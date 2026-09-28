The narratives are armed and ready. They are just sitting around waiting for someone to apply them to a specific result.

Can a team flip the proverbial switch in the playoffs? If any team can, it's the uber-talented two-time defending champion Dodgers. You might think, hey, they've been good down the stretch and, sure, the win-loss record in the month of September looks fine. I will again point out, however, that they haven't won a series against a playoff-caliber team since July 20-22. Since then, the Dodgers have lost series to the Red Sox (sweep), Cubs (sweep), Diamondbacks, Brewers, Braves (sweep) and Padres.

Can they just flip said switch in time for the playoffs?

2026 MLB playoff bracket: Schedule, scores with full postseason field set Kate Feldman

The Brewers, meanwhile, have been beating up on everyone all year. Again. They won the season series over the Dodgers, Yankees, and Rays, and they completely owned the Cubs. But they had the best record in baseball last year and were swept in the NLCS. Should something similar happen again, they are tagged with the "regular-season merchants" nonsense or -- even worse -- we have to hear about small-market stuff.

These White Sox are coming off three straight 100-loss seasons and it's a relatively inexperienced playoff ballclub. If they start advancing, brace yourselves for the "too young and dumb to understand" narrative.

On the flip side, the Guardians and Astros have a bunch of experience. Should either knock the White Sox out, well, it's the playoff experience stepping forward. Right?

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The hottest team coming into the playoffs? That would be the San Diego Padres, who have won 17 of 20. Remember, either way works. Either the Padres were scorching hot and rode the momentum to a deep run or they get knocked out early and it's because they ran out of gas after having to push so hard just to make the playoffs.

Again, all the narratives are armed and ready.

What will happen? Which ones will actually come to fruition?

Choose your own adventure for now. We'll start finding out the reality on Tuesday. I can't wait.

Biggest Movers 2 Padres 3 Cubs Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Brewers The franchise record in wins was 95 from 1982 until they won 96 in 2011. That record stood until they won 97 last year. This year, they shattered it. 103! -- 103-59 2 Dodgers Their real season begins now. -- 100-62 3 Rays Victor Mesa Jr. was one of the best hitters in the majors in the month of September. Will it carry over into October? -- 98-64 4 Padres They had the worst offense in baseball before the All-Star break and the best offense in baseball after the break. Which team shows up in the playoffs? Surely the one we've seen the last few months, right? 2 91-71 5 Braves Tyler Mahle got knocked around in his last start and there are now, again, concerns that this is a one-man rotation for the playoffs. 1 94-68 6 Yankees Perhaps the biggest question heading into the playoffs is how much will the Yankees get from Aaron Judge? 1 93-68 7 Red Sox Adley Rutschman has really started to get locked in at the plate these last few weeks. 2 87-75 8 Cubs How huge for morale to see Alex Bregman hit two homers on Sunday in a four-hit masterpiece, one week after breaking his face. He looks good to go for the playoffs now (well, maybe not looks). 3 89-73 9 Phillies There was no reason to have to sweat things out the way they did, but all's well that ends well. They made it. Now it's a clean slate. 1 88-74 10 Diamondbacks With them so narrowly missing the playoffs, I can't help but think back to when Ketel Marte just left the team. 1 86-76 11 Guardians Getting that No. 2 seed is huge. The road to the ALCS is a bye and then facing either the 84-win White Sox or a .500 team that doesn't belong in the playoffs. 1 85-77 12 White Sox The feel-good story of the season, at least on a team level. Can they add another chapter or two (or three?!?)? -- 84-78 13 Pirates All too often, we'll whine that athletes don't tell us the truth enough. Then someone like Paul Skenes says the WBC messed him up for a season and the knee-jerk reaction is "excuses!" Maybe it did mess him up. I mean, look at his 2024-25 seasons compared to this year. Let's see how he does next year with no WBC. I'm willing to hear him out. -- 82-80 14 Astros Their least impressive division title is still a division title all the same. I guess. 2 81-81 15 Marlins Will they really use their starters in relief between starts all year next year? It's one thing to do it in games in September after being eliminated from the playoffs, it's quite another to do it all season. I'm intrigued. 2 80-82 16 Rangers Father Time comes for everyone. He's inevitable. It just takes him longer with some than others. Jacob deGrom is now 38 years old and posted a 5.37 ERA in the second half. Uh oh. 2 80-82 17 Orioles Jeremiah Jackson hit an inside-the-park home run in Yankee Stadium on Friday, the first since 2014. 1 79-82 18 Blue Jays There is correctly a ton of attention on Max Scherzer and whether or not he'll retire, but let's not forget about George Springer. The 37-year-old heads to free agency coming off a down year. He's not a Hall of Famer, but he's had a very good career with a prolific playoff dossier. 3 79-83 19 Tigers Is their rotation for next season already set? Framber Valdez, Troy Melton, Jackson Jobe, River Ryan and Keider Montero? With hopes to get Reese Olson back strong? It sure looks that way. If that's the case, they can spend the winter focusing on shoring up other areas. 1 76-86 20 Twins Young Luke Keaschall really seemed to find a comfort zone in the box in the second half. These don't always mean a big following season, but it's worth watching. 1 77-85 21 Nationals My vote would be to keep him and build around him (along with others, starting with James Wood), but I fear we're in for a winter of CJ Abrams trade rumors. 2 77-85 22 Cardinals Alec Burleson becomes the first Cardinals RBI champion (MLB, not just NL) since Joe Torre in 1971. 3 77-85 23 Mariners Look, Mariners, you don't have to leave this season empty-handed. I'll give you the award for the most colossally disappointing team in baseball. It wasn't a tough choice, either. 1 76-86 24 Mets Who had Carson Benge as the Mets' leader in WAR this season? No, you didn't. Don't lie. -- 74-88 25 Reds He did it. Elly De La Cruz joined Eric Davis, Barry Larkin and Brandon Phillips as the only Reds to have a 30-30 season. -- 75-87 26 Royals Jac Caglianone made some strides this season in several areas and it might look like a breakout. His strikeout rate rose and walk rate when down, though. What if he improves in those areas? This could be a sleeping giant here. -- 69-93 27 Giants There is so much work to do in the offseason. So much. Is Buster Posey up to the task? -- 65-97 28 Athletics Only one more year before they get their permanent home. Hopefully. And I guess with this franchise (from Philadelphia to Kansas City to Oakland to Las Vegas), we probably can't say "permanent." 1 64-98 29 Angels The Angels were the only franchise in Major League Baseball with zero 100-loss seasons. Were. They lost their 100th game of the season on Sunday, finishing a tidy 62-100. 1 62-100 30 Rockies Yep, they made it. After 30 years of Rockies baseball without a 100-loss season, they've now made it four straight 100-loss seasons. What's the opposite of the Golden Era? The Dregs Era? -- 58-104