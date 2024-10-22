tatum-celebrates-getty-1.png
The NBA -- which sees its 2024-25 season tip off Tuesday night -- used to be the most predictable of all major sports leagues in terms of which teams had a legitimate shot to contend for, or certainly win, the title. Not anymore. In the Western Conference, you could blindly throw a dart and have a pretty good chance at landing on at least a fringe contender under the right circumstances.

No fewer than 12 of the 15 West teams expect to make the playoffs and at least six have every right to believe they can win the conference. Four really good teams are going to be relegated to the play-in tournament. Two good teams are going to end up in the lottery.

The East is a bit clearer in terms of playoff teams, though the seeding is pretty much just as wide open 1-8. Reasonable minds can disagree on how this will play out, and if there's one thing we have plenty of on our CBS Sports NBA team, it's reasonable minds!

And so, here are our predictions for how the complete regular-season standings will shake out in both conferences as well as our Finals and championship predictions (you can find our awards picks here). The picks were made by CBSSports.com NBA writers Brad Botkin, James Herbert, Sam Quinn and Colin Ward-Henninger, CBS Sports NBA insider Bill Reiter and CBS Sports HQ analysts Avery Johnson and Ashley Nicole Moss.

NBA predictions: Eastern Conference standings


BotkinHerbertJohnsonMaloneyMossQuinnReiterWard-Henninger

No. 1

Celtics

Celtics

Celtics

Celtics

Celtics

Knicks

Celtics

Celtics

No. 2

Knicks

Cavaliers

Knicks

Cavaliers

Knicks

Celtics

Knicks

Knicks

No. 3

Cavaliers

76ers

76ers

Knicks

76ers

76ers

76ers

76ers

No. 4

Bucks

Knicks

Bucks

76ers

Magic

Cavaliers

Bucks

Bucks

No. 5

76ers

Bucks

Pacers

Bucks

Bucks

Pacers

Cavaliers

Cavaliers

No. 6

Magic

Magic

Cavaliers

Pacers

Cavaliers

Bucks

Pacers

Pacers

No. 7

Pacers

Pacers

Magic

Magic

Pacers

Magic

Magic

Magic

No. 8

Heat

Heat

Heat

Heat

Heat

Heat

Heat

Heat

No. 9

Hawks

Hawks

Pistons

Hawks

Nets

Raptors

Bulls

Bulls

No. 10

Hornets

Raptors

Hawks

Bulls

Bulls

Hawks

Hawks

Hawks

No. 11

Bulls

Pistons

Raptors

Raptors

Hawks

Hornets

Raptors

Pistons

No. 12

Raptors

Hornets

Bulls

Hornets

Hornets

Bulls

Hornets

Raptors

No. 13

Pistons

Bulls

Hornets

Pistons

Raptors

Pistons

Pistons

Nets

No. 14

Wizards

Nets

Nets

Nets

Pistons

Nets

Wizards

Hornets

No. 15

Nets

Wizards

Wizards

Wizards

Wizards

Wizards

Nets

Wizards

So that's nearly a clean sweep for the reigning champion Celtics to finish as the No. 1 seed in the East (again). The Knicks and 76ers are seen as Boston's biggest threats at the top of the standings, and if there's one thing everyone here can agree on, it's that the Miami Heat are going to be No. 8 in the East.

NBA predictions: Western Conference standings


BotkinHerbertJohnsonMaloneyMossQuinnReiterWard-Henninger

No. 1

Thunder

Thunder

Thunder

Thunder

Thunder

Thunder

Thunder

Nuggets

No. 2

Mavericks

Wolves

Mavericks

Wolves

Wolves

Mavericks

Nuggets

Mavericks

No. 3

Wolves

Suns

Wolves

Nuggets

Mavericks

Grizzlies

Grizzlies

Thunder

No. 4

Suns

Nuggets

Suns

Suns

Nuggets

Nuggets

Wolves

Wolves

No. 5

Grizzlies

Grizzlies

Nuggets

Mavericks

Grizzlies

Wolves

Pelicans

Pelicans

No. 6

Nuggets

Mavericks

Rockets

Pelicans

Suns

Pelicans

Mavericks

Suns

No. 7

Warriors

Warriors

Pelicans

Grizzlies

Kings

Suns

Suns

Grizzlies

No. 8

Kings

Pelicans

Warriors

Rockets

Lakers

Kings

Kings

Warriors

No. 9

Pelicans

Rockets

Lakers

Kings

Rockets

Rockets

Warriors

Kings

No. 10

Rockets

Kings

Grizzlies

Warriors

Warriors

Lakers

Rockets

Lakers

No. 11

Lakers

Lakers

Spurs

Lakers

Clippers

Warriors

Lakers

Rockets

No. 12

Spurs

Clippers

Kings

Clippers

Pelicans

Spurs

Spurs

Clippers

No. 13

Clippers

Spurs

Jazz

Jazz

Spurs

Clippers

Clippers

Spurs

No. 14

Jazz

Jazz

Clippers

Spurs

Jazz

Jazz

Jazz

Jazz

No. 15

Blazers

Blazers

Blazers

Blazers

Blazers

Blazers

Blazers

Blazers

Like the Celtics in the East, nearly everyone here thinks the Thunder will capture the No. 1 seed in the West, just like they did a season ago. But there's much more variance in the West. We have the Nuggets finishing as high as first and as low as sixth. Between the eight of us, we have six different choices for who will finish third.

NBA title predictions


Brad Botkin
James Herbert
Avery Johnson
Jack Maloney
Ashley Moss
Sam Quinn
Bill Reiter
Colin Ward-Henninger
Finals winner
Celtics
Celtics
Celtics
Celtics
Knicks
Thunder
Thunder
Nuggets
East champ
Celtics
Celtics
Celtics
Celtics
Knicks
Knicks
Celtics
Celtics
West champ
Thunder
Thunder
Mavericks
Thunder
Thunder
Thunder
Thunder
Nuggets
East runner-up
76ers
76ers
Knicks
Knicks
Celtics
Celtics
Knicks
76ers
West runner-up
Timberwolves
Grizzlies
Thunder
Timberwolves
Mavericks
Mavericks
Nuggets
Mavericks

So that's half of us picking the Celtics to win it all, with the other four votes split between the Thunder, Knicks and Nuggets. We actually have the same amount of experts picking the Thunder to win the West (six) as the Celtics to win the East. But while there is a consensus of the Celtics meeting either the Knicks or 76ers in the Eastern Conference finals, we have five different picks for who will make the Western Conference finals.

2024 NBA championship odds

With our experts split on who will lift the Larry O'Brien trophy in 2025, what do the betting sites think? The Celtics are the favorites to win it next June and become the first back-to-back NBA champions since the Warriors won in 2017 and 2018. DraftKings lists Boston with +310 odds as the C's open their season on Tuesday night against the Knicks.

The Thunder (+650) have the second-shortest odds to win it all at DraftKings sportsbook, with the Knicks (+800), Nuggets (+950), Timberwolves (+1000), 76ers (+1000) and Mavericks (+1000) not far behind.