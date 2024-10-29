Ilia Topuria captured the attention of the entire mixed martial arts world after knocking out Max Holloway at UFC 308. Many heaped praise upon Topuria. That list includes longtime antagonist Paddy Pimblett and featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling to some degree, both of whom complimented Topuria while assessing how they'd beat him.

Pimblett and Topuria confronted each other in March 2022 ahead of their respective wins against Kazula Vargas and Jai Herbert. Pimblett's star power outshined Topuria at the time, but fan interest would swing in Topuria's favor in the coming years. Most recently, the enemies verbally sparred at the UFC 282 press conference last year. Following Topuria's successful featherweight title defense on Oct. 26, Pimblett attempted to reignite a lightweight fight between them.

"Hand sanitizer boy with the win," Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. "Heavy. Well done, Ilia. Give you your due, lad, 16-0, 'Hand Sanitizer Boy.' Can't wait for him to come back up to lightweight. Still think I'd beat him. I really do. I still think I'd beat him, whether he's just beat Max Holloway or not."

"By kicking him on the feet or taking him down and submitting him," Pimblett said of his strategy for Topuria. "I genuinely think I'd beat him, but congrats, Ilia Topuria. Well done, son."

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sterling also analyzed his chances against Topuria. Sterling is set to fight Movsar Evloev on Dec. 7 at UFC 310. Sterling expects a win over Evloev to propel him into the UFC's official featherweight top five.

"I ain't standing with that guy. I would never stand and trade with that guy!" Sterling said on his YouTube channel. "...I'll point to the ground but do my running man dance instead.

"If I were to fight him, god willing, I beat Movsar and I do get the crack, I do think I have a great style to neutralize his offense. Bro, most of these guys are striking with him. I ain't doing that, bro! I ain't doing that. We're sitting there looking for a takedown. I have to make it a grappling match. I'm trying to the the W, I'm not trying to get my brain and my head sent to the next dimension again. I'm cool on that."

