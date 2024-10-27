UFC 308 results, highlights: Ilia Topuria scores stunning knockout of Max Holloway to retain title

Ilia Topuria is a modern-day legend killer. Topuria added Max Holloway's name to his growing resume of thrilling knockouts with a stoppage in the main event of UFC 308 on Saturday. This coming after he did the same to Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year.

Topuria boldly invited Holloway to the center of the Octagon, usurping Holloway's iconic point down as promised in the leadup to their fight. Holloway wisely rejected the offer, waving an imaginary red cape to taunt "El Matador." That's as far as the pageantry went.

Topuria and Holloway fought two competitive rounds highlighting the beauty of elite mixed martial arts. Topuria's power and Holloway's volume made for dramatic, closely contested rounds. Until Round 3 that is.

Topuria crushed Holloway with a picture-perfect right cross that forced the BMF champion's back to the fence. Topuria pursued and although Holloway survived the initial blitz, he was put down by Topuria's trademark left hook by the fence. The referee intervened after a series of ground strikes.

"To beat a legend like Max Holloway, it's something I can't even believe," Topuria said graciously after a heated promotional build to their main event fight. "I've followed him his entire career and he's inspired me so much. He's been a great example for my generation. I now represent the new generation and I hope I can be a small example he has been for me."

"He just landed a shot and I guess it hurt more than I thought it did," Holloway told UFC commentator Daniel Cormier post-fight, promising to bounce back.

Topuria expressed interest in a rematch with Volkanovski, or a fight against top contender Diego Lopes. Topuria and Volkanovski briefly exchanged pleasantries in the Octagon.

"He defended his title seven times, if anyone deserves it it's him," Topuria said of Volkanovski.

Topuria improved to a perfect 16-0 on Saturday Holloway dropped to 26-8 after his recent three-fight winning streak, which notably included knocking out Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Elsewhere on the card, Khamzat Chimaev roared back onto the scene with a dominant performance against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Chimaev took Whittaker down in the opening moments and never relented. He continued to hunt for submission attempts with his incredible ground control before finally forcing his forearm across Whittaker's face and causing a submission. Whittaker said that he thought he dislocated his jaw in the hold. The win ostensibly puts Chimaev on the fast track to a middleweight title showdown with Dricus du Plessis after years of waiting due to illness and injury.

