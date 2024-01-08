It has been a rough July for Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang. But an encouraging day at the plate and in the field on Sunday offers hope as the Brewers open a three-game series against the visiting Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Turang was 2-for-4 with an RBI in a 6-2 win against the Miami Marlins on Sunday. It was his first multi-hit game since knocking out three on July 3 against the Colorado Rockies in a 3-0 victory. Defensively, he starred with a pair of diving catches in the third, one to his left and another to his right, against consecutive batters to preserve what was a one-run lead for Milwaukee.

Entering Sunday's game, the 24-year-old was 3-for-28 post All-Star break and batting .158 through 20 games this month.

Despite his struggles of late, the Brewers know how valuable he is.

"I've been saying it: I thought he was an All-Star, but you can't control those things," Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said. "This kid's been incredible. If you look at the batting average, you're going to say, 'Well, he's fallen off.' But this kid plays virtually every day, the way (Willy Adames) plays every day and William (Contreras) plays every day. They show up to compete every day. Turang is sincerely underrated. He's been a big part of this."

"He's the best defensive second basemen in the league, by far," closer Devin Williams said. "I think it's time we recognize that."

The Brewers remain six games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals for top spot in the National League Central and will look extend that lead as they face the Braves for the first time this season.

Contreras, a catcher, has delivered the goods in six career games against his former club. Contreras, who played his first three seasons in the majors with Atlanta, has a .308 batting average with six RBIs and an .885 OPS against them.

Right-hander Colin Rea (9-3, 3.60 ERA) will be on the mound for Milwaukee. He's 1-0 with a 5.09 ERA in three career starts against the Braves.

Atlanta, meanwhile, will be looking to pad its slim lead atop the National League wild-card race. They are 3-6 since the All-Star break.

The Braves helped their case a touch on the weekend, taking the final two games against the New York Mets to salvage a split in the four-game set and go 1 1/2 games up on New York, which holds the final spot.

They outscored the Mets 13-2 in the two victories, which included a 9-2 triumph in the finale on Sunday. The 13 runs matched their output in their previous five games combined.

"That's a good win for our team," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "It's encouraging. Maybe we're breathing some life into that offense."

A win would give the Braves their first three-game winning streak since stringing together four straight from July 6-9.

They'll turn to right-hander Grant Holmes to start the (0-0, 2.70) series in his first career appearance against the Brewers. It'll be the first start for the 28-year-old, who made his major league debut on June 16 after 10 years in the minors, with his 10 previous appearances all coming out of the bullpen.

--Field Level Media