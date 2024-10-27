Ilia Topuria just became the first man to knock down and knock out Max Holloway. WOW.
UFC 308 results, highlights: Ilia Topuria scores stunning knockout of Max Holloway to retain title
Topuria landed a beautiful left hook to put Holloway down for the first time in his career on Saturday
Ilia Topuria is a modern-day legend killer. Topuria added Max Holloway's name to his growing resume of thrilling knockouts with a stoppage in the main event of UFC 308 on Saturday. This coming after he did the same to Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year.
Topuria boldly invited Holloway to the center of the Octagon, usurping Holloway's iconic point down as promised in the leadup to their fight. Holloway wisely rejected the offer, waving an imaginary red cape to taunt "El Matador." That's as far as the pageantry went.
Topuria and Holloway fought two competitive rounds highlighting the beauty of elite mixed martial arts. Topuria's power and Holloway's volume made for dramatic, closely contested rounds. Until Round 3 that is.
Topuria crushed Holloway with a picture-perfect right cross that forced the BMF champion's back to the fence. Topuria pursued and although Holloway survived the initial blitz, he was put down by Topuria's trademark left hook by the fence. The referee intervened after a series of ground strikes.
"To beat a legend like Max Holloway, it's something I can't even believe," Topuria said graciously after a heated promotional build to their main event fight. "I've followed him his entire career and he's inspired me so much. He's been a great example for my generation. I now represent the new generation and I hope I can be a small example he has been for me."
"He just landed a shot and I guess it hurt more than I thought it did," Holloway told UFC commentator Daniel Cormier post-fight, promising to bounce back.
Topuria expressed interest in a rematch with Volkanovski, or a fight against top contender Diego Lopes. Topuria and Volkanovski briefly exchanged pleasantries in the Octagon.
"He defended his title seven times, if anyone deserves it it's him," Topuria said of Volkanovski.
Topuria improved to a perfect 16-0 on Saturday Holloway dropped to 26-8 after his recent three-fight winning streak, which notably included knocking out Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.
Elsewhere on the card, Khamzat Chimaev roared back onto the scene with a dominant performance against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Chimaev took Whittaker down in the opening moments and never relented. He continued to hunt for submission attempts with his incredible ground control before finally forcing his forearm across Whittaker's face and causing a submission. Whittaker said that he thought he dislocated his jaw in the hold. The win ostensibly puts Chimaev on the fast track to a middleweight title showdown with Dricus du Plessis after years of waiting due to illness and injury.
CBS Sports was with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 308 below.
UFC 308 card, results
- Ilia Topuria (c) def. Max Holloway via third-round knockout (punches)
- Khamzat Chimaev def. Robert Whittaker via first-round submission (face crank)
- Magomed Ankalaev def. Aleksandar Rakic via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Lerone Murphy def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Shara Magomedov def. Armen Petrosyan via second-round knockout (punch)
- Ibo Aslan def. Rafael Cerqueira via first-round TKO (punches)
- Geoff Neal def. Rafael dos Anjos via first-round TKO (injury)
- Mateusz Rebecki def. Myktybek Orolbai via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Abus Magomedov def. Brunno Ferreira via third-round submission (arm triangle choke)
- Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Chris Barnett via first-round TKO (punches)
- Farid Basharat def Victor Hugo via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28
- Ismail Naurdiev def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Carlos Leal by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
KO3 for the champion.
R3: HUGE left hook drops and finishes Holloway!
R3: HUGE right hand from Topuria hurts Holloway and backs him up to the cage. Max covers up and avoids the combos right after.
R3: Topuria hits a calf kick hard. Max counters an uppercut by Topuria with a straight right. Great exchanges here in the center of the Octagon.
ROUND 3: Stiff early jab from Topuria. Holloway targets the thigh of Topuria with a pair of push kicks. Topuria hits a left hook to the body.
R2: Great round. Slight edge goes to Topuria for finding a consistent home for his big right hands. 10-9, Topuria (Unofficial scorecard: 19-19)
R2: Spinning body kick hits for Holloway but Topuria makes a face as if it didn't hurt him.
R2: Topuria's calf kicks are starting to add up. Lead right from Ilia but Max ate it with no issue.
R2: Perfect right hand from Holloway but Topuria counters with one of his own.
R2: The live betting odds now has this one as a pick 'em.
R2: The pace slows down. More calf kicks from Topuria.
R2: Holloway answers with a slick combo. This is great stuff. Topuria catches Max's chin partially with a straight right.
R2: Nice combo from Topuria. It briefly wobbled Max. Another two-punch combo from Topuria.
R2: Topuria comes up short on a big right hand. Good defense from Holloway. Hard calf kick from the champion. Topuria counters the jab with a right hand.
R2: Good jabs and a body shot from Holloway. He's doing beautiful work from distance.
ROUND 2: Stiff jabs from both. Big right hand from Holloway gets the champ's attention. Topuria stays focused on calf kicks.
-
1:27
UFC 308 Highlights: Ilia Topuria Defends Featherweight Title vs. Max Holloway
-
0:49
UFC 308 Highlights: Khamzat Chimaev Defeats Robert Whittaker To Remain Undefeated
-
3:48
Ilia Topuria Defends Featherweight Title vs. Max Holloway
-
1:32
Khamzat Chimaev Defeats Robert Whittaker To Remain Undefeated
-
1:56
Did Magomed Ankalaev Do Enough To Land Alex Pereira?
-
0:20
UFC 308 Best Bets: Best Bet For Rest Of Card
-
2:38
UFC 308 Best Bets: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev
-
2:13
UFC 308 Best Bets: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
-
1:55
UFC 307 Highlights: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree
-
1:38
UFC 307 Highlights: Julianna Pena vs. Raquel Pennington
-
2:19
UFC 305 Preview
-
2:25
UFC 304 -- Aspinall vs. Blaydes preview, prediction
-
2:09
UFC 304 -- Edwards vs. Muhammad preview, prediction
-
0:31
Breaking: Khamzat Chimaev Out With Illness
-
2:53
Jose Aldo Defeat Jonathan Martinez Via Unanimous Decision
-
1:55
UFC 301 Preview
-
1:22
Brian Campbell's P4P Update
-
3:08
Historical Significance of UFC 300
-
2:55
UFC 300 Storylines
-
2:33
UFC 300 Predictions