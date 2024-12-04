UFC 310 is sneaky good. The mixed martial arts promotion's final pay-per-view of the year lacks big draws. Still, it rewards the hardcore fan with many interesting fights beyond the main event of Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura.

The co-main event probably yields the most interest globally. Shavkat Rakhmonov is no longer fighting UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad but instead meets fellow undefeated contender and former training partner Ian Machado Garry. The winner will unequivocally be the most deserving welterweight title challenger.

Bryce Mitchell, Aljamain Sterling, Nate Landwehr and Ciryl Gane are among the other fighters to keep an eye on. Take a look at three fights, plus a pair of honorable mentions, worth your attention on Saturday.

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry

Many would say Rakhmonov vs. Garry is the main event. It certainly feels that way. Rakhmonov and Garry were scheduled to headline UFC cards in back-to-back weeks. Rakhmonov was booked to challenge UFC welterweight champion Muhammad at UFC 310; meanwhile, Garry was preparing to fight Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Night in Tampa on Dec. 14. A bone infection forced Muhammad out of his title defense, paving the way for UFC 310's new co-main event. Rakhmonov (18-0) and Garry (15-0) are arguably welterweight's two brightest contenders. Rakhmonov is an unstoppable force, finishing every opponent he's fought. Garry's highlight reel isn't quite as expansive, but he's a dynamic striker with a proven ability to win fights. Two undefeated contenders fighting for a title shot: what's not to love?

Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie



Hear me out. Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling is an objectively higher quality fight with more at stake. But Mitchell vs. Gracie is absurdly curious. Evloev and Sterling are far too skilled to produce excitement. Mitchell and, more specifically, Gracie are elite grapplers with enough shortcomings to create intrigue. Josh Emmett brutally crushed Mitchell's potential as a title contender one year ago. Mitchell returns against a fighter on an even longer layoff. As his family name implies, Gracie is a submission specialist. Gracie submitted Alex Caceres in his February 2019 UFC debut, got whooped by Cub Swanson eight months later and then went missing until he lost to Charles Jourdain in May 2023. Gracie fights so infrequently that his presence on a card always stands out. I have no idea what to expect, but Mitchell should win handily against a more limited opponent.

Nate Landwehr vs. Doo-ho Choi



UFC 310 kicks off with a bang. Nate "The Train" vs."The Korean Super Boy" is an easy Fight of the Night frontrunner. On average, Landwehr unleashes more than six strikes a minute. Choi eats more blows than he lands. These featherweights have won nine post-fight bonuses in their last 12 fights combined so a 10th seems feasible. Landwehr is on a solid run after winning four of his previous five fights. Choi looked like a potential breakout star before the wheels fell off. Choi's finish of Bill Algeo in July was his first since 2016, hopefully, a sign of good things to come. Don't go to the bathroom during this scrap. Don't even blink.

Honorable mentions: Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling, Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov