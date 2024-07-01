It's been quite a week for Florida Panthers star forward Sam Reinhart. Just days after helping lead the Panthers to their first Stanley Cup in franchise history, Reinhart has signed a eight-year contract extension, the team announced Monday. Reinhart's deal is worth $69 million, according to an ESPN report.

The Panthers star recently score the game-winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Reinhart tallied 10 goals during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs after racking up a career-high 57 goals in the regular season.

Reinhart has been a member of the Panthers since the 2021 offseason, when he was traded from the Buffalo Sabres to South Florida. Reinhart has tallied 243 points (121 goals, 122 assists) during his three seasons with the Panthers.

"Since coming to South Florida, Sam has demonstrated his ability to be a powerful scoring threat while maintaining strong defensive play," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said in a statement. "His versatility and value as a player are only outshined by his premier personality and work ethic, and we are pleased to have him continue on with our group."

Now, the Panthers will have their core group of Matthew Tkachuk, 2024 Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov and Reinhart together for at least the next six seasons.

Getting Reinhart's extension done under the wire was arguably the most important piece of business for the Panthers' front office this offseason. Meanwhile, defenseman Brandon Montour, who has been a key cog on the team's blue line, will hit the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Reinhart wasn't able to attend Florida's Stanley Cup parade on Sunday because he was attending his best friend's wedding. However, he'll be able to help defend Lord Stanley's Cup during the 2024-25 season.