The latest 1/ST promo code offers new 1/ST BET users up to $500 in wagering credits. In this thorough 1/ST BET promo and app review, we'll break down all the details about this promotion, including how to sign up and claim the offer and much more.

1/ST BET promo code breakdown

With the 1/ST BET promo code "500BET," new users receive $20 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered on the app. The maximum total for this offer is $500 in wagering credits, which would require a new user to wager $2,500.

New 1/ST BET members have 60 days to obtain wagering credits through this 1/ST BET promo, and these bonuses are credited within 72 hours of $100 worth of wagers settling. Wagering credits expire after 14 days. It's also important to note that if you win a bet using wagering credits, you receive the winnings and not the stake. For example, if you wagered $20 in wagering credits on a horse at 5/1 odds and it won, you'd receive $100, but you would not get that $20 stake back.

How to sign up for the 1/ST BET promo code

If you qualify for the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET and wish to claim it, follow these steps.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, which will take you to 1/ST BET, or click here. Enter all required information to create a 1/ST BET account. Enter the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET. Deposit at least $10 into your 1/ST BET account.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on.

1/ST BET promo code comparison

The 1/ST BET promo isn't the only available promotional offer from a notable horse racing app. Here's what's currently available:

Brand Promo offer (as of July 18, 2025) Promo code 1/ST BET Up to $500 in wagering credits ($20 per $100 wagered) 500BET FanDuel Racing No Sweat First Bet up to $500 None required TwinSpires Up to $400 in bonus bets ($100 per $400 wagered) CBSSPORTS

The 1/ST BET and TwinSpires offers are very similar in that they're "bet and get" promotions where betting earns the user wagering credits. 1/ST BET's offer presents better overall value compared to the TwinSpires offer code as there's both a larger total bonus available and users don't have to wager as much before receiving wagering credits.

The FanDuel Racing promo code allows new users to get more in bonuses with the least investment of the three as you can get up to $500 in bonuses by wagering that total, whereas at 1/ST BET, you'd have to wager $2,500 to receive $500 in wagering credits.

1/ST BET promos for existing users

1/ST BET Rewards program details

When you join 1/ST BET, you are automatically enrolled into the app's rewards program. You earn points for every dollar you wager, and there are different multipliers available with different promotions as well as when your rewards tier status is upgraded. To see your current rewards status, click the profile icon at the top-right corner of the screen. Rewards points can be redeemed for wagering credits/sportsbook credit.

Here's a quick rundown of the different rewards tiers available with 1/ST BET:

Bronze

In this tier, you have wagered with 1/ST BET between 0-119 days or have wagered less than $12,000. Members of this tier earn 2 points per dollar wagered on any race, 3 points per dollar wagered on Simulcast Racing at 1/ST Rewards Tracks and 4 points per dollar wagered on live racing at 1/ST Rewards Tracks.

Silver

Members of the Silver Tier have either wagered 120 days or more with 1/ST BET or have wagered at least $12,000 with the platform. Silver members receive one free FedEx withdrawal per month, 2 points per dollar wagered on any race, 3 points per dollar wagered on Simulcast Racing at 1/ST Rewards Tracks and 4 points per dollar wagered on live racing at 1/ST Rewards Tracks.

Gold

Those in the Gold Tier either have 180 days wagered with 1/ST BET or have wagered $24,000 or more. Gold members get 50% bonus points per dollar wagered every month, two free FedEx withdrawals per month, a 10% discount on credit card fees through the app, 2 points per dollar wagered on any race, 3 points per dollar wagered on Simulcast Racing at 1/ST Rewards Tracks and 4 points per dollar wagered on live racing at 1/ST Rewards Tracks.

Platinum

1/ST BET's Platinum rewards members have either 240 days wagered or have wagered $48,000. They get 75% bonus points per dollar wagered each month, three free FedEx withdrawals per month, a 20% discount on credit card fees through the app, 2 points per dollar wagered on any race, 3 points per dollar wagered on Simulcast Racing at 1/ST Rewards Tracks and 4 points per dollar wagered on live racing at 1/ST Rewards Tracks.

Diamond

Diamond members are those who have wagered $96,000 with 1/ST BET. They get 100% bonus points per dollar wagered each month, five free FedEx withdrawals each month, a 100% discount on credit card fees through the app, get free live teller service, 2 points per dollar wagered on any race, 3 points per dollar wagered on Simulcast Racing at 1/ST Rewards Tracks, 4 points per dollar wagered on live racing at 1/ST Rewards Tracks and are eligible for Diamond Plus bonus points.

Diamond Plus

Once users reach the Diamond level at 1/ST BET, they receive Diamond Plus bonus points depending on their handle over the last two months. These points are applied in addition to the 100% bonus points Diamond members already receive. Diamond Plus has four sub-levels, which offer escalating levels of bonus points.

Reviewing the 1/ST BET site and horse racing app

How to find horse races to bet on

When you open the app, the home screen has a long list of different races to wager on, starting on the "RACES" tab with ones that are upcoming. You can also click "TRACKS" to search for specific races that way, or you can type in a track name to find races. If you have a specific race in mind, the TRACKS tab or searching for a specific race track are probably the best options. If you're looking to place a quick wager on any upcoming race, then the RACE tab allows you to scroll through different races that begin soon and find what you're looking for.

Understanding the horse race program and betting screen

When you select a race, the list of horses, jockeys and trainers will be available as you move down the screen, with each horse's odds listed on the far right of the screen. Near the top of the screen is more information about that specific race, with the start time, total number of horses, race type/class, purse, distance, track type and track conditions all available. Additionally, by clicking the "ODDS" option near the top-left of the screen, you can see what the current payout would be for each horse for each betting option.

Past performances for horses

When you select a race and are looking at the different horses, you can pull up their past and recent performances by selecting a horse, which will then pull up recent race data. Additionally, you can click "More Info" to learn more about the horse, including its owner, jockey, trainer, age, sire and dam.

Differences in 1/ST BET horse racing odds vs. sportsbook odds

Betting on horse racing is much different than betting on a typical sporting event. The key difference is that horse racing uses parimutuel odds, which means that all bets go into the same pool of money and odds can change even after you place a wager. Unlike sports betting where you could place a wager and those odds are locked in, even if there's line movement closer to game time, in horse racing, you could bet on a horse at 7/1 odds and come race time, it may move to 3/1, which would be your payout should that horse win.

Additionally, odds between races stay the same from book to book, which is not the case in regular sports betting. For instance, you may go to bet on an NFL game and see that one sportsbook has the Bills favored by 3.5 points and another by 4.5. In horse racing, those odds and prices remain the same regardless of which race book you use.

Understanding payouts

Odds and payouts differ from horse to horse and race to race, and they are constantly changing depending on how much money is wagered on different horses leading up to a race. This can lengthen or shorten a horse's odds depending on how much money is coming in and where that money is being wagered. Odds are shown on the right side of the screen when choosing a horse or horse(s) to give you an idea of what the payout looks like at that moment.

Handicapping tools

Some races and tracks have handicap tools available for 1/ST BET users. If it's available for a race, click "HANDICAP" above the list of horses. It will then provide you with race information, such as the type of race, distance, surface and conditions. You have two options to choose from: "Use Top Factors" or "Build Your Own."

With Top Factors, you can select from pre-selected top factors with the most available data, which then will show probabilities for each horse to finish first, second or third on the main racing screen. When you choose Build Your Own, you choose which race factors are most important to you, which then calculates different percentages for each horse.

The handicapping tool is free and available to all 1/ST BET users, but it's important to note that it is not available for every race or every track.

How to bet on a horse race at 1/ST BET

Here are the steps to follow to place a bet on a race at 1/ST BET.

Choose the race you want to wager on.

Select the type of bet you want to place at the top-left of the screen above all the horse options. It starts on "Win," and you can choose from any of the different options available.

Most popular types of horse racing bets

Horse racing offers a wide variety of betting options besides just which horse you think will win a race. Here's a quick breakdown of the different bets you can make on a race:

Win: Betting on a horse to win a race.

Place: Betting on a horse to finish in the top two of a race.

Show: Betting on a horse to finish in the top three of a race.

Exacta: Picking the horses that will finish both first and second in a race in exact order.

Trifecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second and third in a race in exact order.

Superfecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third and fourth in a race in exact order.

Super Hi-5: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third, fourth and fifth in a race in exact order.

Daily Double: Picking the winner of two consecutive races.

Pick 3 through Pick 6: Like Daily Double, but picking the winner or three, four, five or six consecutive races.

Win/Place: Picking two horses that will finish first and second in any order.

Win/Show: Picking two horses that will finish first and third in any order.

Place/Show: Picking two horses that will finish second and third in any order.

Win/Place/Show: Picking the three horses that will finish in the top three in any order.

How to watch horse racing live streams

To watch a race on the 1/ST BET app, choose the race you're interested in and then click the play button at the top-right corner. A video player will then pop up and allow you to watch the race. If you join the video feed before the race begins, the player will help you keep track of updated odds before the race starts.

1/ST BET available states

1/ST BET is legal and available in the majority of states. Here's where the 1/ST BET app is available: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

You must be 18 or older to sign up with 1/ST BET in most available states, but you must be 21 or older in Alabama, Arizona, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, North Dakota, New Hampshire and Washington to join the 1/ST BET app.

1/ST BET banking options

The 1/ST BET app offers quite a few options when it comes to depositing funds into your account or withdrawing your winnings.

Deposit options at 1/ST BET

Method Fee Processing time Bank transfer None Instant Credit/debit card $5 Instant PayPal $5 Instant Venmo $5 Instant Cash (in person to 1/ST BET representative or an Xpress Welcome Center) None Instant

Withdrawal options at 1/ST BET

Method Fee Processing time Bank transfer None 1-4 business days Check $5 7-10 business days PayPal $1 Within 24 hours Venmo $1 Within 24 hours Cash (in person with 1/ST BET representative or an Xpress Welcome Center) None Instant

1/ST BET App Store Reviews

If you are interested in wagering with the 1/ST BET app, you can download it on either an Apple or Android device. Here's what the reviews on each platform look like for the 1/ST BET app.

App Store Number of Reviews (as of July 18, 2025) Average Rating (as of July 18, 2025) Apple 900+ 4.6 Android 2,400+ 3.9

Responsible gaming tools

The 1/ST BET app doesn't have the clearest avenue to learn about responsible gaming. It has a number and a link to resources available on the loading screen when you first open the app, but other than that, you must go to "account information," where you then have the ability to set wager limits or to take part in voluntary self-exclusion. With wager limits, you can set a cap on how much you are betting, and with self-exclusion, you can take a break from your 1/ST BET app and account. You decide how long you want that period to be, including making it permanent.

The 1ST BET site has more details on responsible gaming resources, which includes potential indicators that a user may need help or assistance, as well as links and numbers to different resources and helplines.

1/ST BET final verdict and honest feedback

The 1/ST BET app offers a lot to horse racing bettors of different experience levels, with the ability to wager on a wide variety of races and tracks at any given time. Each race you click on makes it clear what the odds and available bets are, and it also offers detailed information on the race, including length, condition, class, race type and class and more, which helps bettors of all experience levels.

The app runs well and offers the ability to watch and track a wide number of races, and depending on the track, there's handicapping data available to help users maximize the amount of research they can do ahead of a race. If a track doesn't currently have handicapping data available, you can ask to be notified by the 1/ST BET app for when that changes.

Additionally, for users looking to try something new with horse racing, the Quick Pick option is an intriguing one where you choose between either an immediately upcoming race or a featured one and then spin a wheel that spits out the potential top-four finishers, giving you the option to bet the winner, the exact finish or other options based on the spin. The spins are weighted by 1/ST BET's AI probabilities when available.

Honest feedback for 1/ST BET

There are quite a few withdrawal and deposit options available with the 1/ST BET app, and while deposits can occur very quickly, most withdrawals take a bit of time to process. Additionally, the app's focus is naturally on the different races available as well as promotions, but different responsible gaming tools and resources are a bit harder to find. It's easier to find these either by going on the actual 1/ST BET site, or by searching for 1/ST BET responsible gaming tools/resources via web browser search.

FAQ

What is the promo code on 1/ST BET?

The 1/ST BET promo code is 500BET, which nets new users $20 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered. Users can receive a maximum of $500 in bonuses and would need to wager $2,500 to receive that total.

Does 1/ST BET charge a fee?

Yes, 1/ST BET charges fees for different deposit and withdrawal methods, including PayPal and Venmo.

How do you get your money out of 1/ST BET?

1/ST BET offers multiple withdrawal options through the app, be it bank account, Venmo, PayPal or check. The process of requesting a withdrawal is fast, but it can take a few days for your withdrawal to process.

Is 1/ST BET a legal and licensed racing book?

Yes, 1/ST BET is a legal, licensed and regulated horse racing app that has a 4.6-star average rating on the Apple App Store. 1/ST BET is also available in the majority of U.S. states