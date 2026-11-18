Caitlin Clark shared her thoughts on what the Indiana Fever have to do this offseason to take the next step after a first-round exit to the Las Vegas Aces in the 2026 WNBA playoffs during an appearance on the latest episode of "New Heights," Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast.

To no surprise, Clark highlighted defense, but that wasn't the only area where she thought the roster could use some help. Here are Clark's full comments:

"[We need to] continue to construct the roster. It's been interesting. My first year, obviously me, Kelsey [Mitchell] and [Aliyah Boston] are our three cornerstones of who we are -- post player, me and Kelsey in the backcourt. Second year I was hurt, so that throws a wrench in the plans. Third year was great. We had the most talented offense in the league, but we really struggled defensively. "That's like our next step, is getting a really good perimeter defender. I think that could help us go far. I think that's the frustrating part of the season. We had a great year and we had really great moments, but you have all this talent and you're so good on offense, but then it's like, 'ah, first round exit.' I think defensively, a lot of improvement. "I think just depth. How can we get better in the bench area? I think the game of basketball is moving to be more centered around five-out. More shooters, how can we play like that, how can we space the floor? Just thinking about all of that type of stuff."

Mitchell (24.7 points per game) and Clark (22.3 points per game) finished second and third in the league in scoring, respectively, and were not only the highest-scoring duo (47 points per game) in the league last season, but the highest-scoring duo in any season in WNBA history. Together, they led the Fever to a 115 offensive rating, the highest in league history.

On the flip side, though, the Fever's 108.3 defensive rating was eighth in the league and the worst mark of any playoff team. They also finished ninth in opponent true shooting (56.2%), ninth in opponent free throw rate (0.312) and 11th in opponent turnover rate (16.2%).

The Fever do not need to be a dominant defensive team given all their firepower -- assuming they can re-sign Mitchell, who is an unrestricted free agent -- but they have to be better than they were last season if they want to make a real run in the playoffs.

On an individual level, Clark said she's watched a lot of film from last season to find things that she can work on. Though she didn't give any specifics, her own individual defense is certainly one of them. In addition, Clark noted that she's excited about this offseason because unlike last offseason, when she was recovering from an array of lower body injuries, she's "fully healthy" and can "truly work on my game."

Fever clean house after failed season, but issues lie deeper than a front office refresh around Caitlin Clark Lindsay Gibbs

Fever still looking for new GM

While Clark didn't weigh in on the Fever's front office drama, the organization still needs to figure out who will be making decisions moving forward. Earlier this offseason, president Kelly Krauskopf stepped down and general manager Amber Cox was fired. The team will not hire a new president, but is in search of a new GM. A hire is expected in the next few weeks, per The Athletic.

Candidates reportedly include Sacramento Kings vice president of basketball operations and player personnel Phil Jabour, Boston Celtics vice president of team operations and organizational growth Allison Feaster and former Dallas Mavericks assistant general manager Matt Ricardi.