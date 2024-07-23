The July 30 trade deadline looms and there still appears to be a dearth of sellers. It depends where you draw the line, of course, with the Rays being 5 1/2 games out of a playoff spot and the Tigers six out. The Giants and Reds are four out with four teams in between while the Nationals are 4 1/2 games out. Still, if we said the Tigers at six out have an outside chance at a playoff berth, that means we'd only be looking at six teams definitely not in contention this season: Blue Jays, White Sox, Angels, Athletics, Marlins and Rockies. Even if we tossed in the Rays, Tigers, Giants, Reds and Nationals, that makes 11 sellers and 19 potential buyers.

We're running out of time for some clarity, too.

Still, the rumor mill churns on, even if ever so slowly. Let's get to it.

Yankees willing to include Domínguez, Jones in trades?

Obviously, in the one season the Yankees have Juan Soto before he hits free agency, they should be ready to do anything it takes to capitalize and it appears that is the case here. Top prospects, outfielders Spencer Jones and Jasson Domínguez "aren't entirely off the table" in trade talks, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The focus for Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is said to be late-inning relievers, a versatile infielder and a big bat while also being open to acquiring a stud starting pitcher. They'll surely cast a wide net, as the Yankees started the season 50-22 and have gone downhill since.

They are certainly one of the biggest teams to watch here in the next week.

Cubs not looking for short-term fixes

The Cubs are 3 1/2 games out of the last NL wild-card spot and that's certainly within striking range, though they'd have to jump four teams to move into playoff position and they haven't exactly looked good for large portions of the season. This would be why team president Jed Hoyer suggested Monday that they won't be in the market for players hitting free agency after this season.

"Where we are right now, I would have to say that moves only for 2024 -- unless things change over the next week -- we probably won't do a lot of moves that only help us for this year," Hoyer told reporters (via ESPN). "If moves help us for 2025 and beyond I think we're exceptionally well positioned."

The Cubs enter Tuesday sitting at 49-23 despite jumping out to a 17-9 start. They have won 10 of their last 15 games and that has probably been enough to keep them out of a seller territory, but it doesn't sound like they'll be an aggressive buyer.

Braves looking to add, but ...

The Braves are "adding, but not all-in," reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. Lane Thomas of the Nationals is mentioned as a possibility for Atlanta as the front office eyes outfield help. Even if they wanted to be "all in," they might not have a choice. They have one of the most depleted farm systems in baseball and, again, there just aren't a ton of sellers.

Still, Thomas is the type of addition that could really pay off, much like when the Braves added the likes of Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson and Eddie Rosario after Ronald Acuña Jr. tore his ACL in 2021. He isn't having a great year, but last season he had 28 homers and 20 stolen bases in a breakout season.

Yankees look for Green reunion?

The Yankees are interested in bringing back right-handed reliever Chad Green, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. He spent the first seven years of his MLB career with the Yankees, so it would be a reunion. In 28 outings for the Blue Jays this season, Green has pitched to a 1.88 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 24 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings. The Yankees aren't likely looking to replace All-Star closer Clay Holmes, but Green could team with the likes of Luke Weaver and Tommy Kahnle to form a stellar late-inning corps.

Red Sox also looking at an old friend

James Paxton made 18 starts for the injury-depleted Dodgers this season before they designated him for assignment earlier this week. He has a 4.43 ERA and leads the NL in walks, but he's been able to eat 89 1/3 innings. He pitched decently for the Red Sox last season and, sure, enough, they have interest in bringing him back, reports Rod Bradford of WEEI.