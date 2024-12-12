Invicta FC's CBS Sports era kicked off with Invicta FC 55 on June 28. That card saw Talita Bernardo defeat Olga Rubin in a bantamweight title fight in the main event. Bernardo is back in action to close out the year when she looks to defend her title against former UFC veteran Jennifer Maia in the main event of Invicta FC 59 on Saturday night.

Maia won her promotional debut against Mayra Cantuaria in August to earn the shot at the title. Bernardo, another UFC alum, has won five in a row since leaving the promotion, which includes four under the Invicta banner to claim the 135-pound title

That won't be the only notable bout as the promotion finishes up a strong here of fights. Rising featherweights Riley Martinez and Jackie Cataline are set to square off. Plus, Bellator MMA veteran Alejandra Lara is back in a flyweight bout against Paula Cristina on the main card as well.

Let's take a look at the rest of the Invicta FC 2024 schedule, all of which will air live on CBS Sports Network. This page will be updated as more details become available about each event.