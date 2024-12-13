UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is generally considered the frontrunner for the greatest fighter in mixed martial arts history. Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall does not protest Jones' resume, but the Brit argues that performance-enhancing drugs should prevent him from claiming the mantle of all-time best.

Jones is arguably the most successful UFC fighter. He's a two-division champion with UFC records for most title defenses, most title wins, longest light heavyweight title reign and youngest champion, among many others. The only blemishes on Jones' (28-1, 1 NC) 16-year career are a controversial 2009 disqualification loss and a 2018 knockout win over Daniel Cormier that was overturned to a no-contest after Jones tested positive for a turinabol metabolite, an anabolic steroid. Jones tested positive for banned substances or had inconsistent readings multiple times between 2015 and 2018.

"Let me start by saying Jon is absolutely elite, and I completely agree with the notion that he's one of the best fighters ever," Aspinall said in an interview with Piers Morgan on Friday. "Potentially [the greatest], but the way that I look at is he has failed a couple of drug tests. To me, that rules you out of being the best of all time.

"If you're on steroids or whatever -- I don't think he was on steroids, but he was on PEDs, performance-enhancing drugs. If you're on PEDs and your opponent isn't, that's absolutely cheating in my book unless you're both allowed to do it."

Jones and Aspinall have traded barbs publicly since the interim champion was passed over for a title unifier in favor of Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. UFC CEO Dana White insisted that Jones must fight Aspinall next, but Jones has repeatedly refused to unless paid handsomely.