TwinSpires offer code details

Steps for how to sign up using the TwinSpires promo code

Click the CLAIM BONUS button, which will direct you to TwinSpires. On the TwinSpires landing page, click the blue CLAIM NOW button. Complete the form with your first and last name, e-mail address and make sure to enter the promo code CBSSPORTS when prompted. Create a username and password, then verify your identity with your date of birth and the last four digits of your social security number. Click the Sign Up button.

How to bet on horse racing at TwinSpires: Finding tracks and races

Most popular types of horse racing wagers

Horse racing offers bettors quite a few different opportunities to bet on each race. From betting on individual horses in each race to the sports betting equivalent of parlays (exactas, trifectas, superfectas, daily double, Pick 3/4/5/6 wagers), there's no shortage of ways to play the ponies. Unlike sports betting, odds are listed in fractions instead of plus/minus. For example, 3-1 is the horse racing equivalent of +300 in sports.

Here are each of the different ways you can bet on a race.

Win: betting on a horse to win

betting on a horse to win Place: betting on a horse to finish in first or second

betting on a horse to finish in first or second Show: betting on a horse to finish first, second or third

betting on a horse to finish first, second or third Win/Place/Show and other combinations of the above three bets work as a sort of parlay

and other combinations of the above three bets work as a sort of parlay Exacta: pick the horses that finish in the exact first and second positions in a race

pick the horses that finish in the exact first and second positions in a race Trifecta: choose the horses to finish in the exact first, second and third positions in a race

choose the horses to finish in the exact first, second and third positions in a race Superfecta: pick the horses to finish in the exact first, second, third and fourth positions in a race

pick the horses to finish in the exact first, second, third and fourth positions in a race Super Hi-5: choose the horses to finish in the exact first, second, third, fourth and fifth positions in a race

choose the horses to finish in the exact first, second, third, fourth and fifth positions in a race Daily Double: pick the winner of two straight races

pick the winner of two straight races Pick 3 through Pick 6: choose the winning horse in three, four, five and six consecutive races

Understanding TwinSpires' payouts

Obviously some bets are more difficult than others, such as betting a horse to win compared to betting a horse to finish in the top three. To further understand what the different payouts were from the 2025 Kentucky Derby results. The base amount for the win, place and show payouts is a $2 wager, while the combination bets are $1 each.

Sovereignty (Based on a $2 bet)

Win: $17.96

Place: $7.50

Show: $5.58

Journalism (Based on a $2 bet)

Place: $4.94

Show: $3.70

Baeza (Based on a $2 bet)

Show: $8.38

Here are the payouts for the 2025 Kentucky Derby combination bets, with all of them based on a $1 wager.

Trifecta: $231.12

$231.12 Super High Five: $38,405.96

$38,405.96 Double: $26.96

$26.96 Pick 3: $128.32

$128.32 Pick 4: $572.78

$572.78 Pick 5: $3,008.88

$3,008.88 Pick 6: $10,312.35

Differences in TwinSpires horse racing odds vs. sportsbook odds

Horse racing uses parimutuel odds, meaning that all bets go into the same pool of money and the odds can change even after placing a wager. There have been recent examples of horses that were nearly 20-1 heading into the gate to begin the race that ended up below 10-1 due to late money coming in. It's extremely rare to see such a shift in sports betting.

Because all the wagers go into one pool, all race books use the same exact odds for every horse for each race that it offers — which differs from sportsbooks, where you'll see discrepancies in odds all the time. For instance, you may see one sportsbook have Eagles -3 and another have Eagles -3.5 in the NFL. In horse racing, a horse's price is the same at every race book.



The biggest difference when betting horses vs. sports is that the odds of the bet you make can shift in horse racing. In sports betting, the odds are fixed so once you lock in a price, it won't change.

TwinSpires and the Kentucky Derby

TwinSpires gets its name from the two pointy structures on top of the grandstand of the Churchill Downs racetrack, which is where the Kentucky Derby occurs every year. The TwinSpires race book is also owned by Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Derby, held on the first Saturday in May each year, is the first race of horse racing's Triple Crown for three-year old horses. It is the most popular horse race of the year in terms of betting interest and betting handle.

In order for horses to qualify for the Kentucky Derby, they must compete in designated competitions and earn points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby races. TwinSpires offers additional promos and reward points for these races along with the actual Kentucky Derby, where users can receive free admission to certain tracks, VIP experiences and discounts at the TwinSpires Handicapping Store.

Other notable horse races to bet on at TwinSpires

Besides the Kentucky Derby, here are some of the other biggest races on the calendar.

