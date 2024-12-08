The final PPV of 2024 delivered some great fireworks. Of the 14 fights to take place on Saturday night in Las Vegas, nine ended via stoppage at UFC 310. That includes the main event where flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja scored a submission of debuting Kai Asakura to retain his crown.

Pantoja and Asakura brought the goods for their 125-pound showdown as both men came flying out the gates. But despite being a bit more dynamic with his striking, Asakura proved to be just a notch below Pantoja in the grappling department as the Brazilian champion took Asakura's back in the second round before locking in the choke for the win. Pantoja continues to be an incredibly dominant force in the division and even called out retired former pound-for-pound No. 1 Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson for a showdown.

Elsewhere on the card, Shavkat Rakhmonov picked up a close win over Ian Machado Garry to secure his title shot with Belal Muhammad at welterweight. Rakhmonov was supposed to face Muhammad in the main event on Saturday night, but Muhammad suffered a bone infection in camp and was forced to withdraw. The decision win over Garry ended Rakhmonov's 18-fight stoppage streak as a professional. Plus, Ciryl Gane scored a controversial split decision win over Alexander Volkov in a battle of top heavyweights.

CBS Sports was with you throughout fight week with the latest news, in-depth features and betting advice to consider.

UFC 310 fight card, results

Alexandre Pantoja (c) def. Kai Asakura via second-round submission (rear naked choke)



Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Ian Machado Garry

Ciryl Gane def. Alexander Volkov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Bryce Mitchell def. Kron Gracie via third-round TKO (elbows)

Dooho Choi def. Nate Landwehr via third-round TKO (punches)

Dominick Reyes def. Anthony Smith via second-round TKO (punches)

Vicente Luque def. Themba Gorimbo via first-round submission (D'Arce choke)

Movsar Evloev def. Aljamain Sterling via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bryan Battle def. Randy Brown via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Eryk Anders def. Chris Weidman via second-round TKO (punches)

Josh Van def. Cody Durden via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)

Michael Chiesa def. Max Griffin via third-round submission (rear naked choke)

Chase Hooper def. Clay Guida via first-round submission (armbar)

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Lukasz Brzeski via first-round knockout (punches)

