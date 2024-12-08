UFC 310 results, highlights: Alexandre Pantoja chokes out Kai Asakura in high-paced action fight to retain

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura did not last long, but it sure was fun. Champion and challenger exchanged big blows from the opening bell until Pantoja's grappling prevailed in the main event of UFC 310. The UFC flyweight champion proved too tall a task for the debuting Asakura, choking him unconscious at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pantoja and Asakura delivered what was advertised. Pantoja brought his relentless pace, iron chin and grappling acumen. Asakura lived up to his reputation as a highlight-reel fighter with flying knees and head kicks.

Both fighters got their licks in early. Pantoja ate a ferocious flying knee on a takedown attempt in the opening seconds. Moments later, Pantoja would've dropped Asakura with a punch if not for the cage wall holding the challenger up. Asakura's takedown defense stood strong in Round 1, but a second-round backtake spelled doom. Pantoja secured the position, putting a defiant Asakura to sleep with a rear-naked choke.

The flyweight division is generally light on marquee names, making Pantoja's post-fight callout especially interesting. Pantoja invited Demetrious Johnson, considered one of the all-time great UFC champions, to renege on his recent retirement and fight him.

Pantoja (29-5) extended his winning streak to seven and made his third successful title defense. Pantoja's stoppage win on Saturday was his first finish in a UFC title fight. Asakura -- the former two-time Rizin bantamweight champion making his UFC debut -- was submitted for the first time in his 26-fight MMA career.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 310 below.

UFC 310 card, results