardless of what race book you're using. That's different than in sports betting, where your odds are locked in at the time of your wager and may vary from book to book. That stark contrast is by far the biggest difference between betting on horse racing and betting on sports.

If at any point you do not like the latest odds, you have the option to cancel your horse racing wager, as long as the race has not begun, for a full refund. One exception to this is futures pools, where all bets are final. A futures pool is where you try to predict the winner of a big horse race weeks or months before it.

Other big horse races to bet on at FanDuel Racing

Besides the Kentucky Derby, here are some of the other biggest races on the calendar.

January: Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park for a $3 million purse

Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park for a $3 million purse May: Preakness Stakes at Pimlico for a $2 million purse

Preakness Stakes at Pimlico for a $2 million purse June: Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course (temporary home) for a $2 million purse

Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course (temporary home) for a $2 million purse July: Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park for a $1 million purse

Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park for a $1 million purse August: Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course for a $1.25 million purse

Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course for a $1.25 million purse September : Kentucky Downs hosts several stakes races on its turf course

: Kentucky Downs hosts several stakes races on its turf course October/November: Breeders' Cup Classic at rotating tracks (Keeneland Race Course in 2026): $6 million purse

FanDuel Racing deposit and withdrawal options

FanDuel Racing no longer accepts deposits via credit card, but it does offer a variety of options for both deposits and withdrawals. It accepts debit cards, online banking deposits and payment platforms like Venmo and Apple Pay for deposits, though certain states may come with their own financial restrictions for deposits.

On withdrawal, you can link your bank account for a secure online transaction or provide your debit card information. You may also be able to receive withdrawals on Venmo, Apple Pay and PayPal.

FanDuel Racing App Store reviews



App Store (as of March 2026) Number of Reviews Average Rating Apple 13K 4.8 Android 50K 4.8

FanDuel Racing horse betting data and tools

FanDuel Racing provides several standard horse betting stats and tools to help handicappers with wagering. Here's a list of the horse betting data available on FanDuel Racing:

Saddlecloth: Indicates the color and number that the horse is wearing in a given race.

Odds: Refers to the payout for a particular wager.

Starts: The number of races that a horse has run.

PWR Rating: A rating system that measures a horse's overall ability, used to quickly sort top contenders.

Weight: Total weight the horse is carrying, including the jockey, saddle, etc.

Win %: Percentage of starts that a horse has won.

Top3%: Percentage of starts that a horse has hit the board (win-place-show).

Jockey/Trainer Starts: Number of starts that a jockey and trainer have had together.

Jockey/Trainer Win%: Percentage of starts where a jockey/trainer combo wins.

Jockey/Trainer Top3%: Percentage of starts where a jockey/trainer combo hits the board.

Avg Speed: The numerical average of a horse's recent speed figures (usually last three races).

High Speed: The highest recent speed figure posted by the horse.

Avg Class: Average competition level or strength of field a horse has competed against.

Early Pace: How fast a horse runs on average early in the race.

Middle Pace: How fast the horse runs on average during the middle portion of the race.

Finish Pace: How fast the horse runs on average during the closing portion of the race.

FanDuel Racing's My Stable feature and handicapping store

There are several features on FanDuel Racing designed to enhance your wagering experience, including the My Stable feature and the handicapping store. My Stable allows you to pick your favorite horses, jockeys, trainers and owners, and can also set up notifications so that you know when they're in an upcoming race.

Meanwhile, the handicapping store is a feature within the app that allows you to purchase in-depth data beyond what is commonly available.

Tips and advice for betting on horse racing

Not all handicappers have the same preferences, but information is key for betting on horse racing. Speed figures, recent performances, running style, training times and dozens of other factors can all help inform your decision-making. Weather is also a crucial factor in horse racing, with different track conditions often favoring certain styles of runners or horses who have had relevant experience.

Understanding the competition that a horse has competed against and how he's improved over time can also help give you insight into making winning horse racing picks. It's a sport steeped in tradition with thousands of data points, and you can use that data to develop a strategy that you're comfortable with. You can also mitigate risk with concepts like dutching (betting multiple horses to win the same race) and the 80/20 rule (80% of your stake on place and 20% on win).

Regardless of your strategy, though, it's important to remember that there are a lot of variables baked into horse racing. You should only wager what you're comfortable losing. It can be entertaining to be longshot wagers like trifectas and Pick 4/5/6's, they're low probability wagers, and you should manage your bankroll carefully. Betting outside of your means or chasing losses can spiral quickly.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, visit the website for the National Council on Problem Gambling or call 1-800-MY-RESET.

FanDuel Racing Review: Final Verdict

FanDuel Racing is an extension of the largest online gaming brand in the United States and is one of the most comprehensive race books in the country. The FanDuel Racing promo code is very competitive compared to other racebooks that require you to wager more than $10 to receive $50 in racing credits.

It also offers hundreds of wagering options on races every day and provides dozens of handicapping tools for its users. FanDuel TV also provides wall-to-wall horse racing coverage, and the site regularly provides its users with promotional offers that can help boost their bankrolls with racing bonuses. Its app is built on reliable and familiar technology that gives you access to just about any race at any time.

FAQ

What is the bet $10 get $50 racing bonus promo code on FanDuel Racing?

The FanDuel Racing promo code offers new users an automatic $50 racing bonus after their first $10 wager.

How do you get free money on FanDuel Racing?

Sign up for FanDuel Racing, make a deposit and then place your first $10 wager to receive $50 in racing bonus credits.

What is the bonus code on FanDuel Racing?

There is no actual promo code required to receive the FanDuel Racing sign-up bonus.

Is it safe to bet on FanDuel Racing?

Yes, FanDuel Racing is a licensed and regulated race book operated by the industry's largest online sports betting company.

Does FanDuel Racing charge a fee?

FanDuel Racing does not charge a fee for deposits or withdrawals. However, certain banking institutions may classify a race book deposit as a cash advance and charge a fee on their end. Check with your banking provider for details.

How do you get your money out of FanDuel Racing?

You can use online banking and debit card to withdraw money from FanDuel and in certain cases can also use VenMo, Apple Pay and PayPal.

Is FanDuel Racing legit?

Yes, FanDuel Racing was established on Sept. 1, 2022 and after the company rebranded TVG, which was an established race book that dated back to 1999. It's part of a company that did nearly $6 billion in revenue in 2024 and is widely regarded as an industry leader in online gaming.