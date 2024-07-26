EAGAN, Minn. -- The NFC North is arguably the NFL's most intriguing division entering the 2024 season, with the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers drawing plenty of looks for their quarterback upside and/or recent playoff magic. The Minnesota Vikings, meanwhile, are quietly working to restore their own relevance under the summer sun at TCO Performance Center.

Here's a roundup of key observations from Thursday's practice:

Sam Darnold in charge as presumptive starting QB

The veteran has long been considered the favorite to open the year under center, if only because he has a significant edge in NFL experience over first-round rookie J.J. McCarthy. The ex-New York Jets castoff proceeded to look the part as the No. 1 in team drills. Keeping in mind these camp reps differ significantly from in-game action, where the pass rush can be fierce and the stakes much higher, Darnold appeared at ease in Kevin O'Connell's system. Besides one delayed-throw pick in 11-on-11 drills, he was decisive and on target. He also had the throw of the day -- a perfect over-the-shoulder bomb to Jordan Addison.

While he and McCarthy each took snaps from starting center Garrett Bradbury during warmups, it's clear this is Darnold's show until further notice, as O'Connell has suggested. And, at least for now, it looks like the right call. Starting guard Dalton Risner indicated as much after practice to CBS Sports.

"He flows with the guys," Risner said. "He's confident. You can tell that he's gonna be able to fill that role. Sometimes with quarterbacks, especially guys that haven't been here and they're new, you wonder, how quickly will they fill that role and be the confidence to be the guy? Because you need that as a quarterback. You can't be going into a huddle or a practice and being like, this guy's not confident. This guy doesn't really jell with the group. Sam did that instantly."

J.J. McCarthy is quickly seizing the No. 2 job

Maybe it's not a surprise, considering the Vikings spent the 10th overall pick on the Michigan product in April. Yet O'Connell has gone above and beyond to preach patience with the rookie, lending some to believe veteran reserve Nick Mullens could even slot in as Darnold's backup. That wasn't the case Thursday, when McCarthy uncorked some daring throws, including a zip to a tightly covered Trishton Jackson off his back foot on play-action, while consuming most of the No. 2 reps in team drills.

If Darnold gets points for his general comfort in the offense, and for his pretty deep touch, McCarthy deserves credit for arguably the smoothest off-script fluidity. He wasn't always precise when rifling it under pressure, but you can see why the Vikings believe in his athleticism as a point guard.

Aaron Jones is a major upgrade at running back

This was obvious when the Vikings signed the former Green Bay Packers star in March, but it's another thing to actually witness Aaron Jones' breakaway speed, which remains fully intact at age 29.

"Oooh man," Risner told CBS Sports after practice. "I don't know what it's like to cut like that and move like that, but man, it's just been fun to watch the way he gets after it."

A year after the Vikings sluggishly leaned on Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler and Co. in favor of the once-explosive Dalvin Cook, it's safe to say they've got a Cook-level threat back in the lineup. The No. 2 spot, which could be key considering Jones' injury history, is much more up for debate, with Chandler, Myles Gaskin and Kene Nwangwu sharing touches in 11-on-11 drills.

Tight ends remain a priority, even without T.J. Hockenson

T.J. Hockenson is a lock to be a top-three target if/when he's healthy, but even as he sat out while recovering from knee surgery, the Vikings leaned quite heavily on his position Thursday. Each of Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt and former NFC North rival Robert Tonyan made tough grabs in tight coverage, drawing quick looks from Darnold, McCarthy and Mullens during 11-on-11s. In other words, prepare for over-the-middle action even if Hockenson is unable to suit up at the start of the 2024 season.

Shaq Griffin hurt; Vikings still need cornerback help

Even before Thursday, Minnesota could've used added help on the perimeter, where Shaq Griffin is slated to start despite an injury-riddled bounce between teams in recent years. Then Griffin himself went down clutching his leg after intercepting Darnold in 11-on-11s, prompting a collective gasp from the TCO crowd. The former Seattle Seahawks veteran eventually walked off under his own power but received additional medical attention after practice, leaving reserve Akayleb Evans to join Byron Murphy in the top lineup. Still feeling the loss of the late Khyree Jackson, and the season-ending injury to Mekhi Blackmon, this group could use reinforcements.