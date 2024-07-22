Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence earlier this month. According to a police report, the Los Angeles Communications Center notified the California Highway Patrol of a disabled vehicle blocking a lane of traffic on the Glen Anderson (105) Freeway near Los Angeles International Airport. Officers reported approaching a white Rolls Royce with the driver asleep behind the wheel, which a California Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed.

Addison was arrested at approximately 11:36 p.m. following a DUI investigation, per the report. He was released at 1:36 a.m. the following day.

"We're disappointed in Jordan," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said of the incident during his pre-training camp press conference Monday. "We care about these players, we really do. We want to make sure we're doing our part for the development on the field. The other aspect of that is the off the field, the life skills and the development of decision making and learning how important it is within our culture -- which we're very proud of -- that our players understand personal responsibility and accountability."

Jordan Addison MIN • WR • #3 TAR 108 REC 70 REC YDs 911 REC TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Last summer in Minnesota, Addison was pulled over and cited for speeding and reckless driving after driving 140 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone. Per that police report, Addison said he was driving at such a speed due to an emergency regarding his dog. Addison was not arrested, but later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge and paid a fine.

Addison, 22, was a first-round pick out of USC last year. He registered 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season. Vikings training camp begins later this week, with veterans (including Addison) due to report on Tuesday.