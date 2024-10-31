October was a memorable month in the mixed martial arts world. UFC made significant progress on an antitrust lawsuit, championship records were broken and future stars stepped into the spotlight.

UFC is deep in a legal battle over fighter compensation and restrictive contracts. One of those lawsuits approaches a settlement after a major courtroom update. Inside the Octagon, Alex Pereira and Ilia Topuria emerged as frontrunners for 2024 Fighter of the Year. Francis Ngannou returned, Jon Jones dodged a figurative bullet and more.

Let's examine five of the biggest stories in MMA this month.

UFC nearly settles one class action lawsuit

October saw significant movement in the UFC antitrust lawsuits. Judge Richard Boulware granted preliminary approval on a settlement between TKO Group, UFC's parent company, and the plaintiffs of Cung Le vs. Zuffa. The two parties agreed on a $335 million settlement with approximately $115 million covering legal fees. Fighters competing in the UFC between 2010 and 2017 are eligible for compensation. The judge previously declined a joint settlement for the Le vs. Zuffa and Kajan Johnson vs. Zuffa cases, citing concerns over the payout and lack of changes to UFC's restrictive contracts. The Johnson vs. Zuffa lawsuit is still unresolved as it primarily focuses on UFC's contracts.

Jon Jones has charges against him dropped



Jones has one less battle to prepare for. The UFC heavyweight champion, who defends the title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 on Nov. 16, reached an agreement to have assault charges against him dismissed. The charges related to an altercation between Jones and Crystal Martinez, an agent for UFC's anti-doping program attempting to collect a urine sample. Judge Asra Elliott approved a pre-adjudication agreement, per MMA Fighting, to drop misdemeanor charges for assault and interference with communications. Jones must complete four hours of anger management programs and be without incident for 90 days.

Pereira, Topuria lead the Fighter of the Year race



The 2024 Fighter of the Year race is down to two men: Pereira and Topuria. Which side of the debate you fall in depends on what you value more: Pereira's activity or Topuria's quality of opponents. Pereira repeatedly rescued the UFC this year, headlining two of their biggest cards -- UFC 300 and International Fight Week -- on relatively short notice. Pereira knocked out Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Roundtree Jr. in 175 days, setting the record for the shortest time for three consecutive UFC title defenses.

Topuria has fought once fewer than his fellow champion, but you can't rival the quality of Topuria's wins. The UFC featherweight champion knocked out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, two of the three all-time featherweight kings. Holloway and Volkanovski are decorated champions relatively in their prime. Prochazka and Hill were former UFC champions but neither notched a title defense.

Whichever way you lean, you can bet Pereira and Topouria will be cornerstones for the promotion in 2025.

Ngannou wins battle against Renan Ferreira, continues war with Dana White

Ngannou had so much to prove at PFL's "Battle of the Giants" pay-per-view on Oct. 19. Ngannou's fight against Ferreira was a night of many difficult firsts: his first MMA bout in 33 months, a bounce back after his first knockout loss ever and -- most difficult -- his first fight since the death of his 15-month-old son Kobe.

Ngannou thrived once the bell rang. He found an opening, took down Ferreira and knocked him unconscious with ground strikes to claim the inaugural PFL super fight heavyweight title. Ngannou openly wept after the bell rang, honoring his child.

"I just want to say please, remember my son, remember my son Kobe," Ngannou said during hist post-fight speech. "I dedicate this one to him as his father.

"I only took this fight because of him, I wanted to fight for him and I have done it. I hope [fans] can remember his name because without Kobe, we wouldn't be here tonight. I wouldn't have fought."

Ngannou's return to MMA also brought baggage. Ngannou and UFC CEO Dana White have often been at odds since Ngannou left the promotion in January 2023. Things took a personal turn during UFC 308 fight week. Ngannou accused White of spiteful lies; meanwhile, White accused Ngannou of using an alleged language barrier to paint himself as a good guy.

"I think Dana's trying to make things up to buy good faith in the position he has lost," Ngannou told Sirius XM's "Fight Nation." "Dana has lost in this situation... and he cannot stand it. Bro, I won everything: I left. It's been almost two years, and the guy is still out there, he can't live without hounding me. Regardless of everything that happened, I'm not about him."

"Francis isn't a good guy," White retorted during the UFC 308 post-fight presser conference. "He plays a good guy. 'Duh, duh I don't understand the language,' so he seems like he's a nice guy. He's not. And he's just not a guy that I wanted to be in business with. We'll never be in business together. We don't like each other."

Cris Cyborg makes history

Cyborg continues to carve out an unrivaled legacy. The 19-year pro made her Professional Fighters League debut on Oct. 19 at the promotion's "Battle of the Giants" pay-per-view. Cyborg defeated Larissa Pacheco to win the inaugural PFL super fights women's featherweight championship. Cyborg was already the only fighter -- male or female -- to win championships in four major promotions. She's also the person to win five major MMA titles, adding the PFL belt to a trophy case featuring Bellator, Invicta, Strikeforce and UFC championships.

Cyborg (28-2, 1 NC) succeded at the first stop on her self-defined three-fight retirement tour. The reigning Bellator and PFL champion could feasibly retire next year, marking 20 years since her professional debut.