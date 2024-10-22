The Minnesota Timberwolves are traveling to play against the Los Angeles Lakers in a 2024 NBA Opening Night matchup on Tuesday. The Timberwolves took a massive jump last season, finishing as the third seed with a 56-26 record. The Lakers went 47-35 during the 2023-24 season. That got them the seventh seed in the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Lakers odds. The over/under for total points is set at 220.5.

Over the past three NBA seasons, Matt has returned $4,452. Furthermore, Severance is on a 48-16 roll (+1758) on his last 64 NBA picks involving the Lakers.

Now, Severance has locked in on Timberwolves vs. Lakers. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -1.5

Lakers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 220.5 points

Lakers vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -120, Los Angeles -101

MIN: 49-47-2 ATS last season

LAL: 43-46 ATS last season

Lakers vs. Timberwolves picks:

Lakers vs. Timberwolves streaming:

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards is the main playmaker for the Timberwolves. Edwards is one of the most athletic and dynamic forces in the NBA. The two-time All-Star is able to create his own shot with no hesitation and soars to the rack. Last season, he was 12th in the NBA in scoring (25.9) with 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Edwards dropped 25-plus points in three straight playoff games.

The Timberwolves traded for forward Julius Randle this offseason. Randle has impressive handles as a big man while using quickness to beat defenders off the dribble. He's averaged 20-plus points per game in four straight seasons. In 46 games with the Knicks last season, Randle averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and five assists per game.

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward LeBron James looks to continue his dominance for another season. James is able to get downhill in a flash and then uses his power to finish at the rim. The 39-year-old logged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game last season. He also shot a career-high 41% from beyond the arc on 5.1 attempts per contest.

Forward Anthony Davis is a two-way force in the frontcourt. Davis plays stifling defense in the paint and along the interior. On the offensive end, the nine-time All-Star owns a soft touch around the rim and can hit mid-range shots. In a career-high 76 regular season games last year, Davis averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. He racked up 66 double-doubles as well.

How to make Lakers vs. Timberwolves picks

Severance has analyzed Timberwolves vs. Lakers from every possible angle, and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Lakers on NBA Opening Night 2024, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Lakers spread to back, all from the expert who is 48-16 on picks involving Los Angeles, and find out.