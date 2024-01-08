Reinforcements coming soon as Rangers close series with Jays

The Texas Rangers will renew their quest to get back into contention in the American League West as they wrap up a three-game set with the host Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon.

Texas arrived in Toronto on a five-game winning streak but dropped the first two games of the series, most recently falling 7-3 on Saturday. The Blue Jays were able to keep their bullpen fresh in that victory, as starter Kevin Gausman logged his second complete game of the season.

With their modest skid, the Rangers have fallen 4 1/2 games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West. They are also 3 1/2 games behind the second-place Seattle Mariners.

Toronto is out to finish its nine-game homestand with a winning record, and it will send right-hander Jose Berrios (8-8, 4.08 ERA) to the mound on Sunday.

Berrios, who is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA in six career starts against Texas, most recently took a loss against the Tampa Bay Rays after yielding three runs on three hits in 4 2/3 innings on Tuesday.

Right-hander Jon Gray (5-4, 3.73) is scheduled to start for the Rangers.

Gray came away with a win in his latest outing, holding the Chicago White Sox to one run and four hits in 7 2/3 innings on Tuesday in a 3-2 victory. He is 2-0 with a 5.85 ERA in four career starts against the Blue Jays.

While the Rangers have lacked offensive firepower this season, it was their pitching staff that betrayed them on Saturday. Starter Michael Lorenzen was rocked for four runs on five hits in just two-thirds of an inning, forcing relievers Jose Urena and Dane Dunning to combine for 7 1/3 frames.

One of the few bright spots in the loss was left fielder Wyatt Langford, who had one of Texas' four hits with an RBI double in the third. Langford also cut down a runner at the plate in the home half of the frame.

"He had a great game," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said of Langford. "He got us back in the game and kept us in the game with the throw home, so nice job by Wyatt."

Langford should be safe come Tuesday's trade deadline, but Texas could be looking to make moves to bolster its lineup. However, the Rangers might not end up going overboard, as right-hander Tyler Mahle (elbow), left-hander Cody Bradford (back) and third baseman Josh Jung (wrist) are all nearing returns from injury.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom (elbow) is also about to face live hitters.

"I think you can look at that as similar to getting help at the trade deadline, getting some of your players back, especially your core players," Bochy said. "They were a big part of our club last year.

"But, with that said. We've got to win games now."

It's been a different story for the Blue Jays, who have emerged as sellers.

Toronto dealt right-hander Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, the same day that it shipped catcher Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox. Between the two deals, the Blue Jays acquired five minor-leaguers.

Jansen had been in Toronto for his entire seven-year major league career.

"I've known him since he was 17 years old. This is tough," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said of Jansen heading to Boston. "You get that it's part of the business, but I met him as a kid in the Gulf Coast League. I was throwing a football with him when he couldn't reach second base. It's hard to see him leave."

--Field Level Media