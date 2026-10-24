MILWAUKEE — He taps the top of his catcher's mask with unmistakable assurance. His 13 challenges this postseason lead all catchers. He dictates the tempo of the game, sensing when his pitchers need a breather or an arm around the shoulder. And baserunners would be wise not to test him.

Just ask the Rays.

At the plate, particularly with men on base, his offensive prowess is every bit as imposing.

The Brewers have imposed their will on October baseball. Friday's 3-2 victory over Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the 2026 World Series was merely the latest example.

But behind the plate and in the batter's box, William Contreras has been nothing short of tyrannical.

"If people aren't noticing Contreras, like he was maybe the MVP of the Dodgers series," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after the game. "It should have been co-MVPS.He was maybe MVP of the Padres series. I don't think they pick one for that, do they?"

They don't.

But Contreras has spent this October making one question why not. Because on this stage, in these environments, his presence has shifted outcomes. His edge has become contagious, his intensity woven into the fabric of a team that has never lacked either.

And that's what makes his October so remarkable. The Brewers haven't needed someone to carry them. Their offense has produced, their pitching has delivered, and their defense has been relentless. Yet somehow, amid all that collective excellence, Contreras has found a way to distinguish himself.

Not by doing what his teammates cannot, but by making an already formidable team that much harder to beat.

He's at the center of it all.

In Game 1, Contreras collected two singles, including a first-inning RBI knock that knocked in the second run of the game and set the tone for the Brewers' victory.

But, man, it was his work behind the plate that made the difference.

Victor Mesa Jr. opened the fifth with a single off Jacob Misiorowski, giving Tampa Bay the makings of a threat. Trailing by just a run, and with Misiorowski finally showing signs of vulnerability after surrendering a run in the fourth, the Rays had an opportunity to turn to a familiar weapon: their speed.

Misiorowski retired the next two batters, but Mesa advanced to second on a fielder's choice. Then, with Yandy Díaz at the plate, two outs and an 0-2 count, Mesa took off for third.

Bad idea.

Contreras fired a strike to third, cutting him down with ease.

The Rays tried their luck again in the sixth, this time with Abner Uribe on the mound. With one out, Chandler Simpson swung through a nasty back-foot slider for strike three as Jonathan Aranda broke for second. The pitch had serious depth, diving toward the dirt and presenting the kind of challenge that can make even a routine catch-and-throw anything but.

Not for Contreras.

He corralled the pitch and fired to second, nabbing Aranda to complete the inning-ending double play.

The Rays had entered the World Series a perfect 11 for 11 on stolen-base attempts this postseason. In the span of two innings, Contreras showed them something they hadn't encountered all October.

"I think in today's game I took defense over offense," Contreras said through a team translator. "Some of the plays there, I think there were some close plays with runners on third, but scoring opportunities for them.

"God was able to gift me that one today, a complete game on both sides. But my goal is to go out there and find a way to win the game, whether that be offensively or defensively."

Contreras' command of the game is perhaps most evident in how he handles his pitchers. At 28, with age and experience, he has developed a feel for when his staff needs to hear his voice and when silence might serve them better.

It was a concerted effort coming into this season, he said. He wanted to be more of a leader. More vocal. To slow the game when it needed slowing. To breathe life into his pitching staff when the moment threatened to drain it from them.

He's the steady hand.

In the eighth inning, with pressure mounting and left-handed reliever Aaron Ashby on the mound for his second inning of work, Contreras sensed something was off. Ashby, nearly untouchable this postseason, got underneath a curveball that sailed behind Victor Mesa Jr. and ricocheted off the backstop.

Contreras had seen enough.

He knew it was time.

"The mound visit between us tonight was quite frankly a one-way conversation," Ashby said. "I was doing the listening. I needed to hear what he was saying. He knows the right time to speak and what to put down. He was unbelievable."

Ashby escaped the inning with a strikeout and a groundout.

Unbelievable. That's what this Brewers team has been since Opening Day. Shoot, they won 103 games. And they've carried that remarkable run into October, their last loss coming against the Padres in the NLDS on Oct. 6 -- 18 days ago.

The Brewers are now three wins away from a World Series title. Standing in their way Saturday evening will be Tampa Bay ace Drew Rasmussen, with Logan Henderson taking the mound for Milwaukee.

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But what is an ace to this Brewers club, anyway?

They dismantled three of them against the Dodgers in Tarik Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell. In Game 4, they made Tyler Glasnow look like a bulk reliever.

Nothing has shaken this team.

Not the Padres, with their sea of superstar talent and a roster that has yet to deliver on its promise. Not the Dodgers, who figured out long ago how to turn star power into championships. And not the Rays in Game 1, a team whose identity so closely mirrors their own.

The Brewers have proven all season that they can beat you in a multitude of ways.

And Contreras puts his stamp on all of them.

"He's incredible," Murphy said. "That's all I could tell you. He's incredible."