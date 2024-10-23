3rd Quarter Report
A win for the Lakers would push their record over .500, and after three quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a 82-74 lead against the Timberwolves.
The Lakers came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers
Current Records: Minnesota 0-0, Los Angeles 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Ticket Cost: $109.00
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.
Looking back to last season, the Timberwolves had a stellar season and finished 56-26. Similarly, the Lakers assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 47-35.
Going forward, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 40-38-3 record against the spread.
The Timberwolves were able to grind out a solid win over the Lakers when the teams last played back in April, winning 127-117. Will the Timberwolves repeat their success, or do the Lakers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Minnesota is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is 220.5 points.
Series History
Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.
- Apr 07, 2024 - Minnesota 127 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Mar 10, 2024 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Minnesota 109
- Dec 30, 2023 - Minnesota 108 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 21, 2023 - Minnesota 118 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Apr 11, 2023 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Minnesota 102
- Mar 31, 2023 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Minnesota 111
- Mar 03, 2023 - Minnesota 110 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Oct 28, 2022 - Minnesota 111 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Mar 16, 2022 - Minnesota 124 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Jan 02, 2022 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Minnesota 103