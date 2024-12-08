UFC 310 results, highlights: Alexandre Pantoja chokes out Kai Asakura in high-paced action fight to retain
Pantoja emphatically crashed Asakura's welcome party as the champion's reign continues
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura did not last long, but it sure was fun. Champion and challenger exchanged big blows from the opening bell until Pantoja's grappling prevailed in the main event of UFC 310. The UFC flyweight champion proved too tall a task for the debuting Asakura, choking him unconscious at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Pantoja and Asakura delivered what was advertised. Pantoja brought his relentless pace, iron chin and grappling acumen. Asakura lived up to his reputation as a highlight-reel fighter with flying knees and head kicks.
Both fighters got their licks in early. Pantoja ate a ferocious flying knee on a takedown attempt in the opening seconds. Moments later, Pantoja would've dropped Asakura with a punch if not for the cage wall holding the challenger up. Asakura's takedown defense stood strong in Round 1, but a second-round backtake spelled doom. Pantoja secured the position, putting a defiant Asakura to sleep with a rear-naked choke.
The flyweight division is generally light on marquee names, making Pantoja's post-fight callout especially interesting. Pantoja invited Demetrious Johnson, considered one of the all-time great UFC champions, to renege on his recent retirement and fight him.
Pantoja (29-5) extended his winning streak to seven and made his third successful title defense. Pantoja's stoppage win on Saturday was his first finish in a UFC title fight. Asakura -- the former two-time Rizin bantamweight champion making his UFC debut -- was submitted for the first time in his 26-fight MMA career.
CBS Sports was with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 310 below.
UFC 310 card, results
- Alexandre Pantoja (c) def. Kai Asakura via second-round submission (rear naked choke)
- Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Ian Machado Garry via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)
- Ciryl Gane def. Alexander Volkov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Bryce Mitchell def. Kron Gracie via third-round TKO (elbows)
- Dooho Choi def. Nate Landwehr via third-round TKO (punches)
- Dominick Reyes def. Anthony Smith via second-round TKO (punches)
- Vicente Luque def. Themba Gorimbo via first-round submission (D'Arce choke)
- Movsar Evloev def. Aljamain Sterling via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Bryan Battle def. Randy Brown via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Eryk Anders def. Chris Weidman via second-round TKO (punches)
- Josh Van def. Cody Durden via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)
- Michael Chiesa def. Max Griffin via third-round submission (rear naked choke)
- Chase Hooper def. Clay Guida via first-round submission (armbar)
- Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Lukasz Brzeski via first-round knockout (punches)
Official result: UFC flyweight championship -- Alexandre Pantoja (c) def. Kai Asakura via second-round technical submission (rear-naked choke) to retain the title: Pantoja leaps forward with a stiff jab. Asakura lands some crisp counterpunches before Pantoja attempts to hop the back. A scramble ensues with the flyweights against the fences. Pantoja successfully gets the back mount. The champ ties up a body triangle as he looks for submission opportunities. Pantoja gets the rear-naked choke in! Asakura pries off the hand, but the champ switches to a Gable grip. Asakura goes to sleep! It's over!
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura -- Round 1: Pantoja leads with a leg kick. Pantoja starts with a crazy pace! Asakura throws a deadly flying knee but Pantoja eats it while looking for a takedown. Pantoja continues to blitz Asakura and hurts him badly with a left hook! Only the cage held Asakura up, but Pantoja didn't realize how hurt his opponent was while pursuing a takedown. The champ takes his challenge down and settles into the top position. Asakura breaks free with more than three minutes to go. Asakura lands a nice right hand. Pantoja responds then eats an inside leg kick. Asakura doubles up on the inside kicks. Asakura looks very comfortable on the feet. A knee to the body by Asakura. Pantoja responds with a stiff left hand. Asakura throws the flying knee again but misses. Asakura lunges in with a left hook. Pantoja lands the one on a one-two. The champ blocks a powerful head kick. Hard inside low kick by Pantoja. The challenger eats a stiff knee in a scramble. Pantoja with a body kick. Pantoja with a nice right hand. the champ is more than doubling Asakura in strikes at the 4:30 mark. Pantoja with a long left hook. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Pantoja
All that remains is the main event. UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja makes his third title defense. Challenging him is UFC newcomer Kai Asakura. The former two-division Rizin bantamweight champion has notably split knockouts in fights against Kyoji Horiguchi, the former UFC flyweight title challenger and a key training partner of Pantoja's.
Official result: Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Ian Machado Garry via decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47).
