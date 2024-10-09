Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway are at the peak of their powers in this rare meeting of old and new. Topuria makes his first UFC featherweight title defense at UFC 308 on Oct. 28 as Holloway looks to become a two-time champion.

Topuria (15-0) ended Alexander Volkanovski's five-year title reign earlier this year, the only featherweight to beat Volkanovski. Topuria accomplished a feat that Holloway failed to do on three separate occasions. Equipped with terrifying power and submission skills, Spain and Georgia's first UFC champion is ready to build his legacy.

Holloway has been the 1B at 145 pounds since first losing to Volkanovski in 2019. Since then, "Blessed" has bested everyone he's fought in the division besides his fellow former champion. Riding a three-fight winning streak, including the 2024 Knockout of the Year frontrunner against Justin Gaethje in a lightweight BMF title fight.

Elsewhere, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker meets Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event. Chimaev has long been tabbed a future UFC champion but various health issues have slowed his momentum. Fans are crossing their fingers that Whittaker vs. Chimaev comes to fruition after their June fight was canceled.

Below is the complete announced fight card for UFC 308 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 308 fight card, odds

Ilia Topuria (c) -230 vs. Max Holloway +190, featherweight title



Khamzat Chimaev -190 vs. Robert Whittaker +160, middleweights

Lerone Murphy -198 vs. Dan Ige +164, featherweights

Magomed Ankalaev -395 vs. Aleksandar Rakic +310, light heavyweights

Shara Magomedov -180 vs. Armen Petrosyan +150, middleweights

Geoff Neal -250 vs. Rafael dos Anjos +205, welterweights

Myktybek Orolbai -225 vs. Mateusz Rebecki +185, lightweights

Said Nurmagomedov -220 vs. Daniel Santos +180, bantamweights

Abus Magomedov -150 vs. Brunno Ferreira +125, middleweights

Kennedy Nzechukwu -160 vs. Justin Tafa +135, heavyweights

Farid Basharat -380 vs. Victor Hugo +300, bantamweights

Bruno Silva -135 vs. Ismail Naurdiev, middleweights

Rinat Fakhretdinov -355 vs. Nursulton Ruziboev +280, welterweights

Ibo Aslan -150 vs. Rafael Cerqueira +125, light heavyweights



UFC 308 info