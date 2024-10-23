3rd Quarter Report

A win for the Lakers would push their record over .500, and after three quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a 82-74 lead against the Timberwolves.

The Lakers came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Minnesota 0-0, Los Angeles 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.

Looking back to last season, the Timberwolves had a stellar season and finished 56-26. Similarly, the Lakers assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 47-35.

Going forward, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 40-38-3 record against the spread.

The Timberwolves were able to grind out a solid win over the Lakers when the teams last played back in April, winning 127-117. Will the Timberwolves repeat their success, or do the Lakers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.