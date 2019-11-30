Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson set for title fight at UFC pay-per-view in April, per report
The fifth time looks to be a charm for Khabib and Ferguson to get it on in the Octagon
The long-awaited fight between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is finally happening. Nurmagomedov and Ferguson will main event an upcoming UFC pay-per-view at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on April 18, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto.
Nurmagomedov reportedly signed his contract earlier in the week with Ferguson agreeing to terms on Friday.
This fight between Nurmagomedov (28-0) and Ferguson (25-3) has been a long time coming. Injuries and other obstacles have led to four prior bookings between the fighters being cancelled from 2015-18.
Nurmagomedov, who won the then-vacant UFC lightweight championship in April 2018 is 12-0 in UFC with consecutive headline-making submission victories over Conor McGregor at UFC 229 that October and Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 this September.
Ferguson is on a 12-fight winning streak dating back to October 2013. He was the interim lightweight champion in 2017 but eventually got stripped of the title due to injury. Ferguson is coming off consecutive TKO victories over Anthony Pettis at UFC 229 and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 238 in June.
