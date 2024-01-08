The Toronto Blue Jays have a chance to salvage their homestand Saturday afternoon by clinching their series with the Texas Rangers.

After trading reliever Yimi Garcia to the Seattle Mariners on Friday, the Blue Jays defeated the Rangers 6-5 on Ernie Clement's two-out single in the ninth in the opener of a three-game series. It was Clement's first career walk-off hit. He also had an RBI double in the first inning.

By improving their record to 3-4 on their nine-game homestand, the Blue Jays ended the Rangers' winning streak at five games.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to start right-hander Kevin Gausman (8-8, 4.55 ERA) on Saturday. He is 5-3 with a 3.75 ERA in 11 career games (10 starts) against Texas.

The Rangers will go with right-hander Michael Lorenzen (5-5, 3.53 ERA). He has no wins or losses but has a 2.79 in two career outings (one start) against Toronto.

In their trade with the Mariners, the Blue Jays obtained outfielder Jonatan Clase and catcher Jacob Sharp.

"It's a mix of emotions that I'm feeling right now," Garcia said through interpreter Hector Lebron. "Very happy that I'm going to the Mariners, of course. They're contending right now. And very sad. The Blue Jays organization, first class, they treated me with a lot of respect, and my teammates, too. So in that aspect, I'm very sad."

Garcia was 3-0 with five saves and a 2.70 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 29 games covering 30 innings.

Toronto is expected to make more trades before the deadline on Tuesday. Among the most likely to go is left-handed starter Yusei Kikuchi, who allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings on Friday.

Kikuchi received an ovation when he was removed from the game.

"I gave up five runs today and the fans still gave me a standing ovation," Kikuchi said through a translator. "It was a pretty cool moment."

The Rangers, who have moved into contention in the American League West, are likely to be buyers before the deadline.

One consideration is that Texas rookie outfielder Evan Carter may not return as soon as hoped. He was sent to visit a California-based specialist on Friday for a checkup on the stress reaction in his back, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said prior to the Friday game.

Carter will be shut down from baseball activity until the Rangers get a report on his status.

"He's just not quite coming along like we were hoping," Bochy said, "so just getting him looked at ... another opinion."

The 21-year-old has been on the injured list since late May.

Third baseman Josh Jung, however, could return in early August. He is working his way back after fracturing his right wrist on April 1.

The Rangers got an RBI single and a two-run home run from Adolis Garcia on Friday. His home run down the right field line was measured at 328 feet.

Texas shortstop Corey Seager was 2-for-5 to continue his success against the Blue Jays. In his 20 career games against Toronto, he is batting .458 (38-for-83) with 14 doubles, two home runs and 18 RBIs.

Rangers catcher Jonah Heim was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. He has recorded a hit in each of his seven career games at Rogers Centre, going 11-for-29 (.379) with a double, three home runs and 13 RBIs.

Toronto recalled right-handers Yerry Rodriguez and Zach Pop from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday and optioned right-hander Ryan Burr to Buffalo. Pop subsequently threw a scoreless inning against Texas.

--Field Level Media