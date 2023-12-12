2023 is coming to a close and the next year of UFC events is taking shape. Three UFC pay-per-views have been formally announced for the first quarter of 2024 with Sean Strickland, Alexander Volkanovski and Sean O'Malley defending their championships.

UFC travels north of the border for UFC 297 in Toronto on Jan. 20. The promotion's first PPV of the year is headlined by middleweight champion Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis. Volkanovski looks to wash a bad taste out of his mouth following a short-notice knockout loss to Islam Makhachev in October when he defends his featherweight title against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 in Anaheim on Feb. 17. Finally, O'Malley makes the first defense of his bantamweight title against the only person to ever defeat him, Marlon Vera in March at UFC 299 at a location to be determined.

Before we get there, Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker rematch at UFC Fight Night on Jan. 13. The light heavyweights first fought at UFC 294. The bout came to an unceremonious end after Ankalaev struck Walker with an illegal knee, resulting in a no-contest. They now meet in a five-round main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2024. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule