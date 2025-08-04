While there are many national brands in the sports betting space, there's always something nice about having a local product for local users. And for sports bettors in the state of New Jersey, that local product is Borgata Sportsbook, available exclusively to New Jersey users. In this review, we'll walk you through Borgata Sportsbook, its features, and overall user experience for bettors looking to wager on sports in New Jersey.

While Borgata Sportsbook is only available in New Jersey, users in NJ and Pennsylvania can access Borgata's online casino.

Borgata promo code review and details

As of August 2025, new customers at Borgata Sportsbook can receive $100 instantly in bonus bets when they create an account and place a first wager of at least $20 on any game. The $100 in bonus bets may be used to place another bet at Borgata Sportsbook, may not be withdrawn or cashed out by participants, and are forfeited when used to place another bet. Bonus Bets expire within seven days of being acquired.

Borgata Sportsbook promo terms & conditions

Borgata Sportsbook's new user promo is available to users who have never created a Borgata account before

New users must be 21 or older and located in the state of New Jersey

Bonus bets will be received upon a first wager of at least $20

Bonus bets will expire after seven days

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn or cashed out and are forfeited when used to place another bet.

Bonus bets are lost if bets placed with such credits do not win.

How does the Borgata promo compare to other sportsbook promos?

By comparison, here is a look at some of the best sportsbook promos offered by national sportsbook brands.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Promo code Borgata Bet $20, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly CBSSPORTS100 FanDuel Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins No code required DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket No code required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW Fanatics 10x $100 No Sweats Bets in FanCash No code required bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly CBSBET365

Types of welcome promos

The welcome promo offered to new Borgata Sportsbook customers is a conditional "bet-and-get" style promo. With these types of promotions, you generally need to place a bet of at least a certain amount to receive a certain amount of bonus bets, but in this case there is no condition of winning the initial bet as is the case at some sportsbooks. These welcome promos are considered to be geared towards beginners or smaller bettors, and they're a great way to maximize the winnings and satisfaction of the user's initial experience.

These welcome promos are considered to be geared towards beginners or smaller bettors, and they're a great way to maximize the winnings and satisfaction of the user's initial experience. The FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code, Caesars promo code and bet365 bonus offer all follow this format.

The BetMGM bonus code follows the "first bet offer" style of promo. You can bet up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back as bonus bets if you lose.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code has its own unique structure. A No Sweat Bet is essentially like a bet insurance, but instead of having the insurance only apply to your first bet with the sportsbook, Fanatics gives you 10 No Sweat Bets in FanCash, one for your first bet of the day for your first 10 days using the sportsbook app.

How to sign up for Borgata Sportsbook and claim the promo

(Note: Borgata Sportsbook only available to users in the state of New Jersey.)

Click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page and download the Borgata Sportsbook app or click here Sign up and register your account Deposit at least $20 into your account Place your first wager of at least $20 Receive $100 in bonus bets instantly

How to place a bet on Borgata Sportsbook

Betting on Borgata Sportsbook is a simple and straightforward process that resembles most other major sportsbooks. Simply select a bet that you want to wager on, and it'll instantly appear on your betslip where you can then enter the amount of money you want to wager.

Let's suppose I want to bet on Christopher Bell to win this weekend's NASCAR race at +1000 odds. If I choose to place Bell on my betslip, I'll then be given the opportunity to place my wager (In this case, a $10 bet would pay me $100 if Bell wins) and file my bet. The whole process is easy and, quite frankly, foolproof.

Additional promos and bonuses

In addition to the welcome promo we've covered, Borgata Sportsbook also offers its existing users with several offers and promotions.

Cash Out Feature

Whether you place a straight bet or parlay, Borgata Sportsbook offers you the option of cashing out early and collecting your winnings even when the final outcome of the bet has yet to be determined. The amount that can be collected is based on the current results of the game, and this can be a useful feature considering how quickly things can change in any given sport.

Daily Odds Boost

With the daily odds boosts offered by Borgata Sportsbook, you can place bets at a slightly enhanced price, maximizing your potential winnings at no additional out-of-pocket cost.

Borgata Sportsbook user experience

Much like other sportsbooks in the industry, Borgata Sportsbook offers an intuitive user experience that makes betting easy, whether through their app or through their desktop site. As part of Borgata Online's overall casino, the desktop site gives users easy access to the other gaming options offered by Borgata, including casino games, arcade games, poker and more.

Naturally, Borgata's betting markets include football, baseball, basketball and hockey in addition to other sports like soccer, tennis, and MMA. But there's a great deal of sports to bet on beyond that, including Aussie Rules football, badminton, biathalon, boxing, cricket, cycling, darts, golf, handball, lacrosse, NASCAR, Formula 1 and other motorsports (including IndyCar, NHRA, etc.), rugby league, rugby union, snooker, softball, table tennis and volleyball.

Borgata Sportsbook responsible gambling tools

Borgata Sportsbook offers GameSense as a resource to its users outlining ways to make sure gambling remains a fun activity while also offering help for those struggling with a gambling problem. In promoting responsible gambling, Borgata Online has adopted the following principles:

Gambling should be a fun activity and enjoyed as a form of entertainment.

Borgata Online is committed to embedding Responsible Gambling across all Company activities.

Borgata Online recognizes that, while the vast majority of individuals are able to enjoy gambling in a responsible and healthy way, some individuals unfortunately experience problems related to their gambling.

Borgata Online believes in the power of informed choice to prevent gambling- related harm, and provides responsible gambling tools, responsible gambling information, odds, and resources to empower its customers to make appropriate choices related to their gambling.

Borgata Online stands by its customers and will make every reasonable effort to assist those who are experiencing gambling-related problems.

Borgata Online believes in a shared responsibility approach to addressing problem gambling and is committed to working with government, academia, problem gambling treatment and advocacy groups, the communities in which we operate, and our customers to promote responsible gambling and address problem gambling.

Borgata Online is committed to evaluating and continuously improving its responsible gambling program and initiatives.

Borgata Sportsbook offers several national and state resources for problem gambling, including the New Jersey Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-GAMBLER.

Borgata Sportsbook banking methods

Here is a look at the deposit and withdrawal methods available for users at Borgata. While there are reviews for both deposits and withdrawals, users should see their transactions processed within the given times.

Deposit Method Deposit Type Payment Processing Time Visa Visa Fast Funds - Debit card/Prepaid card Within 30 minutes Mastercard Mastercard Send - Debit card Within 30 minutes PayPal eWallet Within 30 minutes Venmo eWallet Within 30 minutes Apple Pay eWallet Within 30 minutes VIP Preferred Bank Transfer Within 30 minutes Online Banking Bank Transfer Within 30 minutes Instant Banking Bank Transfer Within 30 minutes Play+ PrepaidCard Prepaid Card Within 30 minutes Borgata Casino cage Cash Instantly

Withdrawal Method Withdrawal Type Payment Processing Time Visa Visa Fast Funds - Debit card/Prepaid card Within 24 hours Mastercard Mastercard Send - Debit card 1-3 business days PayPal eWallet Within 24 hours Venmo eWallet Within 24 hours Apple Pay eWallet 1-3 business days VIP Preferred Bank Transfer 2-4 business days Online Banking Bank Transfer 2-4 business days Instant Banking Bank Transfer 2-4 business days Play+ PrepaidCard Prepaid Card Within 24 hours Borgata Casino cage Cash Within 10-12 hours Check by Mail - applicable in NJ Check 7-21 business days

Borgata Sportsbook FAQ

How do you get Borgata Sportsbook's promo?

After registering for a Borgata Sportsbook account, deposit and make a bet of at least $20 to instantly receive $100 in bonus bets.

Where is Borgata Sportsbook available?

Borgata Sportsbook is currently available exclusively to users in the state of New Jersey.

How can you contact Borgata Sportsbook?

Borgata Sportsbook offers a 24/7 customer support chat, and you may also email Borgata Sportsbook via their website.

Who owns Borgata Sportsbook?

Borgata Sportsbook is a property of BetMGM.