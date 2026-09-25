The final weekend of the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season is upon us. While much has been sorted out when it comes to the upcoming playoffs, there are still a few unknowns as we head into each team's final three games.

As for what's been settled, 10 of the 12 postseason berths have been claimed going into Friday's slate of games:

On an individual front, Cubs center fielder and NL MVP frontrunner Pete Crow-Armstrong on Thursday achieved a 40-40 season, and potential AL MVP frontrunner, Yordan Alvarez of the Astros, remains (barely) alive in his bid to win the Triple Crown. Right now, he leads the AL in home runs and batting average, but he trails Baltimore's Pete Alonso by eight in the RBI race. In other words, Alvarez will need something of a weekend miracle to pull off the rare feat.

MLB Bracketology: Predicting every playoff seed ahead of final weekend, plus how the 2026 bracket plays out Matt Snyder

Now let's get back to the heart of the matter -- the playoff vacancy in each league and the up-for-grabs bye in the AL. In all, four teams remain in playoff contention going into the weekend: the Astros and Rangers in the AL West race, and the Phillies and Diamondbacks in the race for the third and final wild card berth in the NL. As well, the Guardians and White Sox are still sorting out who will go into the postseason as the AL Central champ and who will go in as a wild card team. The stakes are high there because the eventual AL Central champ will get the second and final first-round bye on the AL side.

With that in mind, here's a quick look at the four teams still mathematically alive in the postseason races and what they need to do this weekend to punch their ticket to October. We'll also take a quick look at the handful of teams still sorting out seeding. The postseason begins on Tuesday with the Wild Card Series.

AL East

Boston Red Sox (85-74)

Playoff position : Clinched wild card spot, three games up for second wild card

: Clinched wild card spot, three games up for second wild card Schedule : 3 vs. Cubs

: 3 vs. Cubs What they're playing for: Second wild card spot

Honestly, the Red Sox would probably prefer to fall to the third wild card spot. That's because the second wild card team in the AL must face the Yankees in the Wild Card Series, while the third wild card gets to face the eventual AL West champ, who will at best be an 82-win team with a negative run differential.

That said, Boston's probably going to be the second wild card. They're three up on the White Sox and hold the tiebreaker, which means Chicago can't catch them. However, if the Guardians fall out of first place, they can overtake Boston. They hold the tiebreaker over the Red Sox (they split their season series, but Cleveland has the better intradivisional record). The Red Sox are two up on the Guardians with three to play. Three teams would need to cooperate in all for the Sox to fall to the third wild card spot, so consider this a long shot. Basically, if the Red Sox win one more game, they'll be locked in as the fifth seed in the AL.

AL Central

Cleveland Guardians (83-76)

Playoff position : Clinched playoff berth, one game up in AL Central

: Clinched playoff berth, one game up in AL Central Schedule : 3 at Royals

: 3 at Royals What they're playing for: AL Central title

Chicago White Sox (82-77)

Playoff position : Clinched playoff berth, one game out in AL Central

: Clinched playoff berth, one game out in AL Central Schedule : 3 vs. Rockies

: 3 vs. Rockies What they're playing for: AL Central title

This one's pretty straightforward. The White Sox trail the Guardians by a game in the AL Central, but they hold the tiebreaker. That means they merely need to manage a tie in order to win the division. That, in turn, means the White Sox need to make up one game in the standings over these final three games. There's a lot on the line, as the AL Central winner will get a bye to the Division Series. The runner-up, meantime, will likely be the sixth and final seed in the AL and have to play in the Wild Card round.

AL West

Houston Astros (79-80)

Playoff position : Nothing clinched, lead AL West via tiebreaker

: Nothing clinched, lead AL West via tiebreaker Schedule : 3 at Athletics

: 3 at Athletics What they're playing for: AL West title

Texas Rangers (79-80)

Playoff position : Nothing clinched, trail AL West via tiebreaker

: Nothing clinched, trail AL West via tiebreaker Schedule : 3 at Twins

: 3 at Twins What they're playing for: AL West title

As noted, both of these teams have negative run differentials, and they'll wind up with at most 82 wins on the season. It's entirely possible the AL West will provide us with the first team ever to make the playoffs with a losing record. The Astros prevailed in the season series over the Rangers, so if the two teams wind up tied in the standings, then Houston will win the flag. It's win-or-go-home for both teams this weekend.

Final NL wild card spot

Philadelphia Phillies (87-72)

Playoff position : Nothing clinched, lead race for third wild card spot by two games

: Nothing clinched, lead race for third wild card spot by two games Schedule : 3 vs. Rays

: 3 vs. Rays What they're playing for: Wild card spot

Arizona Diamondbacks (85-74)

Playoff position : Out of third and final wild card spot by two games

: Out of third and final wild card spot by two games Schedule : 3 at Padres

: 3 at Padres What they're playing for: Wild card spot

The odds remain long for Arizona, which has won five in a row. That said, they're not dead yet. They trail the Phillies by a pair of games for that third and final wild card spot. The two teams split their regular-season series 3-3, which means intradivisional record will be the tiebreaker of note. That gives the tiebreaker to the D-backs, which means they'll get the bid should they wind up tied with the Phillies after Sunday's action. If the Phillies can take two of three from the Rays, who have nothing to play for, then it won't matter how Arizona's weekend goes.

NL wild card seeding

Now, let's loop in two more teams for the wild-card seeding talk in the NL.

San Diego Padres (89-70)

Playoff position : In top wild card spot

: In top wild card spot Schedule : 3 at Diamondbacks

: 3 at Diamondbacks What they're playing for: Fourth seed in NL

Chicago Cubs (88-71)

Playoff position : In second wild card spot

: In second wild card spot Schedule : 3 at Red Sox

: 3 at Red Sox What they're playing for: Fourth seed in NL

The Padres right now are in line to host the Wild Card Series, and they lead the Cubs by a single game in that race. The Cubs, however, hold the tiebreaker, which means they'll get the fourth seed if they finish tied with the Padres in the standings. The Phillies aren't out of this chase, either. They trail the Padres by two games in the seeding race and the Cubs by one. On the tiebreaker front, the Phillies hold it over the Padres but lose it to the Cubs. Philly's priority, though, is getting there first by fending off the D-backs.