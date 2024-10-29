Ilia Topuria captured the attention of the entire mixed martial arts world after knocking out Max Holloway at UFC 308. Many heaped praise upon Topuria. That list includes longtime antagonist Paddy Pimblett and featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling to some degree, both of whom complimented Topuria while assessing how they'd beat him.
Pimblett and Topuria confronted each other in March 2022 ahead of their respective wins against Kazula Vargas and Jai Herbert. Pimblett's star power outshined Topuria at the time, but fan interest would swing in Topuria's favor in the coming years. Most recently, the enemies verbally sparred at the UFC 282 press conference last year. Following Topuria's successful featherweight title defense on Oct. 26, Pimblett attempted to reignite a lightweight fight between them.
"Hand sanitizer boy with the win," Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. "Heavy. Well done, Ilia. Give you your due, lad, 16-0, 'Hand Sanitizer Boy.' Can't wait for him to come back up to lightweight. Still think I'd beat him. I really do. I still think I'd beat him, whether he's just beat Max Holloway or not."
"By kicking him on the feet or taking him down and submitting him," Pimblett said of his strategy for Topuria. "I genuinely think I'd beat him, but congrats, Ilia Topuria. Well done, son."
Former UFC bantamweight champion Sterling also analyzed his chances against Topuria. Sterling is set to fight Movsar Evloev on Dec. 7 at UFC 310. Sterling expects a win over Evloev to propel him into the UFC's official featherweight top five.
"I ain't standing with that guy. I would never stand and trade with that guy!" Sterling said on his YouTube channel. "...I'll point to the ground but do my running man dance instead.
"If I were to fight him, god willing, I beat Movsar and I do get the crack, I do think I have a great style to neutralize his offense. Bro, most of these guys are striking with him. I ain't doing that, bro! I ain't doing that. We're sitting there looking for a takedown. I have to make it a grappling match. I'm trying to the the W, I'm not trying to get my brain and my head sent to the next dimension again. I'm cool on that."
More UFC news, rumors
- Another week, another news bullet about Conor McGregor's future. The former two-time UFC champion has not competed in more than three years after pulling out of his long-awaited return against Michael Chandler in June. In a since-deleted tweet, McGregor responded to a fan arguing that McGregor had wealth, family, and no reason to return to the UFC. "Ya know what? You're right. Goodbye," McGregor replied.
- UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has reached an agreement to have assault charges against him dismissed. On Tuesday, Judge Asra Elliott approved a pre-adjudication agreement, per MMA Fighting, between Jones and a drug-testing agent who filed assault charges in March. Misdemeanor charges for assault and interference with communications will be dropped if Jones avoids trouble for the next 90 days and undergoes four hours of anger management courses. The charges stem from an altercation between Jones and Crystal Martinez, an agent for UFC's anti-doping program tasked with collecting a urine sample from Jones.
I would like to extend my thanks to the justice system for reaching a prompt resolution in this matter, which affirms my innocence and enables me to maintain my focus on the upcoming fight. I am eagerly anticipating the opportunity to defend my heavyweight title on November 16th…— BONY (@JonnyBones) October 29, 2024