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry -- Round 5: Garry likely needs a stoppage to win. They shake hands to start Round 5. Rakhmonov lands a perfect counter-left hook. Garry slides away from a spinning wheel kick. Rakhmonov snatches a single leg and a scramble ensues. Garry winds up in back mount! Garry locks up a body triangle and starts working on a choke. Garry locks up a neck crank. Rakhmonov spins out into the top position. Garry gets to his feet with 45 seconds left. Rakhmonov controls him against the fence. Garry lands a right hand and spinning back fist to end the final round. Garry came closer to a finish than Rakhmonov did on the ground. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Garry (48-47 Rakhmonov overall)
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry -- Round 4: Garry lands a nice body kick to start. Rakhmonov's corner demanded he avoid a technical fight. Rakhmonov hits a spinning body kick. Garry's low kick keeps putting Rakhmonov off balance. Garry with a solid jab. Garry lands a knee to the body on Rakhmonov's takedown attempt. Garry lands a left hook on the break. Rakhmonov shoots a double-leg takedown and gets it! Rakhmonov looks to posture and land hammer fists. Garry trying to tie him down. Rakhmonov hunts the back off a scramble but Garry sneaks out. Garry locks in a beautiful ninja choke! Rakhmonov hits an arm drag and trashes out. Beautiful exchange. Rakhmonov drives knees into Garry's hamstring from a back-standing position. Garry breaks free with 45 seconds left. Dualling spinning back fists leads to another double leg takedown for Rakhmonov. A hard right hand for Rakhmonov. Garry throws strikes off his back but not much sting. They high-five on the way to their corners. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Rakhmonov (39-37 Rakhmonov overall)
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry -- Round 3: Garry partially lands a head kick. Garry with kicks to the body and legs. Rakhmonov tries to corner his opponent. Garry's low kick shakes Rakhmonov and Garry follows up with a solid combination up top. This is Garry's best round so far. Rakhmonov clinches Garry against the fence in pursuit of a takedown. Referee Marc Goddard calls for more action before breaking them up. Garry lands a great head kick. Garry is tripling Rakhmonov in significant strikes with one minute to go. Rakhmonov with a stiff jab. A great front kick to the knee stops Rakhmonov's forward pressure. Rakhmonov nearly takes Garry's head off with a spinning back fist but Garry avoids it. Another jab by Rakhmonov. Garry's spinning back fist is blocked. A big right hand by Rakhmonov before the bell. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Garry (29-28 Rakhmonov overall)
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry -- Round 2: Rakhmonov misses a spinning body kick. Teep attempt by Garry. Rakhmonov lands a solid right hand. Rakhmonov blocks a head kick. Garry jabs to the body. A solid front kick to the knee by Garry. Rakhmonov clips Garry with a wide hook. Garry pushes Rakhomonov to the fence. Garry catches Rakhonov with a cheeky knee. Rakhmonov reverses position along the fence. Garry whiffs on a spinning back fist on the break. Rakhomov shows him how its done with a spinning back fist that lands. Rakhmonov lands a hard straight punch. Garry puts his opponent off balance with a low kick. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Rakhmonov (20-18 Rakhmonov overall)
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry -- Round 1: Rakhomnov takes the center as Garry circles the outside. Rakhmonov clinches Garry to the fence. Rakhmonov chains several takedowns together but Garry's defense holds strong at the three-minute mark. Garry reverses position and nearly takes Rakhmonov down. UFC commentator Jon Anik says the only significant strike landed by the four-minute mark is a knee from Garry. They separate with 40 seconds left. Garry lands a low kick. Rakhmonov responds with a meteor of a cross that snaps Garry's head back. Another clinch takes us to the end of the round. Rakhmonov's big right hand should win him a round with very little offense. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9
UFC 310's co-main event is up next. Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) and Ian Machado Garry (15-0) collide in a UFC welterweight title eliminator. It's the best-combined record between two opposing fighters in UFC history. Rakhmonov was originally scheduled to headline tonight's card against welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. The champ withdrew due to a bone infection, but Rakhmonov opted to stay put. Garry was supposed to headline UFC Fight Night in Tampa next week against Joaquin Buckley. Rakhmonov is a one-of-a-kind offensive force, finishing all 18 fights -- 10 by submission, eight by KO.
Official result: Ciryl Gane def. Alexander Volkov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).
Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov -- Round 3: Volkov immediately rushes Gane! The heavyweights trade jabs. Volkov shoots a single leg. Gane hits the switch as a tussle ensues for top position. Gane accepts the bottom in favor of a kimura attack. Volkov settles into side control. Gane lets go of the lock with 90 seconds left in a tepid round. Volkov hasn't landed anything big but is racking up rabbit punches to the head, body and even glutes. A very disappointing third round that should go to Volkov. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Volkov (29-28 Volkov overall)
-
1:01
UFC 310 Highlights: Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura
-
1:39
UFC 310 Highlights: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry
-
2:16
Shavkat Rakhmonov Beats Ian Machado Garry Via Unanimous Decision To Remain Undefeated
-
1:03
UFC 310 Best Bets: Rest of the Card
-
3:18
UFC 310 Best Bets: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura
-
0:50
UFC 310 Best Bets: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry
-
1:38
UFC 309 Highlights: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic
-
1:47
UFC 309 Highlights: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler
-
1:27
UFC 308 Highlights: Ilia Topuria Defends Featherweight Title vs. Max Holloway
-
0:49
UFC 308 Highlights: Khamzat Chimaev Defeats Robert Whittaker To Remain Undefeated
-
1:55
UFC 307 Highlights: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree
-
1:38
UFC 307 Highlights: Julianna Pena vs. Raquel Pennington
-
2:19
UFC 305 Preview
-
2:25
UFC 304 -- Aspinall vs. Blaydes preview, prediction
-
2:09
UFC 304 -- Edwards vs. Muhammad preview, prediction
-
0:31
Breaking: Khamzat Chimaev Out With Illness
-
2:53
Jose Aldo Defeat Jonathan Martinez Via Unanimous Decision
-
1:55
UFC 301 Preview
-
1:22
Brian Campbell's P4P Update