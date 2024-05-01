Francis Ngannou is mourning the loss of his son. Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, announced the news this week that his infant son, Kobe, had died.

"What's the purpose of life if what we're fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!?" Ngannou wrote Monday on Twitter. "Why is life so unfair and merciless? Why does life always take what we don't have? I'm f---ing tired."

Ngannou disclosed the news about his 15-month-old son on Monday but did not state a cause of death. Ngannou, who recently expanded to boxing to fight Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, also shared a black-and-white photo of him kissing his son's cheek.

"Too soon to leave but yet he's gone," Ngannou wrote in a separate tribute. "My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now he's laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he's not responding. I was my best self next to him and now I have no clue of who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most. How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don't know what to do and how to deal with this."

Many in the combat sports sphere expressed condolences to Ngannou, including UFC superstar Conor McGregor and actor Michael Jai White.