January: Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park for $3.01 million purse

May: Preakness Stakes at Pimlico for $2 million purse

June: Belmont Stakes at Belmont Stakes Festival for $2 million purse

July: Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park for $1 million purse

August: Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course for $1.25 million purse

October/November: Breeders Cup Classic at rotating tracks (Del Mar in 2025): $6 million purse

TwinSpires horse betting data and tools

The amount of tools and data provided by TwinSpires is crucial to the long term success of inexperienced and veteran horse bettors. From daily newsletters, to exclusive handicapping software, to past performances where you can evaluate horses, jockeys, and trainers, the tools are available for any Twin Spires member to use.

You can get information on each horse in the race on the TwinSpires app as well as in-depth insights from experienced and well-known handicappers. Users have access to important data such as past performances, speed, pace and class so that way you can do as much research as necessary before placing a wager. There are also brisPICKS available for certain races, where users can get race predictions from a top-notch statistical model that factors in over 50 different categories.

TwinSpires Stable alerts

Similar to following your favorite teams on a sportsbook, TwinSpires allows you to customize your own stable. Whether horses, jockeys, trainers, or owners, you can follow horses to track their workouts, entries, and results going forward. Any of these categories can be added to your stable by searching for and clicking on the name before choosing the "Add to Stable" button.

Tips and advice for betting on horse racing

Every handicapper has their own methods for handicapping horses. Some prefer the simplicity of the highest speed figures while others take a deeper dive into evaluating the probable pace of the field and mapping out how the race should play out with early leaders and probably closers. Information is key for betting on horse racing, just like in any sport. But it's important that you know what to look for before backing any horses on TwinSpires or on a site like 1/ST BET with the latest 1/ST BET promo code.

While looking at a horse's past performance is a good start, it's important to factor in the class of race. Is the horse competing against better than they've routinely faced in the past or worse? Also, what type of running style are they: frontrunner, stalker (middle of the pack), or closer?

For those who are more advanced, a horse's workouts in between races can give an idea how they're training up to the race in terms of times and how they fare against other horses training on the same day at the same distance. Evaluating jockey and trainer statistics and the combination together can be vital for success. A jockey with a low winning percentage with a trainer may be easier to fade compared to a more successful combination.

While it can be entertaining to bet long shots and long shot wagers such as trifectas or a Pick 4/5/6s, make sure that you wager responsibly and manage your bankroll carefully. You never want to bet outside of your means or chase losses if you start off with a losing bet or two on the day.

TwinSpires deposit and withdrawal options

Below are the deposit options for TwinSpires and potential fees that come with each one.

Method Fee Processing Time Minimum Deposit Online Banking None Up to 4 days $10 Credit Card (VISA or MasterCard) $5 per deposit Instantly $10 PayPal None Once account is linked $10 Green Dot (at Register) $4.95+ per deposit depending on merchant Instantly $10 Moneygram $3.95+ per deposit depending on merchant Instantly $10 PayNearMe (max deposit limit of $500) $3.99+ per deposit depending on merchant Instantly $1 Apple Pay $5 per deposit Instantly $10 Bank Wire Transfer $10 for transfers under $1,000, free for transfers over $1,000 Instantly $10 On-Site Deposit None Instantly $10 Check/Money Order None Up to 5 days $10

Here are the five withdrawal options along with how much time you should expect to get your money back for each.

Method Fee Processing Time Max Withdrawal Online Banking None Up to 5 days None PayPal None Up to 5 days None On-Site Withdrawal None Instantly None Check None Up to 15 days None Phone None Up to 5 days None

TwinSpires App Store Reviews

Anyone interested in wagering with TwinSpires can download the app on their Apple or Android device. Here are the reviews for the TwinSpires app on each.

App Store (as of August 2025) Number of Reviews Average Rating Apple 81,000+ 4.8 Android 1,560+ 4.5

TwinSpires Review: Final Verdict

TwinSpires provides plenty of useful data and tools for horse racing bettors at any level along with ample reward opportunities. The software is easy to use for even the most inexperienced horseplayers. The app's withdrawal options and inconsistent customer support can use some improvement, but overall this is among the best options for betting horses in the industry.

FAQ

What is the $400 offer code on TwinSpires?

How do you get the bonus on TwinSpires?

What is the bonus code on TwinSpires?

Does TwinSpires charge a fee?

When depositing money into TwinSpires, there are a few methods where TwinSpires charges a fee, including credit cards, Apple Play, bank wire transfers, PayNearMe, Moneygram and Green Dot (at register).

How do you get your money out of TwinSpires?

There are five different methods to do so—online banking, PayPal, on-site withdrawal, by phone and by check.

Is TwinSpires a legitimate operator?

Yes, TwinSpires is a licensed and regulated race book that has a 4.8 rating on over 81,000 Apple App Store reviews.