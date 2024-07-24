Invicta FC's CBS Sports era kicked off with Invicta FC 55 on June 28. That card saw Talita Bernardo defeat Olga Rubin in a bantamweight title fight in the main event.

Invicta FC has four more dates set for 2024, starting with an Aug. 9 event headlined by a bantamweight fight between Jennifer Maia and Mayra Cantuaria. Maia (21-10-1) is fighting for the second time since she was released by the UFC after compiling a 6-6 record in the Octagon. She had a previous stint in Invicta FC in which she went 4-2 before being signed to a UFC contract.

Cantuaria (10-5-1) is coming off a win over Calie Cutler at Invicta FC 52 in March. That win came in Cantuaria's Invicta FC debut and snapped a two-fight losing skid.

Let's take a look at the rest of the Invicta FC 2024 schedule, all of which will air live on CBS Sports Network. This page will be updated as more details become available about each event.