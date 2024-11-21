UFC's final pay-per-view is peculiar. The promotion returns to the frequently visited T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with UFC 310, a card lacking a significant draw but packed with familiar faces.

UFC 310 was originally to be headlined by UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov. Muhammad pulled out of the fight with a bone infection, leading Rakhmonov to accept a co-main event fight with Ian Machado Garry instead. Stepping up to the marquee is the card's original co-main, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defending his title against former Rizin champion Kai Asakura in the latter's UFC debut.

Regular viewers will recognize many of the names on the card: Ciryl Gane, Movsar Evloev, Aljamain Sterling, Bryce Mitchell, Chris Weidman, Anthony Smith, Dominick Reyes, and Clay Guida.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 310 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this PPV.

UFC 310 fight card, odds

Alexandre Pantoja (c) -250 vs. Kai Asakura +205, flyweight championship



Shavkat Rakhmonov -340 vs. Ian Machado Garry +265, welterweights

Ciryl Gane -260 vs. Alexander Volkov +210, heavyweights

Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie, featherweights

Nate Landwehr -165 vs. Dooho Choi +140, featherweights

Dominick Reyes vs. Anthony Smith, light heavyweights

Themba Gorimbo -210 vs. Vicente Luque +175, welterweights

Bryan Battle -250 vs. Randy Brown +205, welterweights

Movsar Evloev -230 vs. Aljamain Sterling +190, featherweights

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders, catchweight

Max Griffin -155 vs. Michael Chiesa +130, welterweights

Chase Hooper -700 vs. Clay Guida +500, lightweights

Josh Van -160 vs. Cody Durden +135, flyweights

Tallison Texeira -360 vs. Lukasz Brzeski +280, heavyweights



UFC 310 info