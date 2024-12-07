UFC's final pay-per-view is peculiar. The promotion returns to the frequently visited T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with UFC 310 on Saturday night, a card lacking a significant draw but packed with familiar faces.

UFC 310 was originally to be headlined by UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov. Muhammad pulled out of the fight with a bone infection, leading Rakhmonov to accept a co-main event fight with Ian Machado Garry instead. Stepping up to the marquee is the card's original co-main, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defending his title against former Rizin champion Kai Asakura in the latter's UFC debut.

Pantoja has been a stalwart of the flyweight ranks for years now. He finally ascended to the throne in July 2023 with a split decision win over Brandon Moreno. He followed that up with a gutsy win over Brandon Royval and a dominant showing against Steve Erceg. Asakura has been a mainstay of Rizin for the last eight years. He posted a 13-3 record with the promotion, including incredible wins over Kyoji Horiguchi, Manel Kape, Shooto Watanabe and Juan Archuleta.

Meanwhile, the co-main event feels like a fire fight. Rakhmonov and Garry both bring spotless records to the Octagon. Rakhmonov, the No. 1 contender at welterweight, has finished every one of his 18 opponents as a professional. Garry, on the other hand, is 15-0 with seven knockouts and one submission win, but he excels in disciplining foes with his vast array of strikes.

"He's a good strategist but I believe my strategy is better..." Rakhmonov told CBS Sports through an interpreter. "My approach is to put pressure on my opponent constantly, put them in a difficult position, and bring as much damage as possible from the beginning of the fight. It's a risky approach but it works for me."

The undercard also features a handful of former champions looking to work their way back to glory. That includes the heavyweight featured bout between former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane and perennial contender Alexander Volkov. Plus, former bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling is back in action at featherweight when he takes on Movsar Evloev. And former middleweight champion Chris Weidman looks to get on track when he faces Eryk Anders.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 310 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this PPV.

UFC 310 fight card, odds

Alexandre Pantoja (c) -265 vs. Kai Asakura +215, flyweight title



Shavkat Rakhmonov -400 vs. Ian Machado Garry +310, welterweights

Ciryl Gane -370 vs. Alexander Volkov +290, heavyweights

Bryce Mitchell -900 vs. Kron Gracie +600, featherweights

Nate Landwehr -135 vs. Dooho Choi +115, featherweights

Dominick Reyes -360 vs. Anthony Smith +280, light heavyweights

Themba Gorimbo -175 vs. Vicente Luque +140, welterweights

Movsar Evloev -255 vs. Aljamain Sterling +205, featherweights

Bryan Battle -225 vs. Randy Brown +185, welterweights

Chris Weidman -110 vs. Eryk Anders -110, catchweight

Josh Van -150 vs. Cody Durden +125, flyweights

Max Griffin -110 vs. Michael Chiesa -110, welterweights

Chase Hooper -1000 vs. Clay Guida +650, lightweights

Kennedy Nzechukwu -600 vs. Lukasz Brzeski +430, heavyweights



UFC 310 info

Date: Dec. 7



Dec. 7 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 310 countdown

Who wins UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card picks, and find out.