SAN FRANCISCO -- The press conference room inside Chase Center was nearly empty 90 minutes before tip-off of the first Game 7 in WNBA history when a restless Gabby Williams addressed a handful of journalists, largely in French. Her few words in English were succinct.

"I'm feeling great, I'm feeling excited. I'm ready to have some fun tonight," Williams said.

It was standing room only when Williams returned an hour after the final buzzer and walked to the podium, Finals MVP trophy in hand, purple goggles resting atop a backwards hat. Her grey Golden State Valkyries "WNBA Champions" shirt was soaked with champagne. The fun had just begun.

In between, over the most stressful 40 minutes of the season, Williams had delivered one of the greatest performances in WNBA history: 30 points – 28 in the second half – three rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks to lead the Valkyries to a 68-63 win and their first championship in franchise history.

Her 28 points after the break were the most in a single half in WNBA playoff history, and her 30 points were tied for the most in a winner-take-all Finals game.

"I just want to say I'm super impressed by Gabby," Kiah Stokes said before handing her a bottle of wine to swig from. "I'm very, very proud of her, and I'm just glad that tonight she showed who she really can be. She's been our leader, she's been our offense, the head of it all season. … I'm glad to call you my teammate. We could not have done this without you."

Back in 2023, when the Valkyries were little more than an idea, owner Joe Lacob sat on a stage on the Chase Center court and made a bold statement: "I'm telling you right now, we will win a WNBA championship in the first five years of this franchise." The Valkyries did it in two, becoming the fastest expansion franchise to win a championship in North American sports history.

It never would have happened without Williams. The Valkyries had targeted Williams in 2025, ahead of their inaugural season, but she was cored by the Seattle Storm. When Williams hit unrestricted free agency last offseason, the Valkyries knew they could not miss their chance. Even Lacob got involved in the recruitment process from thousands of miles away.

"She was in Turkey when I talked to her. It was an almost hour-long conversation. I knew when it was over that it was good. I just felt it and I think she felt it too. I can't explain it. We just clicked on it," Lacob said minutes after lifting the trophy on the same spot he had made his proclamation. "She saw the enthusiasm and the willingness to try to execute on all cylinders and I just really, really liked her. She seemed so authentic to me. She's been everything and more. She's a tremendous person as well as an incredible player."

A former lottery pick, Williams has grown into one of the most versatile players in the world. She led the Valkyries in scoring this season with a career-high 14.4 points, made her second All-Star appearance, earned a spot on the All-Defensive First Team and finished as runner-up to Angel Reese for Defensive Player of the Year.

In the playoffs, she was even better. Her 21 points per game were third only to A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart among players who got out of the first round, and she set Finals records for points (137) and steals (18).

She saved her best for last. In the middle of the third quarter, the Valkyries were stuck on 34 points and still trailed by six when Williams took over. She drained a step-back 3-pointer in DeWanna Bonner's face, then splashed one over Angel Reese the next time down. A wide-open triple from the corner and a turnaround from the baseline on the next two possessions put the Valkyries back in front.

Late in the fourth, Williams scored another nine in a row for the Valkyries to take them home. The go-ahead bucket was a 31-foot bomb with just over two minutes left that sent Ballhalla into hysterics.

"Nat told me to stay patient," Williams said, when asked what changed after halftime. "I trust her with my life. I stayed patient. Just trusted her. She said, 'Stay patient, stay patient, the game's gonna open up for you.' It did."

Williams needed that trust as much as the Valkyries needed her talent. Her journey in the WNBA has not been a linear one. After being drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Sky in 2018, the UConn grad only started 36 out of 89 games she played in Chicago before being suspended by the team -- and eventually traded -- for her commitments to the French national team. She spent the last few seasons with the Seattle Storm, where she evolved into an All-Star in 2025. Finally, this season in the Bay, it all came together.

"I would tell [little] Gabby, how important, how far love can go," Williams said. "I definitely lost that. Just thinking about 'What's the next thing, what's the next thing?' But then, the best thing is sometimes right in front of you. It's people who love you, it's the people you love. That's what got me going tonight. That's what's got me going all season."

The Valkyries and Williams were a perfect match at a perfect time. Now, they're WNBA champions and can look forward to an entire offseason of fun, starting with celebrations that will last into the wee hours on Sunday, and resume Wednesday with a parade down the Embarcadero.

"I showed up new. The team already had a culture and relationships established, but I walked into a group full of love," Williams continued. "That changed the entire trajectory of my career. I think little Gabby would love to hear she's surrounded by